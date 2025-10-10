Anantara Kihavah Maldives review: What it’s like staying in an overwater villa with a toddler

Once known primarily as a honeymoon destination, the Maldives has become a popular family getaway, especially for UAE residents, thanks to a convenient four-hour flight time. The quintessential Maldivian escape typically offers pristine beaches, turquoise water and overwater villas – but how does a stilted villa, open to the ocean on all sides, work for families with babies or toddlers?

I set out to discover just that, heading to Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas in the Baa Atoll for a picture-perfect family adventure.

The welcome

After a short flight from Abu Dhabi to Male, we’re escorted to Anantara’s lounge in the new seaplane terminal near Velana International Airport where unlimited snacks, soft drinks and a play area for our daughter await. Sipping a watermelon juice on the terrace, I gaze at the blue waters dotted with seaplanes, already feeling the holiday vibes – despite being on the job.

Following a brief wait, we board a seaplane and are soon soaring over white islands and turquoise waters. Thirty minutes later, we land on a floating jetty, where a boat whisks us to the island. A warm welcome from staff and traditional drummers feels like a scene straight out of The White Lotus.

The neighbourhood

An aerial view of Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara

A 30-minute seaplane ride from the airport, Anatarah Kihavah Maldives Villas sits on Kihavah Huravalhi Island in a Unesco biosphere reserve. The island is surrounded by blue lagoons and lush greenery, including papaya, mango and coconut trees, all of which were preserved during the resort’s construction. Below the surface, a sunken prehistoric volcano has created a vibrant coral reef teeming with marine life.

The room

The resort has 80 villas and residences, each with a private pool. I’m staying in a 267 square metre sunset overwater pool villa, which has two brightly coloured bicycles, one with a baby seat connected, parked right outside it – a welcoming touch.

Accessed via a wooden jetty, the thatched-roof villa is bright and airy, with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, turquoise accents and light wood furniture with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that can be opened up from both the bedroom and bathroom. The newly refreshed rooms feature a huge king-size bed and a baby cot has been thoughtfully provided for our stay. The rounded furniture enhances the natural vibe while offering added convenience, as there are no sharp corners for our one-year-old to bump into.

The overwater villa at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara

The spacious bathroom includes a huge daybed, outdoor shower and a glass-bottomed bathtub that is a hit with my daughter with or without water in it, as she spots colourful fish swimming below. Outside, a vast sundeck offers a circular seating area, daybed, sun loungers and an overwater hammock, which my daughter also enjoys lounging on beside me, although this does make my husband slightly nervous. Watching the sun slip into the Indian Ocean from our terrace every evening is a highlight.

The service

We have our own villa host who takes care of everything from buggy pick-ups and activity bookings to dinner reservations, so we don’t need to think about much other than enjoying the resort. There’s a high proportion of local staff here too, which is great for those hoping to connect more with the local culture.

The scene

Water enthusiasts will be thrilled by the offerings here. The house reef, only steps from the villas, is one of the country’s finest, home to more than 300 species of fish and 130 coral species. Snorkellers can discover vibrant tropical fish, Hawksbill turtles, nurse and reef sharks and rays.

Manzaru at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas serves Italian, Mediterranean and regional dishes. Photo: Anantara

As certified divers, my husband and I were excited to gear up at Elements Kihavah and go explore the Golden Wall, a section of the reef teeming with golden and yellow corals. Accompanied by our knowledgeable and reassuring guide, we spotted plenty of turtles and rays while marvelling at the colourful coral structure.

Beyond the water, powdery beaches invite relaxation with swaying hammocks, thatched basket seats and wooden swings. Manzaru boasts one of the Maldives’s longest pools, surrounded by comfortable daybeds and a poolside menu worth trying.

A view from the spa at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara

Families will appreciate the Thiththi Boli Kids Club, set amidst lush greenery and catering to children aged four to 12. While our daughter was too young to be left here alone, we joined her in exploring dollhouses, arts and crafts, board games and more. The club also features an outdoor climbing wall, giant Jenga, a playground and a rotating schedule of excursions. Babysitting is available, though we opted for the in-villa service the next day while diving.

For ultimate relaxation, the Anantara Spa, perched on its own jetty, offers an open-air sanctuary with overwater views. I treated myself to the signature Kihavah Healing treatment, which included a floral foot bath, a deeply soothing massage and a serene singing bowl meditation – pure bliss.

The food

Dining options are plentiful, a welcome feature in the Maldives where island-hopping for meals isn’t practical. Plates offers daily breakfast with a beachfront view, while Fire is an overwater venue specialising in Japanese and Peruvian cuisine. Spice focuses on Asian flavors, while Manzaru serves Italian, Mediterranean and regional dishes.

Sea at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas is the world’s first underwater cellar and a below-sea-level fine-dining restaurant. Photo: Anantara

A highlight was Sea, home to the world’s first underwater cellar and a below-sea-level fine-dining restaurant. My daughter was mesmerised by the marine life swimming right outside the window by our table, allowing me to relax and savor the five-course Degustation Signature Menu ($365 per person). Starting with roasted draniki, followed by pumpkin asparagus cream soup then lobster pasta and Australian wagyu striploin, we finished with a tasty mango creme brulee. Dishes were flawlessly presented and delicious, although I couldn’t help but wish that the menu incorporated more local or regional specialties to better reflect the restaurant’s unique Maldivian setting.

Highs and lows

The location of this resort in a protected Unesco biosphere reserve and its awe-inducing house reef stand out. As do the huge villas with uninterrupted ocean views from every angle.

No real lows, but the bathroom doesn’t have air-conditioning which isn’t a problem if you don’t have children as you can open up the sliding doors and make use of the natural sea breeze, but isn’t ideal if you’re trying to keep a toddler contained.

The insider tip

Maldives’s first overwater observatory at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas. Photo: Anantara

Make the most of the low-light pollution in this part of the world by booking a private stargazing session at the Maldives’s first overwater observatory. From a rooftop setting, the resort’s sky guru will share tales of how traders and fishermen navigated the archipelago by starlight. Peer through the country’s most powerful resort telescope to spot the constellations for yourself.

The verdict

This southern Maldivian resort strikes a balance between style and relaxation, offering fantastic marine life and toes-in-the-sand experiences suited to all. However, if travelling with young children who are already walking, I’d recommend opting for a beach villa over an overwater one for added peace of mind.

The bottom line

Rates start from Dh5,931 per night, including breakfast in a beach villa. Seaplane transfers are at an additional cost. Check-in time is from 3pm and checkout time is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Apple%20Mac%20through%20the%20years %3Cp%3E1984%20-%20Apple%20unveiled%20the%20Macintosh%20on%20January%2024%3Cbr%3E1985%20-%20Steve%20Jobs%20departed%20from%20Apple%20and%20established%20NeXT%3Cbr%3E1986%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20Macintosh%20Plus%2C%20featuring%20enhanced%20memory%3Cbr%3E1987%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20Macintosh%20II%2C%20equipped%20with%20colour%20capabilities%3Cbr%3E1989%20-%20The%20widely%20acclaimed%20Macintosh%20SE%2F30%20made%20its%20debut%3Cbr%3E1994%20-%20Apple%20presented%20the%20Power%20Macintosh%3Cbr%3E1996%20-%20The%20Macintosh%20System%20Software%20OS%20underwent%20a%20rebranding%20as%20Mac%20OS%3Cbr%3E2001%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20Mac%20OS%20X%2C%20marrying%20Unix%20stability%20with%20a%20user-friendly%20interface%3Cbr%3E2006%20-%20Apple%20adopted%20Intel%20processors%20in%20MacBook%20Pro%20laptops%3Cbr%3E2008%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20MacBook%20Air%2C%20a%20lightweight%20laptop%3Cbr%3E2012%20-%20Apple%20launched%20the%20MacBook%20Pro%20with%20a%20retina%20display%3Cbr%3E2016%20-%20The%20Mac%20operating%20system%20underwent%20rebranding%20as%20macOS%3Cbr%3E2020%20-%20Apple%20introduced%20the%20M1%20chip%20for%20Macs%2C%20combining%20high%20performance%20and%20energy%20efficiency%3Cbr%3E2022%20-%20The%20M2%20chip%20was%20announced%3Cbr%3E2023%20-The%20M3%20line-up%20of%20chip%20was%20announced%20to%20improve%20performance%20and%20add%20new%20capabilities%20for%20Mac.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Liverpool 2 (Van Dijk 18', 24') Brighton 1 (Dunk 79') Red card: Alisson (Liverpool)

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

LOVE%20AGAIN %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Jim%20Strouse%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Priyanka%20Chopra%20Jonas%2C%20Sam%20Heughan%2C%20Celine%20Dion%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Gothia Cup 2025 4,872 matches 1,942 teams 116 pitches 76 nations 26 UAE teams 15 Lebanese teams 2 Kuwaiti teams

RESULTS 5pm: Watha Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (Dirt) 2,000m Winner: Dalil De Carrere, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Mohamed Daggash (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 70,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Pharitz Al Denari, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mahmood Hussain 6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Oss, Jesus Rosales, Abdallah Al Hammadi 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,400m Winner: ES Nahawand, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Almajhaz, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 70,000 (D) 1,000m Winner: AF Lewaa, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud.

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport - the specs: Engine: 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 Transmission: 7-speed DSG auto Power: 1,600hp Torque: 1,600Nm 0-100kph in 2.4seconds 0-200kph in 5.8 seconds 0-300kph in 12.1 seconds Top speed: 440kph Price: Dh13,200,000

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport - the specs: Engine: 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 Transmission: 7-speed DSG auto Power: 1,500hp Torque: 1,600Nm 0-100kph in 2.3 seconds 0-200kph in 5.5 seconds 0-300kph in 11.8 seconds Top speed: 350kph Price: Dh13,600,000

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 178hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 280Nm at 1,350-4,200rpm Transmission: seven-speed dual-clutch auto Price: from Dh209,000 On sale: now

The Vile Starring: Bdoor Mohammad, Jasem Alkharraz, Iman Tarik, Sarah Taibah Director: Majid Al Ansari Rating: 4/5

Silent Hill f Publisher: Konami Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Rating: 4.5/5

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Men’s singles

Group A: Son Wan-ho (Kor), Lee Chong Wei (Mas), Ng Long Angus (HK), Chen Long (Chn)

Group B: Kidambi Srikanth (Ind), Shi Yugi (Chn), Chou Tien Chen (Tpe), Viktor Axelsen (Den) Women’s Singles

Group A: Akane Yamaguchi (Jpn), Pusarla Sindhu (Ind), Sayaka Sato (Jpn), He Bingjiao (Chn)

Group B: Tai Tzu Ying (Tpe), Sung Hi-hyun (Kor), Ratchanok Intanon (Tha), Chen Yufei (Chn)

Dhadak 2 Director: Shazia Iqbal Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri Rating: 1/5

Banned items Dubai Police has also issued a list of banned items at the ground on Sunday. These include: Drones

Animals

Fireworks/ flares

Radios or power banks

Laser pointers

Glass

Selfie sticks/ umbrellas

Sharp objects

Political flags or banners

Bikes, skateboards or scooters

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900