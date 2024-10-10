Emirates invests $48m in pilot and crew training for Airbus A350s

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/08/30/emirates-doubles-number-of-cities-beyond-its-network-with-162-partners/" target="_blank">Emirates</a> airline has invested about $48 million in advanced equipment and systems to train pilots and cabin crew on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/05/14/emirates-airbus-a350-jets-to-serve-ultra-long-haul-destinations-deputy-president-says/" target="_blank">Airbus A350 aircraft</a>, which is expected to join its fleet in weeks. The Dubai-based carrier has ordered three full-flight simulators, with the fixed-base training device replicating the A350's flight deck and using visual and audio systems to make training sessions as realistic as possible, Emirates said on Thursday. The airline has so far trained about 30 pilots and 820 cabin crew members. By the end of November, more than 50 pilots will have completed their training on the A350 simulators. "With our investments in the new simulators and systems, our pilots and cabin crew are equipped, trained and supremely confident to manage any operational challenge safely and competently," Capt Bader Al Marzooqi, Emirates’ senior vice president of flight training, said. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/06/arabian-travel-market-round-up-dubai/" target="_blank">The Airbus A350</a> is central to Emirates' long-term strategy. The aircraft can accommodate up to 350 passengers in a standard three-class configuration, and is suitable for various needs, from short-distance flights to ultra-long-range routes of up to 18,000km non-stop. Emirates has 65 Airbus A350-900 aircraft on order. The airline aims to use them to serve ultra-long-haul destinations in the US, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand – all up to 15 hours of flying time from Dubai – following the initial launch of the wide-body jets on mainly regional routes. The new simulators are integrated with pilot support systems (PSS) "fully conceptualised in-house" by Emirates to optimise the training experience, it said. During the briefing phase, it allows trainees to carry out an interactive flight deck set-up, including building a flight plan, in a fully immersive environment. The set-up is recalled once the trainees move inside the simulator to resume their training. The PSS’s debrief mode allows the instructor to playback the recorded session to review crew performance. Emirates also plans to open a new advanced pilot training centre later in the year, allowing it to expand its pilot training capacity by 54 per cent, according to Mr Al Marzooqi. The 63,318 square foot facility can house six full-flight simulator bays for the A350 and Boeing 777X aircraft. "Across the airline’s pilot training facilities, Emirates aviators will be able to hone their flying skills with 17 full flight simulators offering a capacity of more than 130,000 training hours a year," the airline said. Emirates is revving up its pilot recruitment drive and applicants can register for the online information session on October 16 through its website.