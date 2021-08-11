Emirates adds more flights from Dubai to the UK, US and Africa

After making headlines around the world this week with a sky-high campaign celebrating the UAE's removal from the UK red list, Emirates has announced it is ramping up flight operations to more destinations across the UK, the US and Africa.

The Dubai airline will restore and scale-up flight operations from DXB to several places on its network over the next two months.

By mid-October, Emirates plans to restore capacity across 29 cities and be flying to more than 120 destinations worldwide. This will mean the airline is operating at nearly 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network.

“As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably, matching capacity with demand in line with market dynamics and operating conditions,” a statement from the airline read on Wednesday.

73 weekly flights from Dubai to London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester

Emirates to fly 73 weekly flights between Dubai and UK, after the UAE moves to amber list. Unsplash / Benjamin Davies

A major part of the airline's expansion comes following the UAE’s removal from the UK’s red list. Emirates has started ramping up flights from Dubai to several cities in the UK.

From mid-October, Emirates will operate a total of 73 flights per week from DXB to four destinations in the UK. This includes six daily flights to London Heathrow.

From Wednesday, Emirates is adding a third daily flight to London Heathrow, operated via the world's largest passenger jet, the Airbus A380. For the remainder of the month and into September, the airline will gradually add more flights to the UK capital. By mid-October, it will have restored London operations to six flights per day, four of which will be serviced by double-decker superjumbos.

To Manchester, Emirates will operate double daily flights via its A380 jets by the middle of October. The airline is also restarting flights to Birmingham, with 10 weekly services scheduled to be in operation before the end of October.

Further north, Emirates restarted flights from Dubai to Glasgow on Wednesday, flying four times per week to the Scottish city. By October, Emirates will increase this to a daily service.

No hotel quarantine for UAE travellers

Arriving travellers from the UAE to the UK no longer need to quarantine at their own cost in government-designated hotels. Getty Images

With the UAE now on the UK’s amber list, travellers flying to Britain no longer need to quarantine in a hotel. Self-quarantine is still necessary for 10 days for most travellers from the UAE, as the UK does not currently recognise vaccines issued outside of the UK, Europe and the US.

Passengers flying to and staying in England can use the government’s test-to-release system to end their quarantine if they test negative on an additional PCR test taken on day five.

The UK is not on the UAE's green list, so any travellers headed for Abu Dhabi after landing in Dubai from London, Glasgow, Birmingham or Manchester will need to quarantine.

Emirates ramps up flights to the US and adds Africa connections

Emirates is now flying four times per week from Dubai to Miami, Florida. Emirates

It's not only the UK market that Emirates is ramping up services for. The airline also has plans to boost flights between Dubai and the US.

Emirates flies to 12 cities in the US, including its newly launched route to Miami. Throughout August, more flights are set to be added to Houston, Boston and San Francisco to accommodate for what the airline is calling a “seasonal influx of travellers”.

From Friday, Emirates will add more seats on its Dubai to New York JFK route, too. The airline operates four times per week to the John F Kennedy International Airport in Queens, and will now do so using its A380 with capacity for more than 500 passengers.

There will also be more flight options for travellers flying to or from South Africa. Emirates is boosting its services to Johannesburg from a daily flight to 11 flights per week. It is also adding four linked flights with Durban.

Alongside three weekly services to Cape Town, Emirates says that passengers flying in and out of its three South African hubs can now easily connect to destinations across Europe, the Middle East, West Asia and the US.

Elsewhere in Africa, Emirates has reinstated capacity on flights to and from Lusaka, Zambia (linked with Harare, Zimbabwe) and to Entebbe, Uganda, with each city now receiving five weekly flights from Dubai.

Profile Co-founders of the company: Vilhelm Hedberg and Ravi Bhusari Launch year: In 2016 ekar launched and signed an agreement with Etihad Airways in Abu Dhabi. In January 2017 ekar launched in Dubai in a partnership with the RTA. Number of employees: Over 50 Financing stage: Series B currently being finalised Investors: Series A - Audacia Capital Sector of operation: Transport

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Heather, the Totality

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Results Ashraf Ghani 50.64 per cent Abdullah Abdullah 39.52 per cent Gulbuddin Hekmatyar 3.85 per cent Rahmatullah Nabil 1.8 per cent

Squads Sri Lanka Tharanga (c), Mathews, Dickwella (wk), Gunathilaka, Mendis, Kapugedera, Siriwardana, Pushpakumara, Dananjaya, Sandakan, Perera, Hasaranga, Malinga, Chameera, Fernando. India Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rohit, Rahul, Pandey, Rahane, Jadhav, Dhoni (wk), Pandya, Axar, Kuldeep, Chahal, Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Thakur.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

