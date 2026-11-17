A Scottish championship standard golf resort which has never opened to the public has been sold by its UAE owners to its neighbour, the Ryder Cup venue Gleneagles Hotel.

Gleneagles West, known as gWest, in Perthshire, was put up for sale in September by the UAE’s Al Tajir family and has now been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Mahdi Al Tajir, who in 1971 became the first UAE ambassador to the UK, was named the richest man in Scotland by The Sunday Times in 2013 and owns the Highland Spring water company which is based nearby.

The family bought the land in 2007, completing its tournament-standard golf course two years later but barely a shot has been played at the private-gated resort in the years since.

A combination of the financial crisis, the Scottish independence debate and referendum, Brexit and Covid-19 meant the family felt the time had never been quite right to take it to the next stage of investment.

The 18th-century-inspired clubhouse remains a shell and development of the rest of the resort – it has permission for up to 170 residential plots, a hotel and spa, leisure and entertainment facilities and staff accommodation – was shelved.

The gWest course, next to Gleneagles, was described by its celebrated architect as 'the best inland site I’ve ever seen for a golf course'. Photo: gWest Show caption: The gWest course, next to Gleneagles, was described by its c…

Gleneagles Hotel is owned by Mumbai-born London businessman Sharan Pasricha. He founded hotel company Ennismore in 2011, buying The Hoxton in London's Shoreditch in 2012 and Gleneagles in 2015.

A Gleneagles representative told The Courier newspaper, which first reported the sale: “The Gleneagles Hotel has acquired a neighbouring expanse of Perthshire countryside, bordering the hotel and its iconic King’s and Queen’s Courses.

“Surrounded by the rolling Ochil Hills and breath-taking scenery, this land shares the same natural beauty and character that has defined The Gleneagles Hotel for over a century.

“Nestled within this landscape is a golf course quietly whispered about, one of the lesser-known treasures of Perthshire. The acquisition offers an opportunity to extend our stewardship of this remarkable landscape that has always been integral to the spirit of the hotel.

“We look forward to sharing more as our plans take shape, guided by the same care and consideration that have shaped this special place for over a century.”

Sharan Pasricha attends a golf event at Gleneagles with his wife, Eiesha. Getty Images Show caption: Sharan Pasricha attends a golf event at Gleneagles with his …

At the time the resort went on sale, Euan Kelly, partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime asset: a substantial consented resort development site, with a golf course designed by a celebrated architect, in one of Scotland’s most prestigious leisure locations”.

Course architect David McLay Kidd designed the championship-standard course and described the resort as “the best inland site I’ve ever seen for a golf course”.

It sits in one of Scotland’s best-known golf and leisure corridors, to the west of Gleneagles between Perth and Stirling.

The UK’s golf industry generated revenue of around £2.7 billion ($3.64 billion) in 2024/25, which is expected to rise to £3 billion for 2025/26. There are about 560 courses in Scotland – one fifth of the total in the UK.

Speaking in 2020, Mr Al Tajir’s son, Mohsin, said: “You want to invest. The next phase of gWest is another £50, £60, maybe £100 million. And as a family we're not willing to put that sort of money in if we don't know what the future is.”

He said with concerns that taxes would go up, rather than Scotland becoming a tax haven if independence were to happen, “maybe it's not the place I need to put my money”.