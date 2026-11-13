Review: Inside Siro Porto Montenegro, the brand's second berth after its debut in Dubai

It may be worlds away from Dubai, but there is something fitting about Siro choosing Porto Montenegro for its second hotel, following the debut of Siro One Za'abeel in the UAE.

Siro is part of Kerzner International, the Dubai-based hospitality group behind Atlantis and One&Only Resorts. Porto Montenegro, a luxury waterfront development in the coastal town of Tivat, is owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai. Once a naval base, it has been transformed into an upscale marina destination, complete with superyachts, designer boutiques, restaurants and luxury residences.

But beyond the Dubai connection, the setting feels like a natural fit for Siro's distinctive approach to hospitality. Montenegro is a playground for active travellers, with its mountains and dramatic coastline offering many opportunities for outdoor adventures.

The welcome

The lobby at Siro Porto Montenegro. Photo: Siro Porto Montenegro Show caption: The lobby at Siro Porto Montenegro. Photo: Siro Porto Monten…

Walking into Siro Porto Montenegro resembles stepping into a luxurious fitness centre. The airy, light-filled lobby sets the tone for a hotel that takes fitness seriously. There's even a Refuel Bar, serving healthy snacks and drinks, which guests can see as soon as they enter.

Staff dressed in elevated activewear, rather than conventional hotel uniforms, take care of arrivals.

The neighbourhood

The hotel is in the Boka Place neighbourhood. Photo: Siro Porto Montenegro Show caption: The hotel is in the Boka Place neighbourhood. Photo: Siro Po…

The hotel is in Boka Place, one of Porto Montenegro's newer neighbourhoods, a short stroll from the marina, where gleaming superyachts are berthed alongside restaurants, cafes and designer boutiques.

Tivat is an excellent base for exploring the Bay of Kotor, with its picturesque villages, historic towns and mountain scenery. The Unesco-listed old town of Kotor is a short drive away, while boat trips, hiking and other outdoor pursuits are on offer along the nearby coastline.

The room

A sleek and uncluttered Siro Room. Photo: Siro Porto Montenegro Show caption: A sleek and uncluttered Siro Room. Photo: Siro Porto Montene…

Much like its Dubai counterpart, Siro Porto Montenegro follows a minimalist design aesthetic. My Siro Room, with a king-size bed, is sleek and uncluttered, with light wood finishes and a calming, neutral colour palette.

At a hotel focused on fitness and well-being, a good night's sleep is a priority. Everything from the air conditioning to the soundproofing is designed to promote quality rest. Even the television offers meditation playlists and calming music alongside the usual entertainment options.

Hidden behind a giant full-length mirror is a “recovery cabinet” stocked with fitness essentials, including a yoga mat, yoga block, resistance bands and a meditation pillow. A wellness ball replaces a conventional bedroom chair, while a Swedish ladder built into the wooden cabinetry allows guests to squeeze in stretches and mobility exercises without visiting the gym.

A recovery cabinet and Swedish ladder in the Siro Room. Photo: Siro Porto Montenegro Show caption: A recovery cabinet and Swedish ladder in the Siro Room. Phot…

One of my biggest gripes about hotel rooms is figuring out the lighting controls, particularly when there seem to be endless switches. Siro makes things simple with preset lighting modes and intuitive controls.

A particularly thoughtful touch is the motion-activated low lighting in the bathroom, which means there's no need to fumble for switches or be jolted awake by bright lights during a middle-of-the-night visit.

Alongside the usual coffee machine and electric kettle, the room has Siro-branded refillable steel water bottles, which guests can top up at drinking water stations on each floor.

The scene

The Fitness Lab occupies an entire floor. Photo: Siro Porto Montenegro Show caption: The Fitness Lab occupies an entire floor. Photo: Siro Porto …

Fitness is at the heart of the Siro experience, and nowhere is this more evident than at the gym, or Fitness Lab. Occupying an entire floor, the 1,600-square-metre space is equipped with Technogym machines and pretty much everything you could need for a workout, all against a backdrop of gorgeous mountain views.

There's also the Experience Box, a dedicated space for high-energy group classes combining functional training, body weight exercises and conditioning, as well as separate studios for Pilates and mindfulness sessions.

Recovery is considered just as important. The Recovery Lab, on a different floor, offers an extensive menu of treatments and therapies well beyond the usual hotel spa experience. Designed to ease muscle tension, improve circulation and support recovery, treatments include red-light therapy, electrical muscle stimulation, compression boots and waterbed therapies.

A view from the pool at Siro Porto Montenegro. Photo: Siro Porto Montenegro Show caption: A view from the pool at Siro Porto Montenegro. Photo: Siro P…

A 25-metre, climate-controlled pool with a retractable roof and sweeping views of the bay allows guests to enjoy a dip whatever the weather.

And while there's more than enough to keep fitness enthusiasts occupied inside the hotel, there's also plenty on offer outside. Through its Destination Fitness programme, Siro can arrange scenic hikes and family-friendly outdoor activities, as well as watersports and adrenaline-pumping canyoning adventures.

The food

There are only two dining venues at the hotel, but its location in the heart of Porto Montenegro means guests are close to a wide variety of restaurants and cafes.

Siro Table is the hotel's main restaurant, serving Mediterranean-inspired dishes made with fresh, seasonal ingredients. With an open kitchen, communal tables and relaxed lounge seating, it has an informal atmosphere, while an outdoor terrace overlooks a lively piazza.

Siro Table is the main restaurant. Photo: Siro Porto Montenegro Show caption: Siro Table is the main restaurant. Photo: Siro Porto Montene…

This is where I eat most of my meals, from a hearty buffet breakfast to lunch and dinner. As expected from a fitness-focused hotel, there's an emphasis on nutritious, balanced eating.

Indulgence isn't entirely off the menu, though. A particularly cute touch at breakfast is the “naughty corner”, a small section of the buffet where guests can help themselves to sweet treats, butter, jams and other accompaniments.

Siro Social, the rooftop bar. Photo: Siro Porto Montenegro Show caption: Siro Social, the rooftop bar. Photo: Siro Porto Montenegro

The second venue, Siro Social, is a rooftop bar and lounge with views of Porto Montenegro and the Adriatic. Open on Fridays and Saturdays, it is a livelier alternative to the hotel's wellness-focused atmosphere, with tapas, low-alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, sunset sessions and a resident DJ on Friday nights.

For guests looking to enhance their healthy eating habits, the hotel has an in-house nutritionist offering personalised consultations, dietary guidance and tailored meal recommendations.

The verdict

Siro Porto Montenegro is a natural fit for its surroundings. With the Bay of Kotor offering everything from hiking and canyoning to sailing and watersports, the hotel brings a welcome touch of luxury to Montenegro's adventure-filled appeal.

At the same time, its location in the heart of Porto Montenegro makes it an attractive base for well-heeled travellers and the yachting crowd.

Whether you're looking to explore the great outdoors, maintain your fitness routine while travelling or simply unwind in style, Siro strikes a fine balance between activity, recovery and indulgence.

The bottom line

Room rates start at £195 per night. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout is by 11am.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time