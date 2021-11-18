Emirates launches flight sale to celebrate UAE National Day

Emirates is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the UAE with special fares to select destinations across its network.

The reduced prices are available on bookings made until December 5, for travel until June 15, with tickets from Dh1,395 ($379).

Deals include flights to London for Dh2,195 in economy class and Dh11,255 in business class, and flights to Bangkok from Dh2,045 in economy and Dh8,555 in business.

The airline announced last week that it would recommission its A380 aircraft on the Bangkok route, to meet growing demand as the destination reopens to vaccinated travellers.

For those looking to take a short regional break or visit family in the GCC, flights to Kuwait are being offered for Dh1,395 in economy and Dh6,995 in business, while passengers can get to New York for Dh3,195 in economy and Dh14,555 in business.

Those after a tropical getaway over the festive season or long National Day weekend can book flights to Mauritius from Dh4,145 in economy and Dh11,555 in business.

The airline is also marking the UAE’s golden jubilee with 50 per cent discounts on fares for children on select flights and 50 per cent discounts on hotel rates when booking travel packages with Emirates Holidays.

