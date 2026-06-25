Hotel Martinez review: What it’s like to stay at White Lotus hotel in Cannes

After three seasons shining the spotlight on luxurious Four Seasons hotels, hit HBO show The White Lotus is switching things up, and for season four, it heads to the French Riviera.

The series will be set between Saint Tropez and Cannes. The Hotel Martinez, on Cannes’ famous palm-lined Croisette, will star as the White Lotus Cannes.

The hotel has a long association with the big – and small – screen. Since it opened in 1929, it has been the place to stay in Cannes for Hollywood stars, music moguls and international dignitaries.

For the past 30 years, the hotel has also been the setting for the Cannes Film Festival jury dinner, which takes place the day before the festival begins.

But the Hotel Martinez has not simply relied on its star status for bookings. In 2017, the hotel closed for refurbishment, and reopened in March 2018 with 409 reimagined rooms and new dining options as part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection.

The welcome

The facade of the Hotel Martinez in Cannes. Photo: Hotel Martinez Info

The hotel's instantly recognisable white facade comes into view as my husband and I drive on to the Croisette, with the sparkling Bay of Cannes directly opposite.

As we approach the entrance, it's a hive of activity. A dozen people are lingering at the doorway, taking photographs with the Bugatti Chiron and Ferrari 458 parked outside. A few dozen more are loaded with luggage and filing on to a coach. We jump to the conclusion that we’re checking in at the same time as an A-lister, but after passing the grand chandelier and ornate display of fresh flowers in the lobby to reach the check-in desk, we’re quickly told that this is just a regular day at the Hotel Martinez.

The room

Inside a sea-view Prestige Suite, which starts at €4,800 ($5,400) per night. Photo: Hotel Martinez Info

Our Prestige Suite has instant wow factor. We step into a bright lounge with views out to the Croisette and the water beyond, immediately recognising the two balconies' blue wrought-iron geometric patterns from many a celebrity snap. A central seating area, writing desk and dining table are dressed in a palette of soft blue, white and neutral shades, mirroring the hues of the Cote d’Azur.

In the bedroom, a king-size bed has some of the plumpest pillows we’ve ever slept on, and the walk-in dressing room feels like the right touch for a hotel synonymous with Cannes’ most fashionable events. There’s a third balcony off the bedroom, and opening the double doors and taking in the view with a coffee from the room's Nespresso machine feels like a suitably glamorous way to start the day.

A special mention should be given to the turndown service, which includes a chocolate truffle and a sachet of night cream infused with 24-karat gold that has me waking up with wonderfully hydrated skin.

The food

Familiar names emblazon the back of chairs at La Plage du Martinez. Photo: Hotel Martinez Info

A must-try is La Plage, directly opposite the hotel on its private beachfront. We sit under a canopy on Hollywood-style chairs with the names of famous actors on the back (mine is Denzel Washington, my husband’s Sean Connery), the hum of the beach club providing a relaxing soundtrack. An off-menu beef tartare is delicious: diced beef is tossed with capers, shallots and a powerful scoop of mustard, made tableside for added theatre. The wood-fired pizza (€25 or $28) has a light and crispy base, topped with burrata and roasted tomato. For dessert, the prettily plated rhubarb and cherry creme brulee (€18) is the perfect balance of fruity and creamy.

Elsewhere, a grand breakfast buffet takes place at Le Sud, offering a supreme selection of hot and cold classics, towering bowls of fresh fruit and a decadent display of pastries. There’s a separate menu for cooked-to-order eggs, but it feels unnecessary given the sheer variety on the buffet.

The sultry Martinez Bar, opened in 2025, is an Art Deco drinking den that is a wonderful spot for a pre-dinner drink. It's a rare destination where the seats inside feel more atmospheric than out on the terrace. One Michelin-starred La Palme d'Or completes the culinary line-up.

Hotel facilities

Gardens at the Hotel Martinez. Photo: Hotel Martinez Info

L’Oasis on the first floor is a welcome green retreat from the vibrant buzz below, a serene escape encased by the three hotel buildings. Sun loungers are dotted around a swimming pool, and there’s a small but well-equipped fitness centre. Both are nestled within beautifully landscaped gardens, where speakers playing melodic music add to the Zen-like feel.

Ponton La Plage du Martinez. Photo: Hotel Martinez Info

The sun loungers around the pool quickly fill up, and there isn’t a single one free by 3pm on the day we check in. There are more loungers at La Plage beach club, where the well-Instagrammed pier is also located, but these are booked weeks in advance. If you manage to snag one, there’s an additional charge for hotel guests. Full-day rates start at €57, depending on the row you pick.

Spa and wellness

The L’Oasis du Martinez spa is a collaboration with the Parisian skincare brand Carita. I have a consultation in the reception area, which is laden with make-up products and feels more like a high-end beauty salon. Then I try a signature facial using the brand’s Lagon Hypertonic range (€185), which is recommended for my skin. The facial combines rhythmic motions with a hydrating balm, serum and mask combination, producing an instantly glowing result.

Value for money

The price of a Prestige Suite with a sea view starts from €4,800 ($5,400) per night, excluding taxes and fees. Check-in is from 4pm and checkout is at 11am.

The price of a deluxe room (standard) starts from €836 ($956 per night), excluding taxes and fees.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future