Pilot makes heart-stopping plane landing on Burj Al Arab helipad

Polish pilot and aerobat Luke Czepiela has performed a "world-first" stunt, landing his plane on the 27-metre-wide helipad of Dubai's Burj Al Arab hotel.

Czepiela, who has been training with Red Bull's acrobatic camps for more than a decade, performed the heart-stopping stunt by flying an aircraft that had been specially modified for the stunt.

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Czepiela's plane can be seen approaching the helipad, 212 metres high on the 56th floor of Burj Al Arab.

"Yea baby, give it to me," he is heard saying before performing the landing, almost sliding off the helipad before breaking to a full stop.

"We made it! Watch first ever plane landing on helipad of iconic Burj Al Arab," Czapiela shared later.

Red Bull Motorsports, which also posted the video, called it a "world first".

Dubai Media Office also published pictures of the flight and landing, and said Czepiela "completed over 650 practice landings before the attempt".

However, the landing on Burj Al Arab's helipad was the first time he performed the stunt in real life.

"Landing at the height of 200m, with no clear points of reference, is completely different from landing on the ground … I had to fully trust my own skills. On the helipad, there was no room for mistakes," Czepiela said in an article on Red Bull's website.

To land on the helipad, 27m in diameter, he completed over 650 practice landings before the attempt on top of the 56-story hotel. pic.twitter.com/EpHGIHX2tP — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 14, 2023

The plane Czepiela flew was made by the American manufacturer Cub Crafters, known for its light aircraft. It weighed 425kg, was 7.1 metres long, had height of 2.54 metres and a wingspan of 10.44 metres.

"I'm really happy that I made the biggest dream in my career come true," Czepiela said following the stunt.