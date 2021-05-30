Dubai named world's busiest airport for international flights in May

Dubai International Airport was the world's busiest for international flights in May, according to aviation intelligence firm the Official Airline Guide (OAG).
Topping the list with 1,895,866 scheduled seats, Dubai was well before second place, Istanbul Ataturk Airport, which recorded 1.3 million seats. Rounding out the rest of the top five busiest airports in the world for international flights were Hamad International Airport in Doha, Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam and Germany's Frankfurt airport.
London's Heathrow Airport, which was the busiest airport in the same month in 2019, before the global pandemic hit, slid to seventh position with just 747,420 seats listed for the UK's busiest airport in May.
Busiest international routes
Dubai also made it to the top 10 busiest international routes, with flights from Cairo to Dubai, and from the Egyptian capital to Riyadh featuring on the list for May. Dubai to Riyadh was another popular route for air travel.
Four of the top 10 busiest international air routes start or end in the US, reflecting a growing demand for outbound leisure travel from the states. No European air routes ranked in the top 10 list in May.
According to OAG, the busiest route for international travel in May was from Russia to Ukraine.
More than 285,000 travellers flew from Moscow to Simferopol, the Crimean capital located in Ukraine. The route also ranked in second place for travellers flying in the opposite direction, with more than 197,000 seats booked. Flights to and from the Crimean capital have increased since Turkey went into lockdowns in April and May.
Elsewhere, travellers are headed to San Juan in Puerto Rico from Orlando, Florida, which ranked as the third busiest international route in May, followed by Cairo to Jeddah, with 176,685 seats recorded over the month.
Here are the top 10 busiest international routes in May:
1. Moscow, Russia to Simferopol, Ukraine
2. Simferopol, Ukraine to Moscow, Russia
3. Orlando, Florida to San Juan, Puerto Rico
4. Cairo, Egypt to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
5. Houston, Texas to Mexico City, Mexico
6. Cairo, Egypt to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
7. New York, US to Santiago, Chile
8. Dubai, UAE to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
9. New York, US to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
10. Cairo, Egypt to Dubai, UAE
1799 - First small pox vaccine administered
1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery
1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases
1895 - Discovery of x-rays
1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time
1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin
1953 - Structure of DNA discovered
1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place
1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill
1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury.
1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out
1799 - First small pox vaccine administered
1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery
1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases
1895 - Discovery of x-rays
1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time
1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin
1953 - Structure of DNA discovered
1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place
1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill
1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury.
1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Date started: December 24, 2018
Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer
Based: Dubai Media City
Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey)
Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech
Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year
Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020
Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6
Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm
Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Kerb weight: 1580kg
Price: From Dh750k
On sale: via special order
Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE)
TV: BeIN Sports
Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six
Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm
Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto
Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km
Price: From Dh796,600
On sale: now
Director: Asif Kapadia
4/5
Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first
Kerala Knights 103-7 (10 ov)
Parnell 59 not out; Tambe 5-15
Sindhis 104-1 (7.4 ov)
Watson 50 not out, Devcich 49
