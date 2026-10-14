Calm bolthole in the Baa Atoll: A family review of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort sits on a coral island in the heart of the Baa Atoll. Surrounded by a vibrant house reef and the protected waters of a Unesco Biosphere Reserve, this pocket-sized hideaway recently received its first Green Globe certification, a mark of its focus on sustainability and biodiversity protection.

Positioning itself as a family-friendly escape with a focus on well-being, the resort uniquely incorporates subtle Japanese design influences, via minimalist architecture, water features and anchored by a distinctive Japanese-style tree at its centre.

I visited with my husband and our toddler daughter and found that, while it's not the most ultra-polished property in the Maldives, nor does it try to be, it offers a quietly confident island stay and slower pace that suits its scale.

The welcome

Arrival is direct to the hotel via seaplane or by a domestic flight to the nearby Dharavandhoo Airport, followed by a 20-minute speedboat transfer. We opted for the former, and the welcome begins before we step on to the island, with resort staff lining up to smile and wave as our seaplane taxis to the jetty.

A short buggy ride delivers us to an open-air lobby, where a chilled welcome drink awaits and check-in is handled unhurriedly as we drink in the ocean views.

The room

We stayed in a Beach Villa, a category that works particularly well when travelling with a young child. Our room opens on to a terrace with steps down to the sand and a narrow path through dense greenery leading straight to the beach, ideal for early-morning walks and sunset strolls.

Inside, the design is relaxed rather than glossy, with dark wood finishes and soft neutral tones. It feels natural and lived-in rather than overtly staged, and I wasn’t worried about letting my daughter run around and make herself at home. The spacious bathroom comes with a delightful open-air shower, there is something unmistakably indulgent about rinsing off under warm water with palm leaves blowing overhead.

A Westin Heavenly Bed lives up to its sleep-inducing reputation. A small highlight is the Kids Sleep Manual, designed in collaboration with paediatric sleep specialists and packed with dream-promoting activities like beachside bedtime stories and stargazing walks, alongside a sleep-focused children’s room service menu.

All 70 accommodation units have private pools, but note that, at least in our room category, these are not temperature controlled and the water is noticeably cold – so much so that I never managed a proper swim, only braving a quick leg dip. More premium options exist, including the two-bedroom Heavenly Beach Residence or Heavenly Overwater Villa with Pool.

The food

All-day dining restaurant Island Kitchen. Photo: Marriott International Hotels Show caption: All-day dining restaurant Island Kitchen. Photo: Marriott In…

Dining centres around four venues, so the choice isn’t vast, but each has a clear identity. The standout is The Pearl, a Japanese restaurant set over the water, with sweeping ocean views and a live kitchen. The sushi and sashimi are exceptional, order the sushi boat for a beautifully prepared platter that ranks among the best I’ve had in the Maldives. Service runs firmly on island time, but the setting, particularly at sunset, is divine.

Island Kitchen pairs all-day dining with healthy international dishes, overlooking the pool and sea beyond. This is where the resort’s Eat Well concept comes into play, with nutritious options alongside a dedicated children’s menu. For casual evenings, Hawker brings a lively open-air feel, and the seafood barbecue was one of our highlights, with chefs grilling freshly caught tuna and squid under the stars, accompanied by live music. Sunset Bar is the best vantage point for golden hour, with squishy beanbags perfectly positioned for sundowners.

The breakfast scene

Breakfast at Island Kitchen is a highlight. The buffet is kept behind glass, a simple but effective solution to the fly issue common at island resorts, and the spread is generous but not excessive. There are well-being shots and local options like mas huni, a fresh tuna and coconut dish, alongside a strong Asian selection, plus a separate station for made-to-order fruit platters.

Hotel facilities

Snorkelling with manta rays is available seasonally at the hotel. Photo: Marriott International Hotels Show caption: Snorkelling with manta rays is available seasonally at the h…

For a small island, the range of facilities is impressive. Alongside the main swimming pool, there are tennis courts, running tracks and a fitness studio with TRX and functional training equipment, plus a comprehensive programme of free daily fitness classes.

The watersports centre offers everything from scuba instruction to snorkelling trips and dolphin-spotting cruises. We partook of the latter and enjoyed views of shoals of spinner dolphins cruising alongside the boat.

Trips also tap into the wider Baa Atoll Biosphere, including to nearby Hanifaru Bay, famous for hosting the world’s largest gathering of manta rays.

Spa and wellness

Ocean views from a treatment room at Heavenly Spa by Westin. Photo: Marriott International Hotels Show caption: Ocean views from a treatment room at Heavenly Spa by Westin.…

The Heavenly Spa is one of the resort’s most tranquil spaces. Housed in overwater villa-style treatment rooms, the beds are positioned so guests can gaze directly into the ocean below while enjoying a massage. Watching colourful marine life drift past as a therapist worked her magic was particularly soothing.

Family-friendly factor

The kids' club offers indoor and outdoor play. Photo: Marriott International Hotels Show caption: The kids' club offers indoor and outdoor play. Photo: Marrio…

The resort is family-friendly without being overtly family-centric. The Kids Club features an impressive outdoor area with a swimming pool and a large wooden pirate-ship playground, alongside an indoor play space where staff run workshops and craft sessions. It caters only to children aged four and above, and while younger children may be permitted entry if accompanied by a parent, this is subject to daily capacity and staffing, meaning the space may not always be accessible to families travelling with babies and toddlers.

Some staff go the extra mile, from a Sunset Bar bartender creating a custom mocktail for my daughter to the excursion team staging an impromptu Baby Shark-themed disco on a boat trip to local island Eydhafushi.

Late restaurant hours – with most venues opening for dinner at 7pm – mean evenings may require forward planning for families with young children, including arranging babysitters in advance. That said, for those with children beyond toddler stage seeking calm surroundings rather than constant entertainment, the balance works. However, while the child-focused sleep manual is a good idea, it perhaps needs some tweaking. When we tried to use it to settle a jet-lagged toddler, we were told, after several back-and-forth phone calls, that most of the Kids Sleep Well menu items were unavailable later in the evening.

Accessibility and sustainability

Sustainability is embedded in the resort’s day-to-day operations, with a focus on energy, water and marine conservation. Solar power plays a central role in operations, alongside an on-site desalination and bottled water plant and the resort team leads coral restoration, sea turtle monitoring and reef-safe tourism initiatives.

There are no designated accessible rooms, and as with many coral islands, pathways, overwater villas and boat transfers may present challenges for guests with limited mobility.

Value for money

Rates start from $750 per night. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout is at noon; westinmaldives.com.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards during this time