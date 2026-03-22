- Iran says it will destroy critical infrastructure and energy facilities if power plants attacked
- US President gives 48-hour deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz
- Netanyahu claims 'Iran endangers entire world' and urges allied countries to join war
- UAE defences intercept four ballistic missiles and 25 drones on Sunday
- Israeli military to follow 'Rafah model' in destruction of Lebanese homes
- Israel destroys bridge over southern Lebanon’s Litani River
- Iraq extends airspace closure for 72 hours
- G7 foreign ministers support regional partners in face of Iran's 'unjustifiable' attacks
- Turkish soldier among seven killed in Qatar helicopter crash
- US strike puts Iranian ballistic missile site 'out of commission'
Updated: March 22, 2026, 2:30 PM