My friends think I’ve joined a cult. I went to Scotland as a relatively brand-fickle person and returned reminiscent of the episode of Friends when Joey pretends to own a Porsche and goes all-in. Except in my version, I am wearing tartan and am a character in a Jilly Cooper novel.

When it comes to Gleneagles, I’ve gone from “Isn’t that one of those golfing hotels filled with middle-aged men in loud trousers that I shall avoid in perpetuity?” to owning a selection of branded merchandise that includes a baseball cap, water bottle, bag, chocolate, shortbread, a tartan bowl and the free slippers you get in the room.

I’m also planning my return visit, next time with the family in tow. The speed of my conversion? A mere three days at the Perthshire estate and two at the Gleneagles Townhouse in Edinburgh, although it would be more accurate to say I fell in love with the place the moment I stepped through the doors of the 102-year-old hotel.

The welcome

The lobby of Gleneagles. Photo: Gleneagles Show caption: The lobby of Gleneagles. Photo: Gleneagles

Naturally, there is a sweeping driveway, a sense of occasion building as you drive through the gates to see there, in the distance, Gleneagles. A kilted doorman awaits to relieve you of your luggage, the weight of which I apologised for. When I’m given the chance to wear coats, scarves and jumpers, I take the opportunity to pack every piece I own and winter clothes are heavy.

The sense of grandeur is palpable, but never overwhelming. A roaring log fire crackles in the carpeted, wood-panelled entrance hall, beneath a vast mantlepiece strewn with local flora and fauna. Comfortable sofas and chairs surround the fireplace, making it the ideal place to set off from and return to after a long day spent being outdoorsy.

The room

There are four room types at Gleneagles. The estate room, available in the main house and the newer Braid House wing, the manor room and the country room. I found myself in the latter with sunrise views across the tennis courts. Despite being the smallest option, the country room is a sizeable 30 square metres, with a vast, comfortable bed, seating area, tea, coffee (and shortbread) area and desk. Visiting in November, I was all about cranking the heating up, but rest assured, the rooms all have air conditioning for summer months, something not to be taken for granted at UK hotels.

The manor room. Photo: Gleneagles Show caption: The manor room. Photo: Gleneagles

The bathroom features under-floor heating, separate bath and shower and Gleneagles own-brand toiletries. Again, the bathroom is a great size. I travelled solo on this occasion, but when I return with my husband, I will be safe in the knowledge that the bathroom is big enough that he won’t annoy me by us being in it together.

The food

Restaurant options range from fine dining through to casual and cafe. The Strathearn is less a restaurant and more an immersive lifestyle experience evoking a bygone age of understated glamour. Dressing for dinner is de rigueur – there isn’t a dress code, but who wouldn’t want to channel a little Brideshead Revisited? - and even the teens dining with their parents were wearing quiet luxury.

The Strathearn is less a restaurant and more an immersive lifestyle experience. Photo: Gleneagles Show caption: The Strathearn is less a restaurant and more an immersive li…

The vast dining room, which is also where breakfast is served, is old-world charm personified – think high ceilings, starched white tablecloths, banquettes, candlelight and live piano music. Serving up modern Scottish and classic Franco-Scottish fine dining, dishes such as Scottish smoked salmon, beef Wellington and artisanal cheeses are served Gueridon-style tableside. Find scallops, lobster, Dover sole and cheese souffle on a curated menu. There’s also a special menu for children and a pick ‘n’ mix trolley from which I chose a bag of red licorice laces and gummy sweets.

The two-Michelin star Andrew Fairlie offers French-leaning dishes in a tranquil atmosphere, with afternoon tea served in the Glendevon.

The Dormy. Photo: Gleneagles Show caption: The Dormy. Photo: Gleneagles

For a more casual affair, head to The Dormy overlooking the golf course for grill classics, pizza and tandoor dishes, and enjoy an Italian-American grill feel at The Birnam serving handmade pasta, steaks and chicken Caesar salad. There’s also the dog-friendly Garden Cafe for morning coffee, pastries and lunch.

What to do

Gleneagles calls itself “the glorious playground”, and rightly so. Home to three 18-hole championship golf courses and one nine-hole course, golf has always been a focal point, but for non-golfers, the options are myriad.

Heading to the Shooting & Fishing School for clay pigeon shooting, I admit to having felt a little trepidation having never held a gun before. As it turns out my worries were unfounded and I am something of a natural, soon bringing down clay pigeons left, right and centre against the backdrop of the Ochil Hills. There was a break for a beautiful and delicious gamekeeper’s picnic in the lodge, including soup and hot chocolate served in flasks, before the second shoot of the day.

Clay pigeon shooting at the Shooting & Fishing School. Photo: Gemma White Show caption: Clay pigeon shooting at the Shooting & Fishing School. Photo…

The Shooting & Fishing School is also where you can pick up some wellies and a Barbour for a walk or other outdoor pursuits, and I donned a pair of boots to embark on a country stroll. Guided walks are available, but I headed out solo on the 4.7km Westerley Wander route, from which the peaks of the Four Munros were visible on a delightfully clear afternoon.

As well as shooting, fishing, golfing and walking, there are also bikes to hire, climbing, zip-lining, axe throwing, horse riding, tennis, padel, falconry, kayaking and off-roading. Not to mention the adorable ferret school little ones will love. And if all that sounds a little too outdoorsy, then stay inside and spend hours perusing the Gleneagles Arcade, a chic and carpeted passageway filled with small and independent retailers, including Gleneagles & Co, home of my aforementioned bowl. For those seeking sanctuary, the spa and wellness centre is home to two swimming pools (one adult only), a gym, 20-room spa and outdoor thermal pool in which I spent a relaxing hour with no phone, just my thoughts and the bubbles.

The service

Think less the Balmoral Rules episode of The Crown, and more downstairs at Downton Abbey. Nothing is stuffy here, not even the central heating. From the kilted doorman to front desk and room service, and from the gamekeepers to the waiting staff, the service is impeccable. Warm, friendly and reassuringly can-do, but never cloying.

Also, a word of advice: you will be offered shortbread a lot. Take those opportunities every time.

A city stay at Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh

Moving from the peace and quiet of the countryside to the bustle of the city can be a jarring experience, but it was one made a lot easier and seamless thanks to a stay at Gleneagles sister hotel, Gleneagles Townhouse. In this glorious late 18th century building, perfectly positioned just off the main thoroughfare of Prince’s Street, I stayed in a town bedroom overlooking St Andrew’s Square.

As with Gleneagles, the room was an excellent size, with thoughtful amenities including fluffy robes and pillow sprays, with a gorgeous underfloor-heated bathroom I am already planning to remodel my own on.

Dining is at The Spence, the high-ceilinged former banking hall of the Bank of Scotland. It’s a peaceful, leisurely sanctuary for breakfast which comes alive at night with the sparkle of candlelight and the chink of cutlery on plate; rooftop bar, Lamplighters serves up glorious views across Edinburgh.

The verdict

Three words: take me back. I could wax lyrical about the vast, wild scenery, but you’re better off turning to poets like Robert Burns or Sir Walter Scott for that. Gleneagles, I now appreciate, has never been just for golfers, people of a certain age or even outdoorsy types, but offers a bespoke stay for everyone, all while retaining an air of exclusivity; one of those “if you know, you know” type situations. Luckily, I now know.

The bottom line

Prices vary according to season and room size. The country room at Gleneagles costs between Dh1,900 to Dh2,900 ($517 to $790) per night. Check-in 3pm, check-out is noon. A town room at Gleneagles Townhouse costs between Dh2,000, to Dh2,400 per night. Check-in is 3pm and check-out is 11am.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time