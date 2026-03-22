Which flights are suspended or delayed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports?

Live updates: Follow the latest news on US-Iran war

Safety alerts were issued on Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi as the UAE's air defence systems dealt with a missile threat from Iran.

The alert was sent at about 6.50am by the Ministry of Interior. The public were asked to move to a safe place and stay away from windows and open spaces. An update was issued at 7.15am, stating that normal activities could be resumed.

The UAE has defended itself against a daily barrage of attacks from Iran since hostilities broke out between Tehran, Israel and the US on February 28.

Several flights to and from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport continue to be affected as result.

Flights to and from the UAE have been disrupted by the Iran war. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

At Zayed International Airport, delayed flights on Sunday included Etihad Airways' EY395 from Colombo, EY379 from Male, EY411 from Phuket, EY403 from Bangkok and EY842 from Moscow Sheremetyevo.

Several flights scheduled to arrive in Abu Dhabi on Sunday were also cancelled, including Air Arabia Abu Dhabi's 3L016 and 3L018 from Bahrain; 3L021 from Kuwait; 3L753 from Moscow; 3L715 from Tbilisi; 3L764 from Tashkent; 3L782 from Almaty; and 3L442 from Yeravan.

Cancelled Air India Express flights included IX715 from Kannur; IX6049 and IX417 from Kochi; IX541 from Trivandrum; IX347 from Calicut; and IX865 from Bangalore. IndiGo flights 6E1433 from Kannur and 6E1415 from Lucknow were also cancelled.

Other affected flights included Egypt Air's MS916 and MS914 services from Cairo; Hainan Airlines' HU433 from Haikou; Akasa Air's QP590 from Bangalore; Saudia Airlines' SV572 from Riyadh and SV570 from Jeddah; as well as Middle East Airlines' ME418 from Beirut.

The corresponding departures from Abu Dhabi were also affected.

Flights were operating normally at Dubai airport on Sunday morning, although there were some delays and schedule adjustments. The UAE's airspace was temporarily closed last Tuesday morning as a "precautionary measure" amid continuing attacks from Iran.

Emirates airline said previously that it was operating a reduced flight schedule and urged travellers to check their flight status, even after they check in. Airport authorities in the capital and Dubai also urged travellers to contact their airlines for the latest flight updates.