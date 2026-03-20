UAE schools 'well prepared' for longest period of remote learning since Covid-19 pandemic

Schools in the UAE say they are prepared for the extension of remote learning for another two weeks from Monday, announced this week amid continuing attacks from Iran.

Schools are well-placed to cope with an extended period of remote learning, even if some staff and pupils are outside the country, said a spokesperson for the Taaleem education group.

Teachers stranded abroad could still conduct lessons remotely, as happened during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the reopening of air space would mean they would be available when schools reopen, they added.

Alan Williamson, chief executive of Taaleem group, said the education sector had demonstrated its ability to respond quickly and effectively.

“We are confident that, whatever the coming weeks may bring, our schools will continue to provide a stable, supportive and high-quality learning environment for every student,” he said.

Online learning platforms

The extension came as little surprise to schools. “Like most schools, we had a comprehensive policy in place for the eventuality of distance learning,” said Brighton College Al Ain’s headmaster Oliver Bromley-Hall. “Our teachers and families were well prepared, having used our online learning platforms many times before.”

The school moved quickly to maintain its normal timetable. Mr Bromley-Hall is clear that continuity of learning matters, but safety is paramount. “I know that many will be eager to get back to school, especially those pupils who will soon sit exams, but the safety of our communities has to come first, without exception.”

Parent feedback at Brighton College, he said, has been largely supportive. “Our parents have been incredibly understanding. There is clearly an understanding of the necessity for the move and, I believe, a sense of gratitude for the way in which the situation is being handled.”

He added: “We are fully prepared to return to in-person learning if and when this is confirmed by the authorities, and as always, we will continue to follow official guidance closely.”

Brighton College Al Ain had policies in place to manage the switch to online learning. Photo: Brighton College Al Ain Info

While a “small number” of teachers have travelled from the UAE, this does not present any operational challenges, said Mr Williamson.

“Our teachers are highly experienced in delivering high-quality learning remotely, and we have planned for all eventualities, including supporting both staff and students across different locations and time zones,” he said.

“This ensures that learning continues seamlessly wherever our community may be.”

Mr Williamson said staff retention during the conflict has been strong, with only 36 out of nearly 4,000 employees indicating a possible desire to leave.

Nurseries' different approach

For nurseries, it is more challenging, since it is not as easy as picking up a tablet or joining a Zoom call for younger children.

Orange Seeds Nursery, which operates across Abu Dhabi and Dubai and runs the UAE's largest indoor play area network, has taken a measured approach that varies by emirate. In Abu Dhabi, in line with the emirate’s Department of Education and Knowledge, the nursery does not frame its engagement as remote learning.

Instead, it focuses on parent-supported play, with activity ideas, reading suggestions and songs shared with families to keep children connected to their teachers and their routines.

“For early years, continuity is less about formal academics and more about routine, familiarity and emotional connection,” said founder Shifa Yusuff Ali. In Dubai, where short-term remote learning has been permitted, the nursery provides structured activities for children aged three and above, keeping sessions interactive and limiting screentime.

Ms Yusuff Ali said there is pressure on families, however. “Parents have been very clear that their primary concern is childcare and daily support, particularly for those who are required to be physically present at work,” she said.

To help, Orange Seeds has directed families to Orange Wheels, its supervised daytime offering, where children can spend the day in a safe, engaging environment while parents manage their work responsibilities.

Lessons from Covid

For parents of young children, the academic gaps are just one worry. The more immediate concern is the effect on routines, moods and social development.

Caroline Khawand's children, aged four and six, are managing a remote school day only with her constant help, and she draws a direct line to the pandemic.

“What we learnt from Covid is that this is actually the hardest part for everyone's mental health,” she said. “They miss their friends, they're bored and it's very difficult to keep them engaged while also managing work.”

Shifa Yusuff Ali, founder of Orange Seeds Nursery, said the pressure on families is intense. Photo: Orange Seeds Nursery Info

Malak Attieh, a Saudi national married to an Emirati, shares those concerns. A mother of three – aged two, four and six – she has largely set aside remote learning in favour of a more hands-on approach, because she does not believe screens work for children this young. “Distance learning may work for older children, but younger ones need real interaction, movement and presence,” she said.

Ms Attieh's priority is keeping her eldest on track. “She has started reading, so I don't want to lose that progress,” she said. She has also asked the school for additional assignments to work through with her children.

Exam time

While CBSEs have been scrapped within the Indian curriculum, A-levels, GCSEs and IB assessments are currently scheduled to proceed as planned, said Mr Williamson.

“We are preparing students accordingly. We remain in close contact with examination boards, including the International Baccalaureate, as well as regulators, and we will follow any updated guidance as it is issued,” he said.

“Schools are experienced in managing a range of scenarios, and robust contingency planning is already in place to ensure that no student is disadvantaged.”

The IB has introduced additional flexibility around coursework and internal assessment submissions, including extended deadlines, he added. “This additional time provides valuable support while maintaining the integrity and rigour of the programme,” said Mr Williamson.

Question of fees

The question of whether parents should continue to pay full school fees has divided opinion. Ms Attieh feels it is justified, for now. “If it's just two weeks, I don't think it's fair for school fees to be reduced – especially considering the quality of teachers and schools we have here.”

If the closure extends further, however, she said the approach should be reconsidered, particularly for nurseries and young children who benefit least from an online offering.

Ms Khawand, whose children attend an IB school in Dubai, is less sure. “We're paying school fees while the kids are at home, plus extra costs for activities, tutors and keeping them engaged. It adds up quickly.”

The Ministry of Education said the situation will be reviewed weekly, with updates communicated through official channels. For many families, that open-ended timeline is the most difficult aspect.

“The uncertainty – not knowing if it's two more weeks or more – is what makes it even harder,” said Ms Khawand. “It just feels like everything has gone back to normal, except school.”

She questioned the logic of a blanket closure when other public spaces remain open. “We're in a country that's doing everything to protect us, and being in school doesn't feel any less safe than being in a mall or at home.”

Instead, she would like to see a more adaptive approach – protective measures such as shelters and clear protocols in place, with schools permitted to operate where possible and families given the flexibility to decide what they are comfortable with.

Since families cannot access the premises or facilities they are paying for, Ms Khawand said they should not be expected to absorb those costs indefinitely. “If this continues until the end of the term, I would definitely expect some form of refund or adjustment,” she added.

At Brighton College Al Ain, the fees conversation has not yet materialised. Asked whether there had been pushback from parents on the subject, Mr Bromley-Hall replied: “None.” He added: “All of our parents are more concerned about the safety of our children and families and are hopeful that we will be back to normal as soon as it's safe.”