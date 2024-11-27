Sheikh Mohammed tours first Emirates A350 aircraft

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, touring the first Emirates A350 aircraft. He is accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, touring the first Emirates A350 aircraft. He is accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Em Show more