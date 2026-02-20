Almanac X Alcron Prague review: A stylish stay in the Czech capital, tested by a solo parent and toddler

Nestled in the heart of Prague’s historic centre, Almanac X Alcron Prague is a stylish, contemporary hotel that blends rich heritage with modern luxury. Having reopened two years ago, following a long reign as the historic Alcron Hotel, it felt like an intriguing choice for a city break with a toddler in tow.

As a solo parent travelling with my two-year-old daughter, I wanted to see how well a sleek, design-led hotel could accommodate families, and was pleasantly surprised by what we found.

Art in the Almanac X Alcron Prague hotel lobby. Photo: Almanac X Alcron Prague Info

History

Located in the Czech capital’s elegant New Town, Almanac X Alcron Prague sits just off Wenceslas Square and a short walk from the Vltava River. The hotel is part of the boutique Almanac Hotels collection, which also has properties in Barcelona and Vienna, and is known for its artful, cosmopolitan spaces that are designed to reflect their cities.

Housed in a landmark 1910 building, the property blends a storied past with a very modern sense of hospitality. Over the years, it’s welcomed an impressive roll call of guests, including Charlie Chaplin and Louis Armstrong, lending the place a distinct old-world glamour.

To keep its connection with the city alive, the hotel works with several local artists. During our visit and running until September, it is exhibiting paintings by July Haluzova, playful pieces that add bursts of colour and thought-provoking moments to the hotel’s interiors.

The welcome

First impressions were a mixed bag. While our airport pick-up was seamless, and stepping into the sleek, design-led lobby a great start, there were no staff on hand to assist us with our luggage from the car, a notable inconvenience, and not only when you’re juggling a toddler, a stroller and several bags. That said, check-in was efficient, and the staff at reception were warm and accommodating.

The lobby’s understated luxury and curated lighting create a sense of calm, and the hotel’s historic bones are beautifully preserved through sculpted ceilings and marble floors. The minimalist design doesn’t fight the Art Deco architecture, instead the clean lines seem to elevate it. The location is a major plus here, stepping out of the hotel we’re right in the middle of the city with trams and the metro within easy reach.

The room

The rooms feature attic-style windows. Photo: Hayley Skirka Info

Our first night was spent in the pristine Almanac X Castle View Suite. With attic-style windows and cinematic views over Prague’s rooftops, it had all the charm of a romantic retreat, just not for a light-sleeping toddler. Street noise filtered through at all hours, making for a restless night. The next morning, the hotel kindly moved us to a Junior Suite, where we had a quieter and far more restful experience.

Both rooms were immaculately designed. Light-toned herringbone floors and a mix of tactile materials, including wool, velvet, and wood, added subtle elegance, while the rounded edges of the coffee tables and presence of live plants gave the suite a sense of flow. The Junior Suite was easily spacious enough for my daughter to explore safely, and the blackout curtains were a godsend for nap time. In our Junior Suite, we also had a double balcony, which was the perfect place to sit and drink in the city after putting my daughter to bed. Housekeeping deserves praise for the way they swooped in each day with seamless efficiency, leaving everything spotless.

The food

Elias Cofee Shop. Photo: Almanac X Alcron Prague Info

Dining at Almanac X Alcron Prague spans several venues including the main Alcron Restaurant, buzzy Alcron Bar, the specialty Elias Coffee Shop and the seasonal Sun Club Terrace, which attracts locals, as well as tourists.

Vegetables are the stars of the show at Alcron Restaurant, where chef Martin Muzatko’s menu impresses. I try the fermented kohlrabi tartare (320 Czech korunas) and the miso-glazed carrot with walnut sauce (CZK 410). Plenty of meat and fish dishes are also available, but it’s refreshing to see vegetables given equal billing and treated with the same creativity and care as other ingredients. My daughter nibbled on house-made bread and freshly cooked pasta, while the kitchen graciously accommodated off-menu toddler-friendly options around our unpredictable mealtimes.

Alcron Restaurant boasts elegant seating and soft lighting. Photo: Almanac X Alcron Prague Info

The restaurant’s elegant setting with velvet seating, soft lighting, and a splash of neon art by a local Czech talent sets the scene perfectly. Breakfast here was another highlight with a beautifully laid out buffet stacked with local pastries, seasonal fruit and egg dishes, complemented by a curated a la carte menu for when you want something a bit more personalised.

Hotel facilities

This isn’t a resort-style property, but it packs a decent punch for a city break. There’s a fitness centre with Technogym equipment, a sauna and massage services available for winding down after a day pounding Prague’s cobblestones.

The Sun Club Terrace, open during warmer months, transforms the hotel’s outdoor area into a chic city beach club. Expect striped cushions, a curated snack menu, and regular DJ sets at this little pocket of summer in the city. A rooftop lounge is also in the works, promising panoramic views and another stylish setting for drinks, dining, and events when it opens in autumn.

Family-friendly factor

The writer's daughter enjoying the Sun Club at Almanac X Alcron Prague. Photo: Hayley Skirka Info

Though not explicitly designed for families, Almanac X made a strong effort to welcome us. The flexibility around room changes, child-friendly dining options and genuinely kind housekeeping all contributed to a positive experience. While there’s no official children’s club, the concierge was helpful with tips for toddler-friendly activities, and the hotel readily provides baby cots and highchairs. A few more structured family amenities wouldn’t go amiss, but for a boutique urban hotel, it did admirably.

Accessibility and sustainability

The hotel is well-equipped for accessibility, with ramps, lifts and adapted rooms available. Sustainability-wise, it offers eco-conscious bath amenities, glass bottled water and a restaurant menu focused on local, seasonal ingredients.

The details

Rates for suites start from CZK 9,500 ($395) per night, excluding taxes. Check-in is from 3pm and checkout at 12pm.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the hotel and reflects hotel standards during this time. Services may change in the future.