Summer daycation: Spas, hotels and beach club deals for the ultimate rest day during the sweltering months

It's fair to say that, as we approach the mid-year mark, it hasn't been your usual six months in the UAE.

Higher stress levels over the past few months are to be expected, an effect of the Iran war and rising regional tension. Travel plans, meanwhile, whether because of flight disruptions or higher ticket costs, have also been upended for some people.

For many choosing to stay in the UAE during the summer months, respite is sorely needed. If week-long retreats or even weekend staycations aren't the ticket right now, hotels and spas in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are offering daycation deals. Here are some to consider when a self-care day is needed.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Family days out can add up, especially as free or affordable outdoor activities dry up over the summer. Swooping in with a family-friendly deal is Centara Mirage Beach Resort. The Dubai Islands hotel is offering adult day passes at Dh220 ($51), with Dh170 redeemable on dining and spa treatments, and kids' passes (ages six to 12) at Dh110, with Dh70 redeemable on dining, with free entry for children under five.

Children will be kept busy at Camp Safari, where sessions such as crafts, scavenger hunts and movie time take place regularly. There is also full access to the water park featuring lagoon pools, a lazy river and a splash play area, as well as plenty of waterslides.

Dubai Islands. Valid until June 30

Five Luxe JBR, Dubai

Five Luxe JBR is the more premium of the three Five hotels in the UAE, with an extensive spa offering. Photo: Five Hotels Info

The UAE-born hotel group's Refive Spa aims to entice residents this summer with a series of packages and deals across its three locations in Dubai.

When it comes to an entire day of respite, it's Five Luxe's Spa, Lunch and Playa Pacha deal that catches the eye. At the JBR location, guests can enjoy a soothing 45-minute massage before unwinding by the spa-dedicated pool area.

Priced at Dh459, the offer includes a three-course meal and access to Pacha Pool for a more upbeat end to the day.

JBR, Dubai. Available Monday to Thursday

Kai Beach, Abu Dhabi

Kai Beach is on one of the UAE's most beautiful beach spots, Saadiyat Island. Photo: Kai Beach Club Info

Saadiyat is one of the most beautiful beach spots the UAE has to offer – and is often deemed one of the world's most striking, too – making it an ideal destination for those seeking to enjoy the scenery or switch off.

To celebrate the season, Kai Beach is introducing a laid-back Friday offer. For Dh225, guests can enjoy access to the beach club with multiple entries (should guests need to pop out) as well as a set lunch and unlimited tea, coffee and water. If it is a remote work kind of day, there is also unlimited WiFi, which promises seamless connectivity.

Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. From 10am to sunset

Melia Desert Palm, Dubai

A daycation day is priced at Dh499 and includes a 60-minute massage. Photo: Melia Desert Palm Info

Set within a 64-hectare polo estate, Melia Desert Palm is a more unique (and often quieter) spot for day breaks when compared with many of the city's central or beachfront getaways.

To make a day of the 20km drive from Downtown Dubai, opt for the hotel's daycation package, currently available. It includes one 60-minute Relaxation Massage, pool access and a choice of breakfast or lunch at the hotel, all priced at Dh499.

Warisan, Dubai

One&Only The Palm, Dubai

Visit the Guerlain Spa for a 60-minute treatment as part of this daycation offer. Photo: One&Only The Palm Info

The goal of One&Only The Palm's summer deal is to help day visitors relax.

Priced at Dh1,140, the main draw for those seeking a daycation is a 60-minute Imperial Relaxing Massage at the Guerlan Spa, before heading to Italian restaurant Zest for a three-course lunch and drink. The pass also includes all-day access to the resort's pools and beach, including the adults-only pool area and bar, Safina.

Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Valid until September 30

Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

Ritz-Carlton Dubai, at JBR beach, has daycation and spacation deals on offer. Photo: Ritz-Carlton Dubai Info

The JBR hotel is starting the season strong with two different one-day offers for the summer months. First up is the daycation deal. If it's just a sunbed and a view of the Gulf you're craving, this includes access to the resort's pools and private beach, with the entry cost fully redeemable on food and drink.

For something a little more targeted, Ritz-Carlton Dubai's spa deal costs Dh650 and includes a 60-minute massage and lunch, alongside full access to the pools and beach.

JBR, Dubai. Day passes are Dh150 on weekdays and Dh300 on weekends for adults. Entry for children aged six to 12 costs Dh100 daily. Children under the age of five go free

St Regis, Abu Dhabi

Spend Sundays enjoying a lengthy breakfast before stretching out poolside with St Regis Abu Dhabi's offer. Photo: St Regis Abu Dhabi Info

St Regis Abu Dhabi is proposing that, on Sundays, daycationers start their mornings with breakfast fit for a king. As of this month, the Corniche hotel has launched the Sunday Sunrise Bliss experience, priced at Dh275, where guests can enjoy an international buffet at The Terrace on The Corniche before retreating to Nation Riviera Beach Club to soak in views of the 200-metre shoreline.

For those who prefer a dip in the pool, Nation Riviera's is temperature-controlled.

Al Bateen Corniche Beach, Abu Dhabi