Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli strike on the Qasmiya Bridge near Tyre, in southern Lebanon. EPA
Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli strike on the Qasmiya Bridge near Tyre, in southern Lebanon. EPA
Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli strike on the Qasmiya Bridge near Tyre, in southern Lebanon. EPA
Smoke and flames rise after an Israeli strike on the Qasmiya Bridge near Tyre, in southern Lebanon. EPA

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MENA

Israeli army strikes south Lebanon bridge and threatens Gaza-scale destruction

Israel has waged a sustained air campaign to isolate the south from the rest of the country

Nada Homsi
Nada Maucourant Atallah
Tyre, Lebanon

March 22, 2026

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The Israeli army destroyed another strategic bridge over southern Lebanon’s Litani River on Sunday, hours after renewed fighting with Hezbollah and a barrage of missiles hit Israel.

Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the army to destroy “all bridges over the Litani River” that the country claims are used by Hezbollah.

Mr Katz also said Israel would “accelerate the destruction of Lebanese houses” in areas close to the border, “in accordance with the Beit Hanoun and Rafah models in Gaza,” two of the most bombarded areas of the strip throughout the Gaza War.

The Qasmiya Bridge is one of the most strategically important crossings in southern Lebanon, serving as a coastal artery that links areas north of the Litani River, including Sidon, with the south towards Tyre and Naqoura. The destruction of the bridge isolates southern Lebanon and has significant humanitarian implications, affecting evacuation routes and aid access.

Israel has waged a sustained air campaign to isolate the south from the rest of the country with the aim of eradicating Hezbollah and establishing a buffer zone south of the Litani River. Israel has severed crossings between the north and south, accusing Hezbollah of using them to smuggle weapons.

It has attacked bridges, destroyed electricity and water providers, and razed civilian homes and villages – hindering residents from remaining in towns across south Lebanon.

Since the war with Hezbollah reignited, Israel has killed more than 1,000 people in Lebanon, including 100 children and dozens of medics. More than a million have been displaced, and the latest Israeli ground offensive is worsening the humanitarian crisis.

In Israel, one ​person ⁠has been ⁠killed after a ​fire broke ⁠out in two vehicles near ⁠the northern ​Galilee area, emergency services say. It happened after the Israeli military reported strikes launched from Lebanon towards a community along Israel's ​northern ‌border.

Emergency services said medics reported that a man was found “trapped in a vehicle, showing no signs of life”. The military reported injuries and damage, without providing details.

As Israel advances into south Lebanon amid a fierce defence from Hezbollah, those caught in the conflict are facing a prospect many are afraid to say out loud. If they leave their villages and cities now – if Israel establishes a buffer zone inside Lebanese territory – they may never be able to return.

Despite this, about 32,000 people have chosen to stay in Tyre and its surrounding villages, according to Mortada Mhanna, the head of Tyre's Disaster Management Union. He is among those making a last stand.

“If there’s only one person left in Tyre, it will be me,” he told The National during a tour in the city.

Updated: March 22, 2026, 3:26 PM
Lebanon

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