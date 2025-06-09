Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Israel-Gaza warWeekend
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
El Nido in Palawan has some of Asia's best beaches. Getty Images
El Nido in Palawan has some of Asia's best beaches. Getty Images
El Nido in Palawan has some of Asia's best beaches. Getty Images
El Nido in Palawan has some of Asia's best beaches. Getty Images

Lifestyle

Travel

Free visa for Indians to the Philippines: What to know, where to go and what to see

Starting June 8, Indian passport holders can enter the southeast Asian country at no cost and stay up to 14 days

David Tusing

June 09, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Beginning Sunday, June 8, all Indian passport holders can attain visa-free entry into the Philippines for tourism purposes for up to 14 days.

The rule is an extension of the previous one that allowed Indian passport holders with valid visas or residency permits for the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Singapore, the UK and all Schengen countries to enter the Philippines for up to 30 days.

“These updated visa-free privileges for Indian nationals may be availed at any Philippine port of entry,” a representative for the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi told The National.

How the free visa for Indians works

In order to get visa-free entry into the Philippines, Indian passport holders must possess the following documents:

– A passport valid for at least six months beyond the contemplated stay

– Confirmed hotel accommodation and booking

– Proof of financial capacity

– Return or onward ticket to the next country of destination.

The 14-day tourist visa is not convertible to a visa-based stay or other admission status categories. Indian nationals must also not have any derogatory record with the Bureau of Immigration in the Philippines in order to be admitted into the country without a visa.

Indian nationals holding valid and current American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or United Kingdom (AJACSSUK) visas or residence permits may enter the Philippines without a visa for a non-extendable period of 30 days for tourism, upon presenting a passport valid for at least six months beyond the contemplated stay, and return or onward ticket to the next country of destination.

Indian nationals transiting through the Philippines or entering the country for long-term visits and non-tourism activities are required to apply for an appropriate Philippines visa at a Philippine Embassy or Consulate in their country of origin, place of legal residence or any country that requires an entry visa for Indian nationals.

Where to go

With more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines is a tropical paradise renowned for its natural beauty. Perfect for adventure seekers, there's also a lot of history to explore as well as culinary gems.

Here are 10 places to keep on your list and what to see and do in each.

Cebu

Magellan's Cross Pavilion in Cebu City. Getty Images
Magellan's Cross Pavilion in Cebu City. Getty Images

The tourist gateway to the central and southern parts of the Philippines, Cebu in the Central Visayas region is renowned for its beaches, dive sites and impressive history.

Learn more about the country's Spanish colonial past at Cebu City, from the Basilica Minore del Santo Nino church to Magellan’s Cross and Fort San Pedro as well as the country’s oldest street, Colon Street, named after Christopher Columbus (Cristobal Colon in Spanish).

If history is not your only idea of a fun island holiday, there are plenty of stunning beaches and picturesque spots for diving and snorkelling. Take part in whale shark watching in Oslob or go for a snorkelling and diving expedition at the 24-hectare coral-studded Sumilon Island.

Bohol

Chocolate Hills in Bohol. Maksim Grigorev / Unsplash
Chocolate Hills in Bohol. Maksim Grigorev / Unsplash

Bohol is famed for its Chocolate Hills, the name given to the hundreds of grass-covered limestone mounds in the island province. Comprising more than 70 islands, Bohol has a lot to see and do, from close encounters with endangered tarsiers – one of the world's smallest primates that are native to the island – to a trip to touristy Panglao Island, known for its pristine white sand.

There's also the Hinagdanan Cave, a 100-metre-long cave that once served as a hiding place for locals evading the Imperial Japanese Army during the Second World War. A naturally lit cavern, it's now a popular attraction as well as a swimming spot.

Boracay

Puka Shell Beach in Boracay. Getty Images
Puka Shell Beach in Boracay. Getty Images

One of the most popular destinations in the Philippines, Boracay was once a quiet hideaway favoured by backpackers. Now it welcomes about two million visitors per year.

Consistently rated as housing some of the world's best beaches, the 1,000-hectare island was famously closed for six months in 2018 to repair decades of harm caused by unchecked tourism.

The island is now back to its former glory, with strict environmentally friendly laws to maintain its pristine white-sand beaches.

El Nido

Corong Corong Beach in El Nido. Getty Images
Corong Corong Beach in El Nido. Getty Images

Often touted as a budget-friendly alternative to a Maldivian getaway, El Nido on Palawan Island has limestone cliffs, quartz lagoons and some of Asia's best beaches.

The main town buzzes with boutiques, music-filled bars and a mix of street food and high-end dining, plus a market to pick up souvenirs. The area is teeming with flora and fauna, making for great snorkelling and diving opportunities.

Island-hopping is a good way to experience Palawan at large, with travellers able to visit hidden lagoons, course through subterranean rivers and lounge on secluded beaches.

Siargao

Cloud 9 surf spot in Siargao. Getty Images
Cloud 9 surf spot in Siargao. Getty Images

The tiny island of Siargao is often called the surfing capital of the Philippines. It remains something of a tropical paradise with its palm-covered hills and pristine waters attracting surfers from around the world, but not yet drawing huge crowds of tourists. But that won't last for long, as authorities have plans for a cruise terminal, larger resorts and airport expansions. So if you want to get there before the crowds, now is the time to go.

Apart from world-class surfing, the island has golden beaches and water that is perfect for swimming, snorkelling and diving. It has lush forests, mangrove swamps and cascading waterfalls, all served up with a laid-back atmosphere and slow-paced lifestyle.

Intramuros

San Agustin Church in Intramuros. Getty Images
San Agustin Church in Intramuros. Getty Images

In the historic heart of Manila, the walled city of Intramuros is a unique tourist attraction. These fortifications were built nearly 450 years ago, and have since protected the stately churches, museums and mansions of this citadel, which was built by the Spanish after they invaded the Philippines.

Here, you can also find the Rajah Sulayman Theatre, named after a 16th-century Muslim hero in this majority-Christian nation who challenged the Spanish when they attempted to conquer the nation in the 1520s.

Intramuros is also home to San Agustin Church, the oldest stone church in the Philippines completed in 1607 and a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Vigan

A cobblestone street in Vigan. Kylle Pangan / Unsplash
A cobblestone street in Vigan. Kylle Pangan / Unsplash

The north-western city of Vigan is a 16th-century Unesco World Heritage Site, one of the few Spanish colonial towns whose old structures have largely remained intact. With a blend of Chinese, Spanish and native influences, its cobbled streets and horse-drawn carriages will take you back in time.

Clark

The trail to Mount Pinatubo volcano's crater in Clark. Getty Images
The trail to Mount Pinatubo volcano's crater in Clark. Getty Images

Located only 60km away from metropolitan Manila, the city of Clark is a pleasant retreat from the hustle and bustle of the capital and is known for its imposing mountains and lush greenery. Part of the Pampanga province, widely considered the culinary capital of the Philippines, it also attracts adventure travellers. It is worth trekking to the majestic Mount Pinatubo, an active volcano whose crater is now transformed into an emerald-green lake.

The Puning Hot Springs in the nearby Sapangbato district, with thermal springs situated on an elevated enclave, offer an opportunity to unwind and soak up nature.

Makati and BGC

The Makati skyline in Metro Manila. Getty Images
The Makati skyline in Metro Manila. Getty Images

If city vibes are what you're looking for, the financial districts of Makati in Metro Manila and the newer and flashier Bonifacio Global City on the eastern shores of Manila are also cultural and entertainment hubs. Home to large corporations, embassies and five-star hotel chains, they are also teeming with malls. The two cities are about a 24-minute car ride apart.

Flights to the Philippines

From the UAE, Emirates offers direct flights to Manila, Cebu and Clark from Dubai, while Etihad Airways operates direct flights to Manila from Abu Dhabi. Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific also offer direct flights between Dubai and Manila.

Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More on this story:
Our commentary on Brexit
MORE ON AFGHANISTAN
Neighbourhood Watch
Zayed Sustainability Prize
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Comment on Coronavirus

My Country: A Syrian Memoir

Kassem Eid, Bloomsbury

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Test

Director: S Sashikanth

Cast: Nayanthara, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, R Madhavan

Star rating: 2/5

While you're here
Multitasking pays off for money goals

Tackling money goals one at a time cost financial literacy expert Barbara O'Neill at least $1 million.

That's how much Ms O'Neill, a distinguished professor at Rutgers University in the US, figures she lost by starting saving for retirement only after she had created an emergency fund, bought a car with cash and purchased a home.

"I tell students that eventually, 30 years later, I hit the million-dollar mark, but I could've had $2 million," Ms O'Neill says.

Too often, financial experts say, people want to attack their money goals one at a time: "As soon as I pay off my credit card debt, then I'll start saving for a home," or, "As soon as I pay off my student loan debt, then I'll start saving for retirement"."

People do not realise how costly the words "as soon as" can be. Paying off debt is a worthy goal, but it should not come at the expense of other goals, particularly saving for retirement. The sooner money is contributed, the longer it can benefit from compounded returns. Compounded returns are when your investment gains earn their own gains, which can dramatically increase your balances over time.

"By putting off saving for the future, you are really inhibiting yourself from benefiting from that wonderful magic," says Kimberly Zimmerman Rand , an accredited financial counsellor and principal at Dragonfly Financial Solutions in Boston. "If you can start saving today ... you are going to have a lot more five years from now than if you decide to pay off debt for three years and start saving in year four."

Zayed Sustainability Prize
On Women's Day
Essentials

The flights
Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.
The hotels
Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.
Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.
The tours 
Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

LILO & STITCH

Starring: Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Maia Kealoha, Chris Sanders

Director: Dean Fleischer Camp

Rating: 4.5/5

The Sand Castle

Director: Matty Brown

Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea

Rating: 2.5/5

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES
%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
GULF MEN'S LEAGUE

Pool A Dubai Hurricanes, Bahrain, Dubai Exiles, Dubai Tigers 2

Pool B Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jebel Ali Dragons, Dubai Knights Eagles, Dubai Tigers

 

Opening fixtures

Thursday, December 5

6.40pm, Pitch 8, Abu Dhabi Harlequins v Dubai Knights Eagles

7pm, Pitch 2, Jebel Ali Dragons v Dubai Tigers

7pm, Pitch 4, Dubai Hurricanes v Dubai Exiles

7pm, Pitch 5, Bahrain v Dubai Eagles 2

 

Recent winners

2018 Dubai Hurricanes

2017 Dubai Exiles

2016 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

2015 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

2014 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

The specs

Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel

Power: 579hp

Torque: 859Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh825,900

On sale: Now

While you're here
Gully Boy

Director: Zoya Akhtar
Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​
Rating: 4/5 stars

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW

Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman

Director: Jesse Armstrong

Rating: 3.5/5

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Infiniti QX80 specs

Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6

Power: 450hp

Torque: 700Nm

Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000

Available: Now

More from this package
While you're here
Company%C2%A0profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPyppl%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEstablished%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2017%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAntti%20Arponen%20and%20Phil%20Reynolds%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20financial%20services%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2418.5%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmployees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20150%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20series%20A%2C%20closed%20in%202021%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20venture%20capital%20companies%2C%20international%20funds%2C%20family%20offices%2C%20high-net-worth%20individuals%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE

When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

Recommended
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
School uniforms report
WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE?

1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull

2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight

3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge

4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own

5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

Greatest Royal Rumble results

John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match

Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus

Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal

Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos

Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe

AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out

The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match

Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match

Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
GAC GS8 Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh149,900

The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Price: From Dh801,800
Updated: June 09, 2025, 11:07 AM`
Travel newsDestinationsPhilippinesIndia
Read next...
Rajah Sulayman's name can be found all around Manila, in parks and plazas, on statues, theatres and schools. Photo: Ronan O'Connell

Manila’s Muslim hero: how Rajah Sulayman altered the course of Filipino history

The Chocolate Hills in Bohol, Philippines. Unsplash / Maksim Grigorev

Why Bohol deserves a spot on Philippines island-hopping itineraries

Free visa for Indians to the Philippines: What to know and where to go

Emiratis soak up Lebanon’s leisure scene after lifting of travel ban

Hotel of the weekRitz-Carlton showcases the beautiful sunsets of Perth

Hajj by horseback: Caravan makes seven-month journey from Spain to Makkah

Heavy rain falls in Sharjah and other Northern Emirates

Cartoon for June 9, 2025

Abu Dhabi to partner with top UK school to open new campus in 2028

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound aid ship with Greta Thunberg on board

Aid vessel activists say Israel jamming signals as it approaches Gaza

Aid vessel activists say Israel jamming signals as it approaches Gaza

Activist ship Madleen nears Gaza amid Israeli warnings and blockade threat

Activist ship Madleen nears Gaza amid Israeli warnings and blockade threat

Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg

Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg

Trump vs Musk: From campaign allies to bitter enemies

Trump vs Musk: From campaign allies to bitter enemies

IPSO regulated
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
Olympics
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
Weekend
Living in the UAE
Podcasts Newsletters Alerts Read E-Paper Print Subscriptions Video App
About UsContact UsWork With UsAdvertise With UsTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicySitemapArchiveRegistration FAQsRosalynn Carter Fellowship
IPSO regulated