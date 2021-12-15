Robbie Williams to perform in Dubai on New Year's Eve

Robbie Williams is coming back to the UAE. The British Rock DJ singer is set to perform at Atlantis, The Palm for a special New Year's Eve concert.

Known for his high-energy performances, Williams, 47, is taking to the stage at the Palm Jumeirah hotel's New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner in the Asateer Tent on December 31 in the run-up to midnight.

His set will include singalong favourites Let Me Entertain You, Feel and Angels.

Tickets for the black-tie event start from Dh4,950. Come midnight, it will be a prime location to watch Dubai's sky light up with fireworks from the hotel's Royal Beach as the new year is celebrated.

Fireworks over Atlantis, The Palm for New Year's Eve 2020. AFP

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Robbie Williams, a world-class talent, to Dubai for New Year’s Eve. 2021 has been challenging for us all, and we look forward to giving our guests one of the most memorable evenings of their lives as we start a new year,” says Timothy Kelly, Atlantis Dubai managing director.

Read more How to watch Burj Khalifa fireworks on New Year's Eve 2021

Williams won't be the only entertainment of the evening. The hotel is also set to attempt to break a Guinness World Record with the world’s largest drinking glass pyramid, constructed from a tower of 55,000 glasses.

“At Atlantis, we aim to ensure that every experience in the resort for guests and visitors is both exceptional and unforgettable," Kelly says. "I have no doubt that our Gala Dinner will be the most spectacular soiree to raise a toast to 2022.”

Earlier in the evening, there will be a performance from a 30-piece live band and cancan dancers

For New Year's Eve 2020, Atlantis, The Palm celebrated with American rock band Kiss.

Tickets start from Dh4,950 for ages 14 and above; Dh2,950 for those 4-13; free for 3 and below. More information at atlantis.com/dubai/whats-on/new-years-eve