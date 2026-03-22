  • Iran says it will destroy critical ​infrastructure ​and energy facilities if power plants attacked
  • US President gives 48-hour deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz
  • Netanyahu claims 'Iran endangers entire world' and urges allied countries to join war
  • UAE defences intercept four ballistic missiles and 25 drones on Sunday
  • Israeli military to follow 'Rafah model' in destruction of Lebanese homes
  • Israel destroys bridge over southern Lebanon’s Litani River
  • Iraq extends airspace closure for 72 hours
  • G7 foreign ministers support regional partners in face of Iran's 'unjustifiable' attacks
  • Turkish soldier among seven killed in Qatar helicopter crash
  • US strike puts Iranian ballistic missile site 'out of commission'
Updated: March 22, 2026, 2:30 PM