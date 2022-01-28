Dh9,575 flights from Dubai to Doha: air ticket prices rise ahead of Fifa World Cup Qatar

Ticket applications for the Fifa World Cup Qatar began on January 19, with an initial sales period running until February 8. More than 1.2 million tickets were reportedly requested within the first 24 hours of going on sale, with the UAE among the countries registering the highest demand.

According to Fifa, more than 80,000 tickets have been requested for the opening match, which takes place on November 21. Meanwhile, football's world governing body said more than 140,000 tickets have been requested for the final on December 18 at Lusail Stadium.

READ MORE How to get tickets to the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar

But those in the UAE who are successful in acquiring match tickets may find themselves facing another challenge, as prices for flights between the UAE and Doha for the World Cup period are already on the rise.

Qatar Airways flights from Dubai to Doha on Sunday, November 20 are currently priced at Dh6,150 for a one-way ticket, with a flight option on Oman Air, via Muscat, priced at Dh3,280. Flights leaving Dubai on November 20 and returning from Doha on Tuesday, November 22 are selling for Dh9,575.

Return flights on budget-friendly airline flydubai are going for Dh8,505 for travel on the same dates. This compares to Dh1,154 for flights between Doha and Dubai on flydubai next week.

Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy

Return economy class flights on Etihad Airways, leaving on November 20 and returning on November 22, are currently priced at Dh3,810, while Emirates is not accepting bookings for those dates at present.

Return economy class flights from Dubai to Doha ahead of the final are also priced at Dh9,575, flying out on Saturday, December 17 and returning on Monday, December 19 on Qatar Airways. The equivalent flights on flydubai are priced at Dh8,554.

Return economy flights on Etihad Airways for the same dates are priced at Dh2,320, while the same Etihad flight next week is priced at Dh885.