Philippines travel ban on 10 countries, including UAE, extended until August 31

The Philippines has extended a travel ban on inbound passengers from 10 countries, including the UAE, as part of a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The restrictions also affect India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr confirmed President Rodrigo Duterte had approved the extension of the travel ban, which was set to end on Sunday.

The ban was first imposed on May 15, after passengers entering the Philippines from the UAE were found to be infected with the Delta strain of coronavirus. It has then been repeatedly extended every couple of weeks.

“This is a proactive measure amid the implementation of international border control because of Covid-19 Delta variant,” Roque Jr said.

Cebu Pacific has cancelled flights between Dubai and Manila until August 31. Masakatsu Ukon / Flickr

Covid-19 cases in the Philippines have surged in recent months because of Delta variant. On Friday, the country's Department of Health recorded 13,177 new cases, the second biggest single-day tally since the pandemic began.

There have been 1.7 million cases confirmed, with almost 30,000 deaths throughout the pandemic in the South-East Asian country.

Read more Emirates ramps up flights from Dubai to 29 cities including UK and US

Since the ban was instated, Emirates has not been accepted passengers for travel to the Philippines if their journey has originated in the UAE, including Filipino nationals. Flights continue to operate as scheduled and passengers transiting in Dubai and those returning to the Philippines under the government repatriation programme have been allowed to travel, an airline representative confirmed.

Cebu Pacific previously confirmed to The National it has cancelled its flights between Dubai and Manila until Tuesday, August 31. Affected passengers have been informed, with refunds being requested, and the airline has also recently changed its policies to allow unlimited rebooking with no change fee.

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

Price, base / as tested From Dh173,775 (base model)

Engine 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo, AWD

Power 249hp at 5,500rpm

Torque 365Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm

Gearbox Nine-speed auto

Fuel economy, combined 7.9L/100km

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

The struggle is on for active managers David Einhorn closed out 2018 with his biggest annual loss ever for the 22-year-old Greenlight Capital. The firm’s main hedge fund fell 9 per cent in December, extending this year’s decline to 34 percent, according to an investor update viewed by Bloomberg. Greenlight posted some of the industry’s best returns in its early years, but has stumbled since losing more than 20 per cent in 2015. Other value-investing managers have also struggled, as a decade of historically low interest rates and the rise of passive investing and quant trading pushed growth stocks past their inexpensive brethren. Three Bays Capital and SPO Partners & Co., which sought to make wagers on undervalued stocks, closed in 2018. Mr Einhorn has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the poor performance this year, while remaining steadfast in his commitment to value investing. Greenlight, which posted gains only in May and October, underperformed both the broader market and its peers in 2018. The S&P 500 Index dropped 4.4 per cent, including dividends, while the HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index, an early indicator of industry performance, fell 7 per cent through December. 28. At the start of the year, Greenlight managed $6.3 billion in assets, according to a regulatory filing. By May, the firm was down to $5.5bn.

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

THE SPECS Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 Gearbox: eight-speed automatic Power: 571hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,000-4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 11.4L/100km Price, base: from Dh571,000 On sale: this week

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

6.30pm Meydan Classic Trial US$100,000 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Bella Fever, Dane O’Neill (jockey), Mike de Kock (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Woven, Harry Bentley, David Simcock. 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Group Three $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Fore Left, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 8.15pm Dubai Sprint Listed Handicap $175,000 (T) 1,200m Winner Rusumaat, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group Two $450,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Benbatl, Christophe Soumillon, Saeed bin Suroor. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Art Du Val, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 10pm Handicap $135,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Beyond Reason, William Buick, Charlie Appleby.

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Result 2.15pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,950m; Winner: Majestic Thunder, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m; Winner: Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,600m; Winner: Native Appeal, Adam McLean, Doug Watson. 3.45pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,950m; Winner: Conclusion, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh100,000 1,400m; Winner: Pilgrim’s Treasure, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m; Winner: Sanad Libya, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,000m; Winner: Midlander, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Results 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 Group 1 (PA) US$75,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner: Ziyadd, Richard Mullen (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer). 7.05pm: Al Rashidiya Group 2 (TB) $250,000 (Turf) 1,800m Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm: Meydan Cup Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,810m Winner: Secret Advisor, Tadhg O’Shea, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Plata O Plomo, Carlos Lopez, Susanne Berneklint. 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 9.25pm: Al Shindagha Sprint Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar.

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Scores in brief: Boost Defenders 205-5 in 20 overs

(Colin Ingram 84 not out, Cameron Delport 36, William Somerville 2-28)

bt Auckland Aces 170 for 5 in 20 overs

(Rob O’Donnell 67 not out, Kyle Abbott 3-21).

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Habtoor interview The UAE should temporarily scrap VAT, Khalaf Al Habtoor says

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

Starring: Jamie Foxx, Angela Bassett, Tina Fey Directed by: Pete Doctor Rating: 4 stars

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900

THE SPECS – Honda CR-V Touring AWD Engine: 2.4-litre 4-cylinder Power: 184hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 244Nm at 3,900rpm Transmission: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) 0-100kmh in 9.4 seconds Top speed: 202kmh Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km Price: From Dh122,900