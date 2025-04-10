Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru in the North Male Atoll, the Maldives. Photo: Banyan Tree
Three decades of preserving Maldivian paradise at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru

Rustic charm and natural beauty are front and centre on this tiny island resort

Hayley Skirka
April 10, 2025