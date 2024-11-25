Travel Unpacked: Flydubai's seasonal flight to Al Alamein and top winter escapes for UAE travellers revealed

This week, the global travel industry witnessed a flurry of developments, from a landmark agreement on sustainable tourism at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/11/25/cop29-300million-baku-climate/" target="_blank">Cop29 </a>to seasonal flight additions and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/07/uae-travellers-rethink-christmas-travel-due-to-soaring-flight-prices/" target="_blank"> festive travel</a> trends. Additionally, four Arab destinations have secured a coveted spot on the UN's list of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2022/12/21/saudi-arabias-alula-jordans-umm-qais-named-in-un-list-of-worlds-best-tourism-villages/" target="_blank">Best Tourism Villages</a>, highlighting the region's growing cultural significance. Here's a round-up of recent travel and tourism news – in case you missed it. More and more UAE residents are being drawn to Europe this winter according to new research from Expedia. It found that with Rovaniemi, Vienna and Rome are among the top destinations for travellers in December. “UAE travellers are embracing the allure of winter this year with trending destinations ranging from the festive markets of Europe to the sandy beaches of Phuket and Zanzibar, and even the home of Santa Claus in Rovaniemi,” said a spokesperson for the travel company. Despite the rise in festive destinations, London, New York and Paris remain the most sought-after international destinations. “Our latest data also shows significant year-on-year growth in searches for popular cities such as Paris, up 235 per cent and London, up 205 per cent,” said a spokesperson for the company. Baku and Tbilisi are also trending for travellers this season, with Expedia recording a 515 per cent increase in searches to the capital of Azerbaijan and a 210 per cent increase in searches to the Georgian capital. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/11/22/anantara-grand-hotel-krasnapolsky-amsterdam-review/" target="_blank">Amsterdam</a> is another trending destination for UAE residents, with searches up 65 per cent compared to the same time last year. The Dutch capital hosts the Amsterdam Light Festival and the Christmas Village on Museumplein every year at this time. Sunshine destinations are also trending in 2024, with Singapore, Zanzibar and Phuket rising up the ranks. “We’re also seeing many residents celebrating the season closer to home, with staycations in the Emirates becoming a popular choice during the cooler months,” added a company spokesperson. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2021/10/06/exploring-the-uae-10-things-to-do-in-ras-al-khaimah/?utm_source=GoogleAds&utm_medium=CPC&utm_term=&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA3ZC6BhBaEiwAeqfvyu98Q5zsiXI__7H6wjz08H6HCF91wUF1MmIZnFpYWGS1xlBvQNwnCxoCeawQAvD_BwE" target="_blank">Ras Al Khaimah </a>remain the most popular local destinations for UAE residents, with search increasing for staycations in these cities over the national day weekend and Christmas period. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/23/cop29-tensions-flair-at-climate-talks-as-no-deal-situation-remains/" target="_blank">Cop29</a> marked a significant milestone for the global tourism industry as the event celebrated its first Tourism Day summit. During the event, which took place in Baku, more than 50 countries signed a proposal for Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism. Tourism accounts for three per cent of the global GDP and 8.8 per cent of greenhouse emissions according to the UN and the proposal seeks to address the role the industry can play in addressing <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/06/07/the-ocean-can-be-our-best-friend-in-tackling-climate-change/" target="_blank">climate change.</a> A gathering on Tourism Day brought together government officials, policymakers, industry leaders and experts to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the tourism sector in 2024. Among them were ten ministers of tourism, including from the UAE, and four deputy ministers, including from Saudi Arabia. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/06/international-visitor-spending-in-uae-to-exceed-52bn-this-year-wttc-says/" target="_blank">World Travel and Tourism Council </a>and the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance were also part of the event. In total, 52 countries signed the COP29 Declaration for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/15/cop29-unveils-baku-call-initiative-to-address-climate-conflict-and-humanitarian-need/" target="_blank">addressing climate change.</a> Ambitious decarbonisation strategies, financing mechanisms and resilient tourism development were all part of the discussions. Representatives from across the industry stated that by embracing sustainable practices and innovative solutions, the sector can play a pivotal role in building a more sustainable and resilient future. The tourism conversation will continue at COP30 in Belem, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/13/brazil-sets-pace-in-climate-sprint-but-wants-the-west-to-pay/" target="_blank">Brazil</a>. Al Alamein is the newest destination to be added to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/08/19/flydubai-boeing-delays/" target="_blank">flydubai’s </a>network. The Dubai airline will operate daily flights to the destination on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast from June 21 until September 7. Flights will operate daily from Terminal 2 at Dubai International airport. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/11/25/etihad-new-flights-atlanta-hong-kong-tunisia/" target="_blank">Etihad Airways</a> previously announced flights to the holiday hotspot. It will begin flights to the destination in July next year. “The daily operation will enable more visitors to enjoy the stunning Mediterranean coastlines, beautiful beaches and vibrant atmosphere of Egypt’s North Coast region,” said flydubai chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith. Flydubai will now operate services to three destinations in Egypt, including to Alexandria and Sphinx in Cairo. The seasonal route complements another nine destinations – Batumi, Bodrum, Corfu, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/24-hours-in-dubrovnik-1.752014" target="_blank">Dubrovnik</a>, Mykonos, Olbia, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/tourists-in-santorini-urged-to-consider-donkey-welfare-1.847236" target="_blank">Santorini</a>, Tivat and Trabzon – that the airline will service in summer 2025. Villages in Saudi Arabia, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/egypt/" target="_blank">Egypt</a> and Iran have been added to the list of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2022/12/21/saudi-arabias-alula-jordans-umm-qais-named-in-un-list-of-worlds-best-tourism-villages/" target="_blank">Best Tourism Villages</a> 2024 by the World Tourism Organisation. The accolade, now in its fourth year, recognises destinations leading the way in nurturing rural areas and preserving landscapes, cultural diversity, local values and culinary traditions. This year, the list includes Abo Noghta Castles and Historic Tabab, located in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/01/27/postcard-from-abha/" target="_blank">Asir</a> in Saudi Arabia. The neighbourhood is known for its rich history and boasts castles and ancient forts. It's also a place where travellers can enjoy a variety of cultural and traditional experiences. In Egypt, Gharb Suhayl, a village known for its colourful Nubian architecture, and Abu Ghosoun, a small port village on the southern Red Sea. Iran’s Esfahak, famed for its traditional mud-brick houses, also made the list. “Tourism is a vital tool for inclusion, empowering rural communities to protect and value their rich cultural heritage while driving sustainable development,” said UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. The initiative is part of the UNWTO Tourism for Rural Development Programme, and it includes a list of 55 villages from all regions selected from almost 260 applications. Other villages on this year's list include Amagi in Japan to Roches Noires in Mauritius. A call for submissions for next year's list will take place in the first few months of 2025.