Dubai hotel launches Dh10 million New Year's Eve package that includes two Lamborghinis

It has become a trend in Dubai for lavish New Year’s Eve packages to hit headlines as properties vie for attention for their evermore expensive options.

This year is no exception, as one hotel has launched what it claims is one of the world's most expensive hotel packages – and they could be right.

ME Dubai’s New Year’s Eve package is a whopping Dh10 million and offers two Lamborghinis, a luxury yacht experience, a man’s watch and a diamond necklace from the Eden collection by Italian brand Damiani.

As part of that, whoever buys the package will enjoy a three-night stay in Suite ME and an exclusive VIP New Year’s Eve celebration for up to eight guests. This entails a live performance by roving act Fiesta Del Circo, which will greet guests in the hotel foyer, followed by either al fresco dining at Deseo or a meal in Central, a Spanish tapas bar.

As the hotel is at the Zaha Hadid-designed The Opus development by Omniyat, guests should also be able to enjoy the views of Burj Khalifa’s internationally renowned fireworks display at midnight.

While a number of expensive New Year’s Eve packages have already been revealed – from Dh7,777 for a night out at Address Beach Resort’s Zeta Seventy Seven, which sits next to the world’s highest infinity pool, or Dh4,950 to watch Robbie Williams at Atlantis, The Palm – the ME Dubai offering is easily the priciest among them.

Last year, the hotel announced a package worth Dh8.8m that included a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Roadster, a watch and three nights in Suite ME.