City of Dreams Mediterranean review: High-energy resort in Cyprus where the action never stops

Invigorating. If I had to describe City of Dreams Mediterranean in one word, that’s it.

The integrated gaming resort on the edge of Limassol in Cyprus has enough sport and entertainment to keep guests energised for days. Relaxing is possible, of course, but that is not really the point. This is a destination designed to keep people alert and engaged. It runs around the clock and the buzz is constant.

That was the concept behind the original City of Dreams in Macau, which opened in 2009 as a luxury resort combining mega-gaming, hotels, fine dining, shopping and entertainment. The brand has since expanded to Manila and Colombo. The Limassol property opened in July 2023, marking its arrival in Europe.

Mediterranean gateway

The resort has proved especially attractive to visitors from the Gulf. The recent launch of Wizz Air’s Abu Dhabi–Larnaca route, alongside the opening of an 18-hole championship golf course within walking distance, suggests demand will grow.

Cyprus itself is part of the draw. Long a meeting point between East and West, the island sits at a Mediterranean crossroads ringed by Greece, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and Israel. From Dubai, the Emirates flight to Larnaca takes just under five hours. A smooth 40-minute drive later, I arrive at the resort, its facade shimmering in the afternoon light.

Check-in

There is a short queue at check-in, evidence of the hotel’s popularity, but cold towels and welcome drinks soften the wait. Staff are friendly and upbeat. Soon I am on the top floor, discovering this is the tallest hotel in Cyprus.

The room

A glass wall separates the stand-alone bath from the rest of the room.

The balcony view from my Premier Room stretches across Limassol Salt Lake in one direction and the Mediterranean in the other. Below, pools and terraces spread neatly across the grounds.

Inside, a glass wall means the sea is visible even from the luxurious stand-alone bath. The decor is sleek but warm, with muted earth tones, clean lines and soft lighting.

The resort has nearly 500 rooms and suites. Each includes a large smart TV, a Nespresso machine and bedding that makes late nights harder to regret.

The facilities

Three outdoor pools provide plenty of options for swimming or relaxing.

It takes days to sample everything. The gaming area is the centrepiece and, aside from Monaco, there is little else comparable in Europe. Larger than a football pitch, it houses about 100 tables, 1,000 slot machines and a stage for live entertainment.

Elsewhere, there is an outdoor amphitheatre, a family adventure park and a mix of luxury retail outlets. Three outdoor pools and one indoor pool offer options for swimming or relaxing, though two outdoor pools are closed for winter maintenance during my stay.

The food

Anais, which focuses on French cuisine, has an outdoor terrace with a cool vibe.

Dining is a serious part of the experience. Aura serves an extensive breakfast buffet with international options. The Lounge, next to the casino, is a bright, casual spot for coffee or lunch. The chicken and avocado salad ($17) combined with a banana-strawberry smoothie is a reliable choice.

For dinner, there are three standout restaurants: Anais, Amber Dragon and Prime Steakhouse.

Anais focuses on French cuisine. Its terrace catches the evening breeze and the atmosphere is polished but relaxed. The salt-baked whole sea bass ($144), one of several fresh seafood options on the menu, is an excellent choice.

Amber Dragon delivers pan-Asian dishes, including Japanese favourites and wood-fired barbecue. The wok-fried black Angus beef tenderloin with shrimp noodles ($71), I can confirm, balances bold flavours and delicate textures.

Salt-baked sea bass ($144), one of several fresh seafood options on the menu, is an excellent choice.

Prime Steakhouse is the most in-demand. Even midweek, every table is taken. Popular with both hotel guests and Limassol residents, it specialises in premium cuts sourced globally. The menu changes depending on availability. I opt for the Canadian Wild Rose Black Angus tenderloin ($54), which is rich, tender and worth the indulgence.

Spa and wellness

Treatments aside, Renu Spa has an icy plunge pool.

When the pace becomes intense, Renu Spa & Fitness offers relief. Spread over 1,600 square metres, it is one of the largest spas in Cyprus, with eight private treatment rooms, an indoor pool, gym and salon. The sauna, steam room and cold plunge pool are rejuvenating indulgences I allow myself to go back to every day.

After my (only) gym session, where big screens show live sport and fresh fruit is available, I select a deep tissue massage ($218) from the menu of eight available options. It proves restorative and leaves me ready for another energetic evening.

Eight types of facials and seven other body treatments are also available.

Family-friendly factor

The high ropes course at the adventure park beyond the resort's main building.

Despite its gaming focus, the resort balances adult entertainment with family appeal. There are three outdoor pools, including a children’s pool with slides and fountains that will be popular in warmer months.

The adventure park, just beyond the main building, is a major draw. It features zip-lines, climbing walls, rope courses and mini golf. Day passes range from $17 to $105, depending on access levels.

Kid’s City caters to children aged four to 12 with supervised activities from arts and crafts to PlayStation sessions. It accommodates up to 40 children on a first-come basis and, judging by the noise drifting out, it is well used.

Accessibility and sustainability

Beyond the glamour, serious thought has gone into design. City of Dreams Mediterranean is the first development in Cyprus to receive an “excellent” sustainability rating at the design stage, covering energy efficiency, water management and responsible sourcing.

Accessibility is also well considered. The indoor pool has a hoist for guests with mobility challenges, and step-free routes run throughout the property. These details matter, even if they are not immediately visible.

Out and about

Limassol Old Port is about 15 minutes away by car.

The surrounding area is developing quickly. Within walking distance are two key attractions: the Marcos Baghdatis Tennis Academy, run by the former world No 8, and the new championship golf course. A shopping mall is nearby.

The nearest beach is better reached by taxi. I attempt the walk, but the route is longer than expected and not particularly pedestrian-friendly.

Limassol Marina, with its yachts and lively cafes, is about 15 minutes away by car. The old town offers a contrast, with Byzantine churches, narrow lanes and traditional tavernas.

Still, it is easy to see why many guests remain on site. Between the casino, restaurants, pools, spa and nearby sports facilities, the resort functions as a self-contained city.

Service

Given the scale of the property, service remains notably personal. Staff interactions feel warm rather than transactional. Small gestures and helpful advice elevate the experience beyond standard luxury.

Bottom line

Rooms start at $287 per night, depending on season.

The verdict

City of Dreams Mediterranean is about energy. Constant entertainment. A mix of cultures. The sense that something is happening at every hour. Guests are paying for more than accommodation; they are buying access to an environment built around stimulation and variety.

It will not suit everyone. Travellers seeking total quiet may find the atmosphere overwhelming. It is not a traditional Cypriot beach retreat in Ayia Napa or Paphos, nor does it aim to be. Instead, it offers a short-haul escape from the Middle East that blends European polish with resort-scale fun.

Invigorating? Absolutely.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects standards at the time of visit. Services may change