UAE National Day: Nearly 2 million travellers expected at Dubai Airport

Dubai International Airport is warning anyone planning to travel in the coming days that they will be flying during a very busy period.

From Thursday, passenger numbers at DXB are set to rise ahead of the UAE National Day.

Authorities expect more than 1.8 million visitors to fly in or out of Dubai airport in the next 11 days.

As holidaymakers head off on their travels ahead of the long weekend to coincide with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, other passengers are arriving for events including Expo 2020 Dubai, the Abu Dhabi F1 and Dubai Rugby Sevens.

The peak day for travel will be December 4 when passenger numbers are expected to pass 190,000. Daily averages over the next 11 days hover at around 164,000.

As holidaymakers fly out of Dubai, tourists are flying in for Expo 2020 Dubai, the Abu Dhabi F1 and Dubai's Rugby Sevens. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

“As always, Dubai Airports is working with airlines, control authorities, and all our other commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for our customers. Those travelling during this peak period can make their journey smooth and comfortable by following a few simple tips,” said Essa Al Shamsi, vice president of terminal operations at Dubai Airports.

All travellers are advised to leave extra time to get to the airport, as the roads surrounding DXB are likely to be congested.

Other tips for a smoother journey include using online and self-service options for things like check-in and bag drop, and ensuring that all travellers have the correct documentation for a trip before journeying to the airport.

Get to the airport early, but not too early

Travellers flying out of Dubai's Terminal 1 should not arrive at the airport any earlier than 3 hours, despite peak travel times. Photo: DXB

Dubai Airport says that travellers should not arrive earlier than three hours to the airport when flying from Terminal 1. This is because check-in desks will not open until three hours before flights are due to depart and authorities want to avoid congestion in the terminal.

Emirates passengers or any other travellers flying from Terminal 3 can check-in up to 24 hours ahead of their departure.

All travellers need to be aware of the latest travel rules and regulations for the destination they are visiting. Since the onset of the global pandemic, these change regularly so it’s important to stay up to date on any news related to your destination.

This includes being aware of the latest regulations implemented by airlines, as some carriers require passengers to have PCR tests or vaccination proof before boarding.