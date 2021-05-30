Dubai named world's busiest airport for international flights in May

Dubai International Airport was the world's busiest for international flights in May, according to aviation intelligence firm the Official Airline Guide (OAG).

Topping the list with 1,895,866 scheduled seats, Dubai was well before second place, Istanbul Ataturk Airport, which recorded 1.3 million seats. Rounding out the rest of the top five busiest airports in the world for international flights were Hamad International Airport in Doha, Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam and Germany's Frankfurt airport.

London's Heathrow Airport, which was the busiest airport in the same month in 2019, before the global pandemic hit, slid to seventh position with just 747,420 seats listed for the UK's busiest airport in May.

Busiest international routes

Three of the world's busiest international routes for air travel in May start or end in Cairo, connecting the Egyptian capital with destinations in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Unsplash

Dubai also made it to the top 10 busiest international routes, with flights from Cairo to Dubai, and from the Egyptian capital to Riyadh featuring on the list for May. Dubai to Riyadh was another popular route for air travel.

Four of the top 10 busiest international air routes start or end in the US, reflecting a growing demand for outbound leisure travel from the states. No European air routes ranked in the top 10 list in May.

According to OAG, the busiest route for international travel in May was from Russia to Ukraine.

More than 285,000 travellers flew from Moscow to Simferopol, the Crimean capital located in Ukraine. The route also ranked in second place for travellers flying in the opposite direction, with more than 197,000 seats booked. Flights to and from the Crimean capital have increased since Turkey went into lockdowns in April and May.

Orlando to San Juan, in Puerto Rico, is the third busiest route for international flights in May 2021. Courtesy Unsplash

Elsewhere, travellers are headed to San Juan in Puerto Rico from Orlando, Florida, which ranked as the third busiest international route in May, followed by Cairo to Jeddah, with 176,685 seats recorded over the month.

Here are the top 10 busiest international routes in May:

1. Moscow, Russia to Simferopol, Ukraine

2. Simferopol, Ukraine to Moscow, Russia

3. Orlando, Florida to San Juan, Puerto Rico

4. Cairo, Egypt to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

5. Houston, Texas to Mexico City, Mexico

6. Cairo, Egypt to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

7. New York, US to Santiago, Chile

8. Dubai, UAE to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

9. New York, US to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

10. Cairo, Egypt to Dubai, UAE

______________________

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

1971: The Year The Music Changed Everything Director: Asif Kapadia 4/5

Brief scores: Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first Kerala Knights 103-7 (10 ov) Parnell 59 not out; Tambe 5-15 Sindhis 104-1 (7.4 ov) Watson 50 not out, Devcich 49

