Emirates takes delivery of first Airbus A350

Emirates took delivery on Monday of its first long-delayed Airbus A350-900 widebody jet in Toulouse, marking the first new aircraft model to join its fleet of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s since 2008.

The plane will embark on its ferry flight from Toulouse to Dubai on Monday at 4pm UAE time, the airline said. The delivery flight was powered by a blend of jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel.

The A350 will officially enter commercial service in January when it makes its debut flight to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh, followed by eight other destinations across the Middle East, West Asia and Europe.

More to follow …

