Anantara Kihavah Maldives is home to 80 villas and residences, each with a private pool. Photo: Anantara
Anantara Kihavah Maldives is home to 80 villas and residences, each with a private pool. Photo: Anantara
Anantara Kihavah Maldives is home to 80 villas and residences, each with a private pool. Photo: Anantara
Anantara Kihavah Maldives is home to 80 villas and residences, each with a private pool. Photo: Anantara

Lifestyle

Travel

Anantara Kihavah Maldives review: What it’s like staying in an overwater villa with a toddler

Snorkel with turtles, stargaze at the country's only overwater observatory and enjoy stunning sunsets at this revamped luxury resort

Hayley Skirka
Hayley Skirka

October 10, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Once known primarily as a honeymoon destination, the Maldives has become a popular family getaway, especially for UAE residents, thanks to a convenient four-hour flight time. The quintessential Maldivian escape typically offers pristine beaches, turquoise water and overwater villas – but how does a stilted villa, open to the ocean on all sides, work for families with babies or toddlers?

I set out to discover just that, heading to Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas in the Baa Atoll for a picture-perfect family adventure.

The welcome

After a short flight from Abu Dhabi to Male, we’re escorted to Anantara’s lounge in the new seaplane terminal near Velana International Airport where unlimited snacks, soft drinks and a play area for our daughter await. Sipping a watermelon juice on the terrace, I gaze at the blue waters dotted with seaplanes, already feeling the holiday vibes – despite being on the job.

Following a brief wait, we board a seaplane and are soon soaring over white islands and turquoise waters. Thirty minutes later, we land on a floating jetty, where a boat whisks us to the island. A warm welcome from staff and traditional drummers feels like a scene straight out of The White Lotus.

The neighbourhood

An aerial view of Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara
An aerial view of Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara

A 30-minute seaplane ride from the airport, Anatarah Kihavah Maldives Villas sits on Kihavah Huravalhi Island in a Unesco biosphere reserve. The island is surrounded by blue lagoons and lush greenery, including papaya, mango and coconut trees, all of which were preserved during the resort’s construction. Below the surface, a sunken prehistoric volcano has created a vibrant coral reef teeming with marine life.

The room

The resort has 80 villas and residences, each with a private pool. I’m staying in a 267 square metre sunset overwater pool villa, which has two brightly coloured bicycles, one with a baby seat connected, parked right outside it – a welcoming touch.

Accessed via a wooden jetty, the thatched-roof villa is bright and airy, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, turquoise accents and light wood furniture with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that can be opened up from both the bedroom and bathroom. The newly refreshed rooms feature a huge king-size bed and a baby cot has been thoughtfully provided for our stay. The rounded furniture enhances the natural vibe while offering added convenience, as there are no sharp corners for our one-year-old to bump into.

The overwater villa at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara
The overwater villa at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara

The spacious bathroom includes a huge daybed, outdoor shower and a glass-bottomed bathtub that is a hit with my daughter with or without water in it, as she spots colourful fish swimming below. Outside, a vast sundeck offers a circular seating area, daybed, sun loungers and an overwater hammock, which my daughter also enjoys lounging on beside me, although this does make my husband slightly nervous. Watching the sun slip into the Indian Ocean from our terrace every evening is a highlight.

The service

We have our own villa host who takes care of everything from buggy pick-ups and activity bookings to dinner reservations, so we don’t need to think about much other than enjoying the resort. There’s a high proportion of local staff here too, which is great for those hoping to connect more with the local culture.

The scene

Water enthusiasts will be thrilled by the offerings here. The house reef, only steps from the villas, is one of the country’s finest, home to more than 300 species of fish and 130 coral species. Snorkellers can discover vibrant tropical fish, Hawksbill turtles, nurse and reef sharks and rays.

Manzaru at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas serves Italian, Mediterranean and regional dishes. Photo: Anantara
Manzaru at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas serves Italian, Mediterranean and regional dishes. Photo: Anantara

As certified divers, my husband and I were excited to gear up at Elements Kihavah and go explore the Golden Wall, a section of the reef teeming with golden and yellow corals. Accompanied by our knowledgeable and reassuring guide, we spotted plenty of turtles and rays while marvelling at the colourful coral structure.

Beyond the water, powdery beaches invite relaxation with swaying hammocks, thatched basket seats and wooden swings. Manzaru boasts one of the Maldives’s longest pools, surrounded by comfortable daybeds and a poolside menu worth trying.

A view from the spa at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara
A view from the spa at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara

Families will appreciate the Thiththi Boli Kids Club, set amidst lush greenery and catering to children aged four to 12. While our daughter was too young to be left here alone, we joined her in exploring dollhouses, arts and crafts, board games and more. The club also features an outdoor climbing wall, giant Jenga, a playground and a rotating schedule of excursions. Babysitting is available, though we opted for the in-villa service the next day while diving.

For ultimate relaxation, the Anantara Spa, perched on its own jetty, offers an open-air sanctuary with overwater views. I treated myself to the signature Kihavah Healing treatment, which included a floral foot bath, a deeply soothing massage and a serene singing bowl meditation – pure bliss.

The food

Dining options are plentiful, a welcome feature in the Maldives where island-hopping for meals isn’t practical. Plates offers daily breakfast with a beachfront view, while Fire is an overwater venue specialising in Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. Spice focuses on Asian flavors, while Manzaru serves Italian, Mediterranean and regional dishes.

Sea at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is the world’s first underwater cellar and a below-sea-level fine-dining restaurant. Photo: Anantara
Sea at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is the world’s first underwater cellar and a below-sea-level fine-dining restaurant. Photo: Anantara

A highlight was Sea, home to the world’s first underwater cellar and a below-sea-level fine-dining restaurant. My daughter was mesmerised by the marine life swimming right outside the window by our table, allowing me to relax and savor the five-course Degustation Signature Menu ($365 per person). Starting with roasted draniki, followed by pumpkin asparagus cream soup then lobster pasta and Australian wagyu striploin, we finished with a tasty mango creme brulee. Dishes were flawlessly presented and delicious, although I couldn’t help but wish that the menu incorporated more local or regional specialties to better reflect the restaurant’s unique Maldivian setting.

Highs and lows

The location of this resort in a protected Unesco biosphere reserve and its awe-inducing house reef stand out. As do the huge villas with uninterrupted ocean views from every angle.

No real lows, but the bathroom doesn’t have air-conditioning which isn’t a problem if you don’t have children as you can open up the sliding doors and make use of the natural sea breeze, but isn’t ideal if you’re trying to keep a toddler contained.

The insider tip

Maldives’s first overwater observatory at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara
Maldives’s first overwater observatory at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara

Make the most of the low-light pollution in this part of the world by booking a private stargazing session at the Maldives’s first overwater observatory. From a rooftop setting, the resort’s sky guru will share tales of how traders and fishermen navigated the archipelago by starlight. Peer through the country’s most powerful resort telescope to spot the constellations for yourself.

The verdict

This southern Maldivian resort strikes a balance between style and relaxation, offering fantastic marine life and toes-in-the-sand experiences suited to all. However, if travelling with young children who are already walking, I’d recommend opting for a beach villa over an overwater one for added peace of mind.

The bottom line

Rates start from Dh5,931 per night, including breakfast in a beach villa. Seaplane transfers are at an additional cost. Check-in time is from 3pm and checkout time is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future

While you're here
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
While you're here
The specs
  • Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Power: 640hp
  • Torque: 760nm
  • On sale: 2026
  • Price: Not announced yet
Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea
Apple%20Mac%20through%20the%20years
%3Cp%3E1984%20-%20Apple%20unveiled%20the%20Macintosh%20on%20January%2024%3Cbr%3E1985%20-%20Steve%20Jobs%20departed%20from%20Apple%20and%20established%20NeXT%3Cbr%3E1986%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20Macintosh%20Plus%2C%20featuring%20enhanced%20memory%3Cbr%3E1987%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20Macintosh%20II%2C%20equipped%20with%20colour%20capabilities%3Cbr%3E1989%20-%20The%20widely%20acclaimed%20Macintosh%20SE%2F30%20made%20its%20debut%3Cbr%3E1994%20-%20Apple%20presented%20the%20Power%20Macintosh%3Cbr%3E1996%20-%20The%20Macintosh%20System%20Software%20OS%20underwent%20a%20rebranding%20as%20Mac%20OS%3Cbr%3E2001%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20Mac%20OS%20X%2C%20marrying%20Unix%20stability%20with%20a%20user-friendly%20interface%3Cbr%3E2006%20-%20Apple%20adopted%20Intel%20processors%20in%20MacBook%20Pro%20laptops%3Cbr%3E2008%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20MacBook%20Air%2C%20a%20lightweight%20laptop%3Cbr%3E2012%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20MacBook%20Pro%20with%20a%20retina%20display%3Cbr%3E2016%20-%20The%20Mac%20operating%20system%20underwent%20rebranding%20as%20macOS%3Cbr%3E2020%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20M1%20chip%20for%20Macs%2C%20combining%20high%20performance%20and%20energy%20efficiency%3Cbr%3E2022%20-%20The%20M2%20chip%20was%20announced%3Cbr%3E2023%20-The%20M3%20line-up%20of%20chip%20was%20announced%20to%20improve%20performance%20and%20add%20new%20capabilities%20for%20Mac.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
MATCH INFO

Liverpool 2 (Van Dijk 18', 24')

Brighton 1 (Dunk 79')

Red card: Alisson (Liverpool)

On Women's Day
School uniforms report
How to donate

Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999
2289 – Dh10
2252 – Dh 50
6025 – Dh20
6027 – Dh 100
6026 – Dh 200

What are the influencer academy modules?
  1. Mastery of audio-visual content creation. 
  2. Cinematography, shots and movement.
  3. All aspects of post-production.
  4. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI.
  5. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement.
  6. Tourism industry knowledge.
  7. Professional ethics.
LOVE%20AGAIN
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jim%20Strouse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Priyanka%20Chopra%20Jonas%2C%20Sam%20Heughan%2C%20Celine%20Dion%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from this package
Gothia Cup 2025

4,872 matches 

1,942 teams

116 pitches

76 nations

26 UAE teams

15 Lebanese teams

2 Kuwaiti teams

RESULTS

5pm: Watha Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Dalil De Carrere, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Mohamed Daggash (trainer)

5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Pharitz Al Denari, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mahmood Hussain

6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Oss, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi

7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash

7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: AF Almajhaz, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi

8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: AF Lewaa, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud.

The specs

AT4 Ultimate, as tested

Engine: 6.2-litre V8

Power: 420hp

Torque: 623Nm

Transmission: 10-speed automatic

Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800)

On sale: Now

Bugatti&nbsp;Chiron&nbsp;Super&nbsp;Sport -&nbsp;the&nbsp;specs:

Engine: 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 

Transmission: 7-speed DSG auto 

Power: 1,600hp

Torque: 1,600Nm

0-100kph in 2.4seconds

0-200kph in 5.8 seconds

0-300kph in 12.1 seconds

Top speed: 440kph

Price: Dh13,200,000

Bugatti&nbsp;Chiron&nbsp;Pur&nbsp;Sport -&nbsp;the&nbsp;specs:

Engine: 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 

Transmission: 7-speed DSG auto 

Power: 1,500hp

Torque: 1,600Nm

0-100kph in 2.3 seconds

0-200kph in 5.5 seconds

0-300kph in 11.8 seconds

Top speed: 350kph

Price: Dh13,600,000

The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
David Haye record

Total fights: 32
Wins: 28
Wins by KO: 26
Losses: 4

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm

Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto

Price: from Dh209,000 

On sale: now

UAE currency
The Vile

Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah

Director: Majid Al Ansari

Rating: 4/5

Silent Hill f

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Rating: 4.5/5

Famous left-handers

- Marie Curie

- Jimi Hendrix

- Leonardo Di Vinci

- David Bowie

- Paul McCartney

- Albert Einstein

- Jack the Ripper

- Barack Obama

- Helen Keller

- Joan of Arc

Men’s singles 
Group A: Son Wan-ho (Kor), Lee Chong Wei (Mas), Ng Long Angus (HK), Chen Long (Chn)
Group B: Kidambi Srikanth (Ind), Shi Yugi (Chn), Chou Tien Chen (Tpe), Viktor Axelsen (Den)

Women’s Singles 
Group A: Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn), Pusarla Sindhu (Ind), Sayaka Sato (Jpn), He Bingjiao (Chn)
Group B: Tai Tzu Ying (Tpe), Sung Hi-hyun (Kor), Ratchanok Intanon (Tha), Chen Yufei (Chn)

Dhadak 2

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri 

Rating: 1/5

Banned items
Dubai Police has also issued a list of banned items at the ground on Sunday. These include:
  • Drones
  • Animals
  • Fireworks/ flares
  • Radios or power banks
  • Laser pointers
  • Glass
  • Selfie sticks/ umbrellas
  • Sharp objects
  • Political flags or banners
  • Bikes, skateboards or scooters
Whiile you're here
War on waste
GAC GS8 Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh149,900

On Women's Day
PROFILE OF HALAN

Started: November 2017

Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga

Based: Cairo, Egypt

Sector: transport and logistics

Size: 150 employees

Investment: approximately $8 million

Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

More from UAE Human Development Report:
Updated: October 10, 2025, 6:01 PM
Hotel reviewsMaldivesWeekend