As Cristiano Ronaldo invests in Saudi's Red Sea, what to know about Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are the newest homeowners at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence. The couple have reportedly purchased two villas on the island: a three-bedroom to enjoy with the family and a two-bedroom for more intimate getaways.
About 26km off the coast of Saudi Arabia and only accessible by chartered boat or seaplane, the mixed-use destination offers a level of privacy and seclusion few places can match.
Part of the Red Sea’s ambitious tourism project on Saudi's west coast, Nujuma forms one of the world’s most exclusive island retreats. Surrounded by untouched waters, bright coral reefs and sweeping stretches of white sand, it offers only 19 private residences and 63 resort villas.
Each villa is designed to immerse residents and guests in the surrounding nature, offering panoramic sea-views, private pools and direct access to the shoreline. Architecture takes inspiration from seashells and fluid natural forms, resulting in curved silhouettes, soft colour palettes and interiors that blend modern elegance with Arabian influences.
With a name inspired by the Arabic word for the stars, Nujuma is set in one of the most naturally beautiful parts of Saudi Arabia. Surrounded by pristine ocean and white shores, the region is also on track to become the world's second-largest international dark sky reserve.
“It's in a part of the world that has a natural dark sky and incredible starlight. There are no cities nearby,” Tony Coveney, general manager at the Ritz-Carlton Reserve and St Regis Red Sea Resort, told The National in 2024.
“The outer reef is mind-blowing. There are sharks, sea turtles and dolphin pods. What's unusual about the reef is that because almost no boats are allowed here, there's been no damage done – no anchors have been dropped and the coral is gorgeous, alive and full of colour,” he added.
Nujuma is one of eight Ritz-Carlton Reserve locations worldwide, a designation reserved for destinations that combine remoteness, exceptional natural beauty and bespoke hospitality. It's the first of its kind in the Middle East.
Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the project forms part of a bigger environmental commitment. The Red Sea development aims to not only protect but also to enhance the surrounding ecosystem, with a target of delivering a 30 per cent net conservation benefit by 2040. Coral protection, marine-life preservation and careful management of human impact are central to its approach.
Within the wider resort, life at Nujuma revolves around both indulgence and exploration. Residents and guests have access to wellness facilities, fine dining experiences, diving excursions, water sports and coral reefs that remain largely untouched due to strict marine protection. Saudi traditions are also subtly woven through, from culinary elements inspired by coastal heritage to decor that showcases local craftsmanship.
