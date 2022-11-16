Six podcasts that accompany TV shows, from ‘The Crown’ to ‘Dawson’s Creek’

If you’ve ever watched The Office and wondered how they came up with the idea for the office Olympics, or wanted to know about the real-life crime stories that inspired episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, there’s a podcast for that.

Many top TV shows have accompanying podcasts, both official and unofficial, which delve a little deeper into the episodes, providing interesting insights and behind-the-scenes details shared by writers, creators, stars and fans.

Law & Order: SVU podcast That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast not only features interviews with the top cast, but also chats to the nameless extras such as “jogging woman” and “dead man” about what it’s like to work on the show.

Elsewhere, The Crown: The Official Podcast, which recently launched again to accompany season five of the hit Netflix show, has interviews with all the main stars throughout the seasons.

'It’s Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond'

'Friday Night Lights' super fan Mae Whitman is joined by two of the show's stars Zach Gilford and Scott Porter to discuss the popular show. Photo: Podcast One

Newly launched on November 10, original Friday Night Lights cast members Zach Gilford (who played Matt Saracen) and Scott Porter (Jason Street) team up with actress and self-confessed FNL super-fan Mae Whitman to discuss the intricacies of the acclaimed TV show.

As well as interviewing cast members, the trio will be discussing their favourite moments, sharing previously untold stories and answering fan questions.

'The Crown: The Official Podcast'

Netflix hit show 'The Crown' releases a podcast series to accompany each season, featuring interviews with the main cast and behind-the-scenes details. Photo: Netflix

With season five recently released on Netflix, fans who can’t get enough of the show can download the accompanying podcast hosted by British presenter Edith Bowman.

Podcast episodes follow the television ones, not only delving into the onscreen action, but also providing additional insights and information from the show’s creators, including Peter Morgan.

Also expect chats with the likes of Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki and Jonathan Pryce.

'Office Ladies'

'Office Ladies' features Angela and Pam, aka Angela Kinsey, and Jenna Fischer, interviewing their old co-stars and sharing stories from 'The Office' set. Photo: Earwolf

Angela Kinsey, who played uptight accountant Angela on the show, teamed up with Jenna Fischer (receptionist Pam Beesley) to delve deeper into the US version of the hit spoof documentary.

The show, which ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, made a star of John Krasinski and featured Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms, BJ Novak and Steve Carell.

In the popular podcast, Kinsey and Fischer work through each episode, deconstructing what was going on behind the scenes and interviewing their co-stars including Rainn Wilson.

They also ruminate on the array of A-list stars who made cameo appearances, such as Amy Adams, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell and Timothy Olyphant.

'That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast'

Beloved, long-running police procedural 'Law & Order: SVU' gets the podcast treatment from comedians Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk. Photo: Exactly Right Media

While long-running US police procedural Law & Order: SVU isn’t exactly known for its comedy moments, this fan-run podcast finds the lighter moments in the hit show.

Comedians Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk dig deep into the popular show which stars Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler and Ice-T as Fin Tutuola, breaking down episodes and interviewing the main stars as well as extras.

They also take a look at some of the real-life crimes the plots are based on.

'The Always Sunny Podcast'

The podcast for the long-running show 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is hosted by the three creators and writers. Photo: Apple Podcasts

One of the most popular podcast accompaniments to a TV series, creators, writers and stars Glenn Howerton (Dennis Reynolds), Rob McElhenney (Mac), and Charlie Day (Charlie Kelly) come together to discuss the Emmy-nominated show.

Currently in its 15th season, Howerton, McElhenney and Day talk about the creative process that goes into the show, reveal what goes on behind the scenes and rarely stay on topic before their laugh-along banter veers into absurd territory, taking their celebrity guests along for the ride.

'Down By The Creek'

'Down by the Creek' has US comedian Alvin Williams watch 'Dawson's Creek' for the first time and podcast his thoughts. Photo: Apple Podcasts

It’s not an official podcast, but fans of the show which defined the 1990s and ushered in a new era of teen drama will love hearing comedian Alvin Williams’s take on the series.

Williams is a first-time watcher, taking listeners on his journey as a novice encountering the ins and outs and break-ups and make-ups of Dawson, Joey, Jen and Pacey.

Williams is watching the five-season series one show at a time, bringing in guest stars to share their stories and love for the WB drama.

