First look: Mett Barcelona hotel review – Dubai hospitality group opens hilltop retreat in Catalonia

Located about 40 minutes from the centre of bustling Barcelona and half hour from the international El Prat Airport, is the mountainous suburb of Tibidabo. Here, the sounds of traffic and street chatter give way to birdsong, rustling trees and clear mountain air.

It was for this reason the former Gran Hotel La Florida was built here more than a century ago. Once a getaway for celebrities and dignitaries such as writer Ernest Hemingway, singer Bruce Springsteen and former US president Barack Obama, the landmark property is under the ownership of Dubai’s Sunset Hospitality Group.

Now operating as Mett Barcelona, the new venture preserves the building’s original grandeur, with its pale cream stone facade and arched windows, while giving the interiors a complete modern refurbishment. What remains with the newly opened 70-room hotel is its enduring purpose to offer calm and space in a city that rarely pauses for breath.

The National checked in for an exclusive first review of the resort.

The welcome

By the time I reach the gates of Mett Barcelona, a concierge is waiting in the circular driveway, greeting me by name and already aware of my arrival time. The luggage is taken immediately and a cold lemon drink is offered as soon as I enter the reception.

Check-in takes less than 10 minutes – the process is calm, done while seated on a couch, with everything already prepared.

The neighbourhood

A mountainous suburb known for its elevation and quiet affluence, Tibidabo has long been seen as a sanctuary from the city’s rush. For more than a century, it has been home to some of Barcelona’s wealthiest families, with large villas and estate gardens hidden among the trees as the road winds up the hill. Signs of daily life appear in the small cafes and bakeries tucked into alcoves along the bends.

About 10 minutes beyond the hotel is the area’s most famous landmark. Opened in 1905, Parc d’Atraccions Tibidabo is one of Europe’s oldest theme parks with its signature Ferris wheel visible from afar. Apart from the faint sounds of the park in the distance, nights here are still. Locals enjoy the cooler air and lower humidity of the summer evenings, while the lights shimmering below trace the outline of a pulsating city.

The room

Deluxe rooms feature pale wood, soft fabrics and floor-to-ceiling windows that open to private balconies. Photo: Mett Barcelona

My Deluxe room reflects the hotel’s calm, minimalist design. Pale wood floors and soft, creamy fabrics make the space feel warm and open. A king-sized bed sits beside the floor-to-ceiling windows; at its foot is a sofa with a compact dining and work desk set by the light. Along the opposite wall is a large-screen TV encased in a wooden frame, while the cupboard below houses the minibar and coffee machine.

The bathroom keeps the same spa-like tone, with soft lighting and a walk-in rain shower. The highlight is undoubtedly the balcony, which overlooks the infinity pool, parts of the city skyline and, in the distance, the Mediterranean. With a pair of sunbeds in place, it is the kind of view compelling you to wake up early, make a coffee and sit back to take in the quiet.

The food

Dinner was at Albarada, the hotel’s signature Mediterranean restaurant, where the intimate dining hall opens onto a terrace overlooking the infinity pool.

I started with the Carpaccio di Sigala, langoustine with spicy gourd, mayonaise and caviar. The flavours were sharp and clean, the sweetness of the seafood lifted by the gentle acidity of the dressing.

For the main, I ordered the wild sea bass with sofrito, leek and parsley sauce. The fish was fresh and perfectly cooked – its mild and almost buttery flavour pairing well with the slow-cooked vegetables and herbs.

Dessert was a baked cheesecake scented with citrus. It was small and compact and with just enough cream and tang to feel indulgent and non heavy.

Other culinary options include 1925 Vermuteria, which serves local tapas. The outdoor Pool Club offers casual dining with Mediterranean light bites and cocktails beside the water. At present, there are no halal meat options available across all venues.

Hotel facilities

The hotel’s infinity pool and terraces provide one of Barcelona’s most scenic vantage points. Photo: Mett Barcelona

The scenic outdoor infinity pool sits at the heart of the hotel, surrounded by trees and greenery. Two levels of terraces offer different views, one directly beside the pool and another higher up where Barcelona unfolds below. From here, I can see the spires of the Sagrada Familia rising in the centre and, in the distance, the coastline of Barceloneta tracing the edge of the sea.

During my stay, most guests were older couples with many using the hotel to unwind after a busy week in the city. Locals often arrive for lunch or a meeting at the Pool Club while the music is ambient and low. A compact and well-stocked gym overlooks the gardens through glass walls.

The verdict

Mett Barcelona brings a scenic and calm twist to the city’s urban hotel landscape. It does not chase the pulse of Barcelona’s nightlife or coastal energy, instead, it offers a rare chance to experience the city from a different angle, while also proving the notion that a calm Barcelona holiday is not as loco as it sounds.

The bottom line

Rates for a Deluxe room start from $395 (Dh1,450) per night, excluding taxes and seasonal surcharges. Check-in is from 3pm; check-out is until noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the property and reflects the standards during this time. Services may change in future

