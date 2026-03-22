Iran says it will destroy critical ​infrastructure ​and energy facilities if power plants attacked

US President gives 48-hour deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz

Netanyahu claims 'Iran endangers entire world' and urges allied countries to join war

UAE defences intercept four ballistic missiles and 25 drones on Sunday

Israeli military to follow 'Rafah model' in destruction of Lebanese homes

Israel destroys bridge over southern Lebanon’s Litani River

Iraq extends airspace closure for 72 hours

G7 foreign ministers support regional partners in face of Iran's 'unjustifiable' attacks

Turkish soldier among seven killed in Qatar helicopter crash