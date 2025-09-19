Casa Brera hotel review: Femininity, modernism and rooftop views of Milan's Duomo Cathedral

Nestled in the heart of Milan's once bohemian, now chic Brera neighbourhood, Casa Brera, A Luxury Collection hotel is a stylish escape that opened its doors in February. Balancing the clean, structured lines of the 1950s Italian Rationalist building in which it is located with a contemporary design, it’s a fitting place to stay in a city internationally known for its style stakes.

Spanish architect Patricia Urquiola is the mastermind behind the new look of this historic building, creating sleek interiors that simultaneously pay tribute to the building's heritage via straight lines and geometric shapes, while introducing a feminine modernity via colour and curves.

The National checks in to find out what this luxury offering brings to one of Italy's most expensive neighbourhoods.

The welcome

After an early-morning arrival at Milan's airport, I'm whisked to the hotel by a driver who, while perfectly polite, misses an opportunity to share insights about the city during our journey. The drive to Casa Brera offers glimpses of Milan's elegant streets and historic architecture before I arrive at Piazzetta Bossi, the charming pedestrian square where the hotel is located.

Despite arriving well before the official check-in time, my room is ready and reception staff greet me warmly, efficiently handling all the check-in processes before escorting me to the room.

The neighbourhood

The property is part of Brera, once a small fishing village and a district that transformed into a bohemian enclave after the Second World War. It now houses some of Italy's most expensive real estate. This cobblestoned spot sits just north of Milan's tourist-filled Duomo area and is filled with upscale residential buildings, luxury hotels, art galleries, fine restaurants and verdant parks. From the hotel, it's an easy walk to several of the city's landmarks including the Duomo Cathedral, and Milan's Teatro alla Scala opera house which sits almost in the hotel's backyard.

The scene

The rooftop swimming pool offers marvellous sunset views. Photo: Marriott

The hotel's lounge, Living, is an elegantly designed open-plan bar and lounge space that features inventive mixology and a book-inspired menu of thematic seasonal drinks. I try the Buraco, named after a popular Italian card game, and pair it with what might be the finest Caprese salad I've ever encountered featuring creamy buffalo mozzarella, tangy tomato sauce, and crisp Sardinian bread.

Etereo, the hotel's buzzy rooftop bar, unfortunately had its outdoor terrace closed due to rain during my visit, but this level of the hotel is also where I find the rooftop pool, a rarity in central Milan and the perfect spot to cool off after a day of summertime sightseeing with views of Duomo di Milano. The hotel attracts a well-heeled crowd of locals and tourists, and while children are welcome, it has more of an adults-oriented atmosphere.

The room

Chic and homely details inside a room at Casa Brera. Photo: Marriott

My room, though compact, is beautifully designed with a colour palette that seem tailor-made to me with its pinks, teals, greens and blues, so much so that the staff comment on how my outfit matches the design. The room feels perfectly proportioned with the bathroom that is equally petite, but exquisitely finished. Careful attention to detail is evident in every element, from the bespoke furniture to the gorgeous textiles, all creating a space that’s both comfortable and sophisticated. While there's no balcony, sliding glass windows open to provide views across Milan's rooftops.

The service

Service at Casa Brera presents a mixed experience. Reception staff excel in friendliness and efficiency, but housekeeping timing could be a tad more intuitive; on more than one occasion, I return to find my room being serviced despite having been out exploring the city for hours.

The food

Nizzarda e tonno scottato salad at Etereo. Photo: Marriott

Breakfast at Scena is a delight, with a well-curated menu and a concise buffet featuring both international options and Milanese classics. The space itself is elegantly designed, making it the ideal place to start the day.

My dinner at Odachi, the hotel's Japanese restaurant, had both highs and lows. With no hostess present upon arrival, I'm initially left waiting before being seated. But once I’m in, chef Haruo Ichikawa's menu draws me in with its traditional Japanese recipes that make use of select Italian ingredients.

Japanese restaurant Odachi at Casa Brera. Photo: Marriott

My zuke maguro (€25), featuring delicately seared tuna presented on a green leaf and garnished with radish shavings, is mostly exquisite except for one fatty piece. For mains, the black cod marinated in miso saikyo (€38) is perfectly cooked alongside tender vegetables, though having had the same dish many times at restaurants in the UAE, I’m not blown away by its innovation. For dessert, the mochi selection (€14) offers a choice of green tea or delicate cherry blossom flavours, though it is served slightly too frozen to fully enjoy.

Highs and lows

The hotel's design is its standout feature. From the quirky public restrooms to the sumptuous guest rooms, every space reveals designer Urquiola's masterful eye for colour, texture, and proportion. The location, too, is excellent, placing guests within easy reach of Milan's cultural and shopping highlights.

The compact room size, while beautifully designed, may disappoint those expecting more spacious accommodations. This limitation, however, is typical of central Milan properties.

Top tip

Reserve a spot on the terrace at Etereo for sundowners accompanied by epic views over the city.

The verdict

Casa Brera's embodies the creative spirit of the Brera district in which it is set, offering guests an authentic Milanese experience with a contemporary flair. Its stylish design and location secure it as a standout addition to Milan's luxury hotel scene.

The bottom line

Rooms start from €862 per night, excluding taxes. Check-in is from 3pm; checkout is at noon.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the property and reflects the standards during this time. Services may change in future