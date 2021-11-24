50th National Day holidays announced for public sector

The UAE's federal government workers will enjoy a four-day weekend to mark Commemoration Day and the country's 50th National Day celebrations.

Employees will be granted leave from Wednesday, December 1, to Friday, December 3.

Official working hours will resume on Sunday, December 5.

It will mean a four-day break for many workers across the country as the Emirates gears up to honour its Golden Jubilee.

The announcement was made by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Wednesday.

A similar announcement is expected in regards to the private sector.

The UAE will come together next week to rejoice at 50 years of remarkable progress.

Huge celebrations will be held in all seven emirates to reflect on the birth of the nation and look ahead to its future.

Hatta in Dubai will be the site for the Official 50th UAE National Day celebration to mark the nation's Golden Jubilee.

The UAE's official 50th National Day celebrations will take place in Hatta on December 2.

A spectacular theatrical show will be broadcast live on December 2 at 5.30pm from a striking, natural location near the town.

People will be able to watch it on the country’s National Day website and all local TV channels.

Afterwards, an event recognising the UAE's rich history will be open to the public from December 4 to 12.