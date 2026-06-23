Six Senses Zighy Bay review: How pioneering Gulf resort stands out in cramped wellness market

Beware of the goats. It’s not a sign we pass as we drive across the border into Oman towards Six Senses Zighy Bay, but it probably should be.

As we follow the flat roads, the mountains of Oman's Musandam Peninsula rising above us, we pass more goats than people. More than once, traffic comes to a halt as dozens of hooves clatter across the roads.

So by the time we make it, I already have an inkling as to what the luxury resort’s mascot might be. The concept is something I discovered during a recent stay at the newly opened Six Senses London: each hotel selects an animal to support local rehabilitation, which also serves as a window into the resort’s sustainability efforts.

​It’s a practice that feels mature here, however. A few months after its 18th birthday, the Omani resort still proves why it remains a bucket-list stay in a market saturated with buzzwords such as "wellness" and "sustainability".

The welcome

While there is a pick-up service available both before crossing the border from the UAE and once arriving at the first resort signpost, guests are free to drive up and over the mountain roads to reach the bay. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay Info

After braving the winding roads, vowing not to look down as we cross the at-times jagged mountain pass, my friend and I are even more excited to turn into the property once we reach the bay. We hear the mallet hitting the giant golden gong before we see the gentleman in traditional dress smiling at us. The sound feels as much an invitation to reset as a welcome to our weekend retreat.

A team of people greet us. One quickly valets the car, another hands us a juice shot and a cold, lemon-infused towel. One woman marks us with six dots of henna on our hands, mirroring the Six Senses' triangular logo. Waiting for the plant dye to dry, we’re introduced to Manoj, our guest experience manager – or gem – for the weekend.

The quick buggy tour ends as we arrive at Villa 17, where Manoj takes our passports to handle check-in while we begin exploring.

The suite

All 82 traditional villas and suites are built of natural stone and timber, and include a private pool. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay Info

The Pool Villa Suite Beach is as idyllic as promised. We go up the stone pathway, past two discreet outdoor showers (Manoj advises us to keep swimsuits on while using them) to a door on my right that leads into the 1,300 square foot suite. The first room doubles as an extra bedroom, complete with its own shower and sink space.

The main room features a queen bed, sofa, TV, twin sinks, a shower and a spacious bath.

Both rooms have glass doors that open on to the patio, complete with sun loungers and group seating. The nearly 300-square-foot pool is the perfect size for a small group to enjoy a dip.

There are 27 beachfront villas available, allowing guests to walk directly on to the beach from their accommodation. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay Info

As for the decor, there’s a rustic feel to what’s undeniably a luxurious space. Textured, sand-coloured walls are intentionally imperfect, and terracotta pots serve both decorative and functional purposes. We spot the goat silhouette utilised as funky bedside lamps, a simple bathroom ornament and a fluffy soft toy placed alongside the minibar options.

It feels spacious yet homely, secluded without feeling isolated.

The scene

Guests can book to stay for one or two nights on a large dhow boat as part of their experience. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay Info

With limited places to go beyond the resort itself – as the name suggests, Six Senses Zighy Bay sits on a small stretch of land surrounded by the Gulf of Oman and the Hajar Mountains, with just a small village as its neighbour – there's plenty to keep guests occupied.

For a change of scene from the villa, there are freshwater and saltwater pools on the grounds, and families can take advantage of the two kids' clubs on site.

One lunchtime, we join an Arabic cooking lesson with sous chef Abdullah and learn how to make fresh falafel and fattoush salad. Another morning is spent on a dhow boat cruise, where we pass Hafa Bay before kayaking and swimming in the calm waters. It's one of many watersports and activities the resort offers.

During the cooler months, guided hikes and bike rides are also available.

Spa and wellness

The spa reception is large and relaxing space for guests to recuperate from the outdoor heat before treatments begin. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay Info

Not long after dropping our bags and taking a dip, we head to the fitness studio for our first activity of the weekend: aerial yoga. A good stretch is one benefit, but so is the laughter that comes from watching one another attempt to balance on one leg in a hammock suspended in midair.

I head back to the spa the following day to try Six Senses Zighy Bay's signature treatment: a hammam and massage experience. After a full-body cleanse with warm jugs of water, I head into the sauna room for about 10 minutes before the scrub-down begins.

There are two dedicated hammam spaces in the resort's extensive spa. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay Info

Moving from the hammam space's heated marble bed into one of the nine treatment rooms, the session transitions into a full-body massage. My therapist blends techniques from different traditions; the result is one of the best massages I've had in a long while.

I don’t have time to make the most of the sauna and steam room as I try to catch the sunset for dinner, although I’m told there are more dedicated relaxation areas, and an alchemy bar where guests can make their own beauty products using ingredients from the organic spa garden.

The food

Senses on the Edge is the cliffside restaurant that overlooks the resort, and an ideal spot for catching the sunset. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay Info

Finding the balance between indulgence and maintaining healthy habits is often a struggle during long weekends. Not here.

At breakfast in The Spice Market, the glow juices and fruit platters are as plentiful as the pastries. Dishes are served in small portions. Fresh and local ingredients are prioritised.

Dinner one evening is served at Summer House, which features a limited but well-crafted seasonal menu. We sit outside to take in the view of the waters, both from the sea and the flowing stream trickling down the rock water feature; it’s a setting so soothing that we stay long after the last dish is cleared. Between my friend (a seafood lover) and me (vegan), we work through dishes such as Mediterranean spring rolls (11 Omani rials or $29), spicy grilled Omani crayfish tails (38 Omani rials) and refreshing sorbet (4 Omani rials).

Summer House's outdoor seating overlooks the waters. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay Info

Even by prices we're used to seeing in the UAE, some menu items initially have us double-checking conversion rates. But we are won over after learning from Abdullah and other team members that many of the ingredients are grown on-site or locally sourced and that a health-focused thought process goes into every recipe.

Another evening, we try the in-villa barbecue experience, where we’re served fresh salads before grilled meats and veg, all in the relaxed environment of our villa garden, where the table is set up on the beach.

While we only stay for a drink as we watch the sunset, Senses on the Edge, the resort's mountaintop restaurant, is the standout spot for its location. It's a panoramic view I recognise from every article and post I came across when researching the resort, after all.

Sustainability

The goats are a constant motif throughout the resort, signalling conservation and sustainability efforts. Photo: Six Senses Zighy Bay Info

Naturally, the goats play a central role in Zighy Bay's sustainability story. In addition to helping care for the local population through vaccination programmes, the goat serves as both a symbol and an invitation. “The idea of the mascot is to engage our guests in the resort’s sustainability programmes,” director of sustainability Avinash Singh tells me.

The local Shihuh community has traditionally relied on goats for income, and investing in the people who have lived on the land for hundreds of years remains a core value for the resort. It started with building houses during the resort's initial construction and continues today, from employment and education programmes to gifts for newlywed couples, Singh passionately tells me.

While measures such as upcycled materials and strategic energy systems make a difference, Singh insists that “sustainability for us is not just about water or plastic, it's about social identity, it's about cultural conservation, it's about language".

One of the resort's 50 or so cats follows us around as we explore the resort's organic garden. Hayley Kadrou / The National Info

Then there are the cats. As guests learn about how staff feed and care for the dozens of cats living on the land, they often leave a donation at checkout. Some guests even leave with a new furry friend altogether, Singh tells me, explaining how Six Senses Zighy Bay handles relocation costs and adoption paperwork in what he nicknames the Cat Warrior programme.

It’s a little easier than taking a goat home as a holiday souvenir, after all.

The verdict

'The world speaks in winds and leaves. Tune in, and let nature remind you who you are,' says a message written on a mirror. Hayley Kadrou / The National Info

Does Zighy Bay still stand out in a busy market? Yes, but maybe not for the reasons you might think.

While the growing luxury wellness scene in the region seems to lean towards longevity metrics, biohacking tech and quick stress fixes, Zighy resists. Its staying power lies more in the sound of the waves, the taste of salt in the air and the view of the sunset from the mountaintop.

Wellness here returns to – or perhaps never left – the basics. Slowing down and walking barefoot on the sand, not because a coach cited a scientific study, but simply because it feels good.

The bottom line

The average rate for a pool villa is about Dh3,000 a night. Check-in time is 3pm and check-out is at 12pm.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future