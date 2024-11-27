Sheikh Mohammed tours first Emirates A350 aircraft

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/31/president-sheikh-mohamed-receives-sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has toured the interior of Emirates' first <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/05/14/emirates-airbus-a350-jets-to-serve-ultra-long-haul-destinations-deputy-president-says/" target="_blank">Airbus A350 aircraft</a>, which is set to make<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/11/26/emirates-a350-edinburgh/" target="_blank"> its maiden flight in January</a>. In pictures shared on social media on Wednesday, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen inspecting the facilities of the wide-body aircraft, which includes Economy, Premium Economy and Business classes. He was accompanied on the tour by <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2F2022%2F03%2F06%2Fsheikh-ahmed-ranked-regions-top-travel-and-tourism-leader-by-forbes-middle-east%2F&data=05%7C02%7CDKamel%40thenationalnews.com%7Ce84a9cb7a35e46602aba08dcfeed248b%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638665541677139048%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=zbCIT7xMyWzS9CWfmKhbR7KhYGu8byNmBx8NuM44zRk%3D&reserved=0">Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed</a>, chairman and chief executive of the Emirates airline and group. Emirates <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/11/25/emirates-takes-delivery-of-first-airbus-a350/" target="_blank">took delivery</a> of its first Airbus A250 aeroplane on Monday. It is scheduled to make its first flight to Edinburgh on January 3, a week earlier than previously announced. Flight EK23 will leave Dubai at 2.50pm and arrive in the Scottish capital at 7.05pm local time. The return flight, EK24, will depart from Edinburgh at 8.40pm and arrive in Dubai at 08.05am local time on the following day. Edinburgh will be followed by eight other destinations across the Middle East, West Asia and Europe. The handover of the airline's first A350 model was postponed several times this year. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/06/29/emirates-defers-planned-a350-services-to-middle-east-and-europe-amid-jet-delivery-delays/" target="_blank">delays</a> stemmed from a combination of supply chain issues for parts including seats and the in-flight entertainment, as well as technical testing of items on board the aircraft while on the ground and in the air, Adnan Kazim, deputy president and chief commercial officer of Emirates, told <i>The National </i>in October. The A350 can accommodate up to 350 passengers in a standard three-class configuration, and is suitable for various needs, from short-distance flights to ultra-long-range routes of up to 18,000km non-stop. Emirates had earlier said it <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/10/emirates-invests-48m-in-pilot-and-crew-training-for-airbus-a350s/" target="_blank">invested about $48 million</a> in advanced equipment and systems to train pilots and cabin crew on the Airbus A350 aircraft. Emirates has 65 Airbus A350-900 aircraft on order. The airline aims to use them to serve ultra-long-haul destinations in the US, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand – all up to 15 hours of flying time from Dubai – following the initial launch of the wide-body jets on mainly regional routes.