25 Years of sky-high thrills: 10 memorable moments from Dubai's Burj Al Arab Helipad

Dubai's most famous hotel is celebrating its 25th anniversary on Sunday. The Jumeirah <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/burj-al-arab/" target="_blank">Burj Al Arab</a>, Dubai's sail-shaped architectural marvel, has been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/11/29/burj-al-arab-25th-anniversary-jumeirah-dubai/" target="_blank">welcoming guests for a quarter of a century</a>. This luxury hotel – which was deemed the world's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/07/burj-al-arab-hotel-review-dubai/" target="_blank">first seven-star hotel </a>despite no official rating – has been a hit with travellers since the day it opened. It quickly became known for its grandeur and opulence. Its sail-shaped silhouette, inspired by the traditional <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/twilight-of-the-ocean-dhow-sailing-the-arabian-sea-in-1973-1.133313" target="_blank">dhow boats</a> of the Arabian Gulf, is one of the most prominent structures on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/08/16/dubai-architecture-famous-buildings/" target="_blank">Dubai's burgeoning skyline</a>. Towering above the coastline, it is topped with a circular helipad, a platform that's been the stage for many unforgettable events during the hotel's 25-year lifespan. From hosting yoga classes hundreds of metres above ground, to showcasing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/david-guetta-sells-music-catalogue-to-warner-bros-1.1244023" target="_blank">David Guetta</a>'s virtual concert while the world was in lockdown, here are 10 memorable moments from the helipad's history. Golf professional <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/time-frame-tiger-woods-on-top-in-dubai-1.382055" target="_blank">Tiger Woods is a repeat visitor </a>to the Burj Al Arab's highest floor. His first sporting spectacle on the helipad took place in 2004, when Woods tee-ed off from the platform to mark the start of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-desert-classic/" target="_blank">Dubai Desert Classic</a>. He returned 10 years later, but in 2014, it was his niece<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/2021/06/19/tiger-woods-niece-cheyenne-recreates-famous-burj-al-arab-golf-shot-in-pictures/" target="_blank"> Cheyenne Woods</a> who would make the shot. In 2017, Tiger was back at the helipad again ahead of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, although this time he used the platform in a more conventional manner when he took a helicopter tour of the city. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/f1/" target="_blank">Formula One</a> racing driver <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/travel-and-tourism/former-f1-driver-david-coulthard-takes-a-spin-around-burj-al-arab-s-helipad-1.590848" target="_blank">David Coulthard </a>executed a series of daring "doughnuts" on the helipad of the storied Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai in 2007. Piloting an Infiniti 750bhp F1 car, the Scottish sportsman spun the vehicle in controlled circles, sending plumes of smoke billowing from its tyres. This spectacle for Red Bull was captured in photos and videos that offer a stark contrast to the Dubai of today. The<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/07/12/burj-al-arab-construction-history/" target="_blank"> once desert-filled landscape</a> has since transformed into the bustling metropolis it's known as today. In February 2005, tennis stars <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/roger-federer/" target="_blank">Roger Federer</a> and Andre Agassi made history by playing a match on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai. It was part of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and there was no winner – instead the players were there to promote the tournament. The helipad was transformed into a temporary tennis court, complete with a grass surface, and the duo executed some incredible volleys. In 2013, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/things-are-looking-up-for-skydiver-nasser-al-neyadi-1.651768" target="_blank">Nasser Al Neyadi</a> of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2022/12/31/skydive-dubai-swoop-festival-parachute/" target="_blank">Skydive Dubai</a> made history by becoming the first person to skydive onto the helipad of the Burj Al Arab. The stunt took place three years after Dubai's first skydiving school opened on Palm Jumeirah. Captured on GoPro camera, the jump was a meticulously planned operation. Al Neyadi, a seasoned skydiver, expertly navigated his descent towards the helipad and footage of the jump was shared widely on social media. The Burj Al Arab's helipad has also hosted thrilling table tennis showdowns. In 2013, the venue transformed into a unique sporting arena as world-class players Long Ma and ShiWen Liu battled it out high above the city. The match was a spectacle, with the Dubai's skyline as a backdrop adding to the excitement. A year later, in 2014, the helipad once again became a stage for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/world-s-top-table-tennis-players-take-the-sport-to-new-heights-at-burj-al-arab-1.687638" target="_blank">table tennis</a> as top players Zhang Jike and Li Xiaoxia teamed up for a thrilling mixed doubles match. In 2013, the Burj Al Arab helipad claimed movie star status after being used in the Chinese<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts/switch-creates-surge-in-connections-between-chinese-cinema-and-dubai-1.296680" target="_blank"> action film Switch</a>, starring actors Andy Lau, Lin Chi-ling, Zhang Jingchu and Tong Dawei. The film, shot in six cities worldwide, utilised the hotel's distinctive architecture for several key scenes. The towering helipad, the opulent lobby and the grand Al Falak ballroom are all featured in the film, adding a touch of luxury and grandeur to the action-packed narrative. In 2017, heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua sparred with boxing legend Seb Eubank in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/tiger-woods-roger-federer-now-anthony-joshua-boxing-superstar-hits-the-pads-on-burj-al-arab-helipad-1.678136" target="_blank">makeshift boxing ring </a>set up on the helipad which was temporarily transformed into the world's highest boxing ring. The stunt was part of Joshua's partnership with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/11/20/dubai-fitness-challenge-2024-workouts/" target="_blank">Dubai Fitness challenge</a> and it was a friendly bout, meaning that neither was declared the winner. In 2020, a unique yoga experience took place high above the city. Fifteen lucky yoga enthusiasts were selected to participate in a 60-minute yoga session led by renowned yogi Sjana Elise, as part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/stretch-with-a-view-how-you-can-do-yoga-on-the-burj-al-arab-s-helipad-1.978074" target="_blank">XYoga Festival</a>. The session was held on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab, offering participants breathtaking panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Guided by Elise, the yogis flowed through a series of challenging asanas designed to revitalise the body and mind, all while enjoying the tranquility of the sky. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, when live entertainment was largely halted, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/david-guetta-on-living-in-dubai-during-the-pandemic-i-love-it-here-1.1159836" target="_blank">DJ David Guetta</a> took to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music/david-guetta-to-perform-an-online-show-from-the-helipad-of-dubai-s-burj-al-arab-hotel-1.1153863" target="_blank">Burj Al Arab helipad</a> to deliver an inspiring performance. As part of his United at Home global tour, Guetta's live-streamed set aimed to raise funds for various charities while providing much-needed entertainment to audiences worldwide who were confined to their homes due to lockdowns and social distancing restrictions. On March 14, 2023, Polish pilot Luke Czepiela successfully<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/pop-culture/2023/03/14/pilot-makes-heart-stopping-plane-landing-on-burj-al-arab-helipad/" target="_blank"> landed a seven-metre plane </a>on the helipad of the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai. Landing on a helipad, especially one as high and exposed as the Burj Al Arab's, is a challenging task. The helipad has a diameter of only 27 metres, and is located 212 metres above ground. The precise landing required meticulous planning, exceptional piloting skills and perfect weather conditions. Czepiela spent months preparing for the attempt, practising in a flight simulator and refining his landing techniques. On the day of the challenge, he took off from a nearby airfield and manoeuvred his plane towards the Burj Al Arab. Strong winds weren't enough to put him off, and he landed the custom-modified Cub Crafters Carbon Cub safely, making it into the history books.