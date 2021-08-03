Where can I get my child vaccinated against Covid-19 in Abu Dhabi?

Parents can now take children to a number of walk-in vaccination clinics in Abu Dhabi after Sinopharm was approved for use in youngsters aged 3 to 17.
After a series of clinical trials involving 900 young volunteers in the emirate, the vaccine was approved for emergency use by the Ministry of Health. It is voluntary.
Children can be vaccinated at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre; Al Mushrif Majlis; Al Bateen Majlis; Al Manhal Majlis; as well as Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre - Seha and Al Mushrif Majlis.
The vaccine is also available in Al Ain.
Children can visit Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Centre - Seha, Falaj Hazza Majlis and the Al Kubaisi Hall of Al Ain Exhibition Centre.
Families living in the Al Dhafra region will also have access to the Sinopharm vaccine at Al Dhafra Family Medicine Centre; Al Dhafra Co-operative Society; Ghayati Hospital; Liwa Hospital; Marfa Hospital; Sila Hospital; and Delma Hospital.
Pupils in Abu Dhabi aged 16 and over, along with teachers and staff, must be vaccinated before entering school when the new term starts on August 29.
On Monday, the Ministry of Education said that requirement would be extended across the country.
Dubai's private schools, which are overseen by a separate education regulator, are not affected by the decision and do not yet require over 16s to be vaccinated - although many were last term.
A UK report on youth social media habits commissioned by advocacy group Volteface found a quarter of young people were exposed to illegal drug dealers on social media.
The poll of 2,006 people aged 16-24 assessed their exposure to drug dealers online in a nationally representative survey.
Of those admitting to seeing drugs for sale online, 56 per cent saw them advertised on Snapchat, 55 per cent on Instagram and 47 per cent on Facebook.
Cannabis was the drug most pushed by online dealers, with 63 per cent of survey respondents claiming to have seen adverts on social media for the drug, followed by cocaine (26 per cent) and MDMA/ecstasy, with 24 per cent of people.
'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'
Michael Beckley, Cornell Press
2016 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)
Overall head-to-head
Liverpool 2 (Van Dijk 18', 24')
- Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal
- Make sure you have an online presence
- Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays
- Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc
Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.
