Where to stay in the Maldives, from secluded luxury escapes to family resorts

With its white-sand beaches, turquoise waters and luxurious overwater villas, the Maldives is one of the world's most sought-after holiday destinations. But with hundreds of island resorts to choose from, deciding where to stay can be overwhelming.

From secluded luxury retreats and romantic honeymoon hideaways to family-friendly resorts and more affordable all-inclusive escapes, there's something for every type of traveller.

To help narrow down the options, here are some standout hotels in the Maldives, tried and tested by The National.

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

Distance from Male airport: 20km (25 minutes by speedboat)

Unique selling point: Traditional Maldivian village charm and a spa on its own private island

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has been welcoming guests for almost 30 years. Four Seasons Show caption: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has been welcomin…

The Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa has been welcoming guests for almost 30 years. Designed in the style of a traditional Maldivian village, the resort has 96 villas with thatched roofs, natural timber interiors and private pools, surrounded by lush tropical greenery and white-sand beaches.

Its compact size makes it easy to explore, while calm, shallow waters, a children's club and watersport facilities cater to younger guests. Couples will appreciate the private beach pavilions, excellent dining and secluded spa experience, while marine enthusiasts can take part in coral restoration and turtle conservation activities.

Read our full review from October 2026 here.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Distance from Male airport: 112km (30 minutes by seaplane or a 25-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo Airport followed by a 20-minute speedboat trip)

Unique selling point: Wellness-focused luxury in a Unesco Biosphere Reserve

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is a family-friendly hotel, without being child-centric. Marriott International Hotels Show caption: The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is a family-friendly h…

Located on a small coral island in the Baa Atoll – a Unesco Biosphere Reserve – The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers a peaceful escape surrounded by turquoise waters and a thriving house reef. The 70-villa resort combines understated luxury with a focus on wellness, incorporating Japanese-inspired design, lush tropical greenery and spacious accommodation, all with private pools.

The resort is particularly well-suited to families with young children who want a quieter Maldivian holiday without sacrificing comfort. Couples seeking privacy, wellness and a laid-back island experience will also appreciate its unhurried pace.

Read our full review from October 2026 here.

JA Manafaru

Distance from Male airport: 316km (70–90 minutes by seaplane or a 55-minute domestic flight to Hoarafushi Airport followed by a 10-minute speedboat)

Unique selling point: Remote, secluded luxury in the Maldives' northern-most atoll

Sunset water villa at JA Manafaru. JA Manafaru Show caption: Sunset water villa at JA Manafaru. JA Manafaru

In the remote Haa Alif Atoll in the far north of the Maldives, JA Manafaru offers a secluded luxury escape that makes the most of the country's natural beauty. The resort has 84 villas and residences, ranging from beachfront hideaways to spacious overwater villas and a three-bedroom residence, each with a private pool.

Its remote location makes JA Manafaru particularly appealing to couples, honeymooners and travellers seeking privacy away from busier resort islands. However, the lengthy transfer makes it better suited to a longer stay than a quick getaway.

Read our full review from July 2026 here.

Huvafen Fushi

Distance from Male airport: 26km (30 minutes by speedboat)

Unique selling point: An underwater spa with treatment rooms beneath the Indian Ocean

Huvafen Fushi is 30 minutes away from Male's international airport. Small Luxury Hotels of the World Show caption: Huvafen Fushi is 30 minutes away from Male's international a…

A quick speedboat from Male's international airport, Huvafen Fushi offers a secluded private-island experience where the emphasis is on space, tranquility and understated luxury.

Set in the North Male Atoll, the five-star resort’s luxurious pavilions feature private pools, generous living areas and uninterrupted ocean views, with some offering glass floor panels through which guests can watch fish swimming below. One of its standout attractions is its underwater spa, where guests can enjoy treatments in submerged rooms as marine life glides past.

Personalised butler service, stargazing and the opportunity to spend uninterrupted time enjoying the island's natural beauty are among its biggest draws. Larger pavilions also make it an option for groups of friends or families seeking a private luxury retreat.

Read our full review from July 2026 here.

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas

Distance from Male airport: 125km (30 minutes by seaplane or a 25-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo Airport followed by a 30-minute speedboat ride)

Unique selling point: Underwater dining and an overwater stargazing observatory

An aerial view of Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Anantara Show caption: An aerial view of Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Anantara

Set in the Baa Atoll's Unesco Biosphere Reserve, Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas combines spectacular marine life with five-star luxury. The resort is home to 80 villas and residences, each with a private pool, including recently refreshed overwater villas with expansive sundecks, outdoor showers and glass-bottomed bathtubs.

One of its biggest attractions is the exceptional house reef, where snorkellers and divers can encounter turtles, reef sharks, rays and hundreds of species of fish. Other highlights include its underwater dining experiences, overwater observatory for stargazing and an impressive swimming pool.

Although the Maldives is traditionally associated with honeymooners, Anantara Kihavah is particularly well suited to families who want to experience the luxury of an overwater villa with children. Thoughtful amenities, personalised villa hosts, babysitting services and the Thiththi Boli Kids Club, catering to children aged four to 12, make family stays easier.

Read our full review from October 2025 here.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

Distance from Male airport: 24km (30–40 minutes by speedboat)

Unique selling point: Access to two neighbouring resorts, combining tranquility with family-friendly attractions

The Centara Grand Lagoon is part of a planned cluster of hotels in Maldives. Centara Hotel and Resorts Show caption: The Centara Grand Lagoon is part of a planned cluster of hot…

Part of The Atollia, a multi-island resort development in the Maldives, Centara Grand Lagoon combines Thai hospitality with the natural beauty of the Indian Ocean.

Opened in April 2025, the resort offers contemporary beachfront and overwater accommodation, including villas with private plunge pools and direct lagoon access. Guests can enjoy a choice of swimming pools, including a quieter adults' serenity pool, as well as a spa, fitness facilities and varied dining options, from authentic Thai cuisine at Suan Bua to Mediterranean dishes at Bluefin beach club.

Its location alongside sister property Centara Mirage Lagoon means guests can enjoy additional facilities, including a lazy river and more family-focused entertainment, before returning to the quieter atmosphere of the Grand.

Read our full review from September 2025 here.

Niyama Private Islands Maldives

Distance from Male airport: 180km (45 minutes by seaplane or a 35-minute domestic flight to Dhaalu Airport followed by a 7-minute speedboat)

Unique selling point: Two distinct islands called Play and Chill and world-class surfing

Niyama Private Islands in the Maldives is reachable by seaplane from Male International Airport. Niyama Private Islands Show caption: Niyama Private Islands in the Maldives is reachable by seapl…

Spread across two islands named Play and Chill, Niyama Private Islands offers an unusually varied Maldivian escape, combining beachside relaxation with adventure and family entertainment. Located in the Dhaalu Atoll, the resort has spacious beach and overwater villas, including family accommodation, with private temperature-controlled pools and tropical outdoor bathrooms.

Its attractions range from surfing and snorkelling to spa treatments, cycling trails and marine conservation experiences. The sheltered Blue Hole snorkelling spot offers opportunities to discover marine life, while the island's surf breaks have made it increasingly popular with wave riders.

Read our full review from December 2024 here.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

Distance from Male airport: 45km (45 minutes by speedboat)

Unique selling point: Striking circular architecture and access to Fari Marina Village

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers a contemporary take on traditional Maldivian luxury. Ritz-Carlton Show caption: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers a contemporar…

Set across three interconnected islands in the North Male Atoll, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands offers a contemporary take on traditional Maldivian luxury. The resort stands out for its striking circular architecture, minimalist interiors and 100 private pool villas, with both beachfront and overwater options.

Dining is a particular highlight, with five restaurants serving everything from Cantonese cuisine to Japanese teppanyaki, while the distinctive overwater spa, snorkelling excursions and personalised butler service add to the experience. Guests can also visit neighbouring Patina Maldives and Fari Marina Village for additional dining options.

The Ritz-Carlton is well suited to luxury travellers, food lovers and couples seeking a sophisticated island escape. With a transfer of as little as 15 minutes by seaplane or 45 minutes by speedboat from Male, it is also an appealing option for those wanting to maximise their time on the island.

Read our full review from September 2024 here.

Nova Maldives

Distance from Male airport: 97km (25 minutes by seaplane)

Unique selling point: Access to whale shark and manta ray encounters in South Ari Atoll

Nova Maldives has 76 villas, including 25 overwater options. Photo: Nova Maldives Show caption: Nova Maldives has 76 villas, including 25 overwater options.…

Located in the South Ari Atoll, Nova Maldives is a small, contemporary resort that places the natural beauty of its surroundings at the heart of the experience. The island has just 76 villas, including 25 overwater options, with minimalist interiors, ocean views and direct access to the turquoise waters.

Its biggest attraction is its location in one of the Maldives' most celebrated marine environments, with more than 30 manta ray and whale shark spotting sites, shipwrecks and dive locations within 40 minutes. Guests can also enjoy snorkelling, watersports, spa treatments and a choice of three restaurants.

Its compact size means everything is within walking distance. The hotel is only accessible by seaplane and does not currently offer a speedboat service from its nearest domestic airport, Villa International Airport Maamigili.

Read our full review from July 2024 here.

Oblu Xperience Ailafushi

Distance from Male airport: 13km (15 minutes by speedboat)

Unique selling point: Affordable all-inclusive island living with an underwater restaurant

Oblu Xperience Ailafushi is a four-star, all-inclusive resort. Photo: Colours of Oblu Show caption: Oblu Xperience Ailafushi is a four-star, all-inclusive resor…

Just 15 minutes by speedboat from Male's international airport, Oblu Xperience Ailafushi offers a more accessible take on the traditional Maldivian island holiday.

The four-star, all-inclusive resort combines white-sand beaches and turquoise waters with a lively atmosphere and accommodation ranging from ocean-view rooms and family suites with bunk beds to beach and overwater villas. Highlights include a large swimming pool, watersports centre, dolphin-spotting excursions and the opportunity to dine at Only Blu, an underwater restaurant where marine life swims past the windows.

Oblu Xperience Ailafushi is particularly well suited to families and budget-conscious travellers who want the Maldives experience without the expense associated with many of the country's five-star resorts. Its all-inclusive Fushi Plan makes holiday spending easier to manage, while the children's club offers a shallow pool, karaoke room, cinema and gaming facilities for different age groups.

Read our full review from October 2023 here.

All reviews have been conducted at the invitation of the hotels and reflect standards at the time. Seaplanes operate during daylight hours and are weather-permitting.