Cop29 unveils Baku Call initiative to address climate, conflict and humanitarian need

The Baku Call on Climate Action for Peace, Relief, and Recovery was unveiled at Cop29 on Friday. It aims to address the challenges of climate change, conflict and humanitarian needs.

The initiative recognises that adverse effects of climate change such as water scarcity, food insecurity, land degradation and human displacement can act as catalysts for conflict and instability, especially in the most climate-vulnerable regions. It aims to collectively amplify commitments to peace-sensitive climate action, while scaling up support for the most vulnerable communities worldwide.

“With a disproportionate impact on the most at-risk communities, particularly in developing, lower-income, climate-vulnerable, and conflict-affected states, the Baku Call emphasises the importance of peace-sensitive climate action,” said Cop29 president Mukhtar Babayev at the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“It also prioritises support for the most vulnerable groups, including women, children, and youth, who bear the brunt of these intersecting crises.”

It was unveiled by Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov at a panel titled Climate and Peace: Enabling Joint Action to Leave No One Behind.

Backed by Egypt, Italy, Germany, Uganda, the UAE and UK, the Baku Climate and Peace Action Hub was established as a co-ordination platform to deliver on pledges to mitigate challenges around climate and conflict.

It will build on the frameworks such as the Cop27 Climate Responses for Sustaining Peace initiative, Cop28 Declaration on Climate, Relief, Recovery, and Peace, the Germany-led Climate for Peace Initiative and the climate dimension of Italy’s Mattei Plan for Africa.

“We appreciate the confidence of the co-lead partners in entrusting Azerbaijan to host the hub and reaffirm our commitment to continue inclusive, co-operative and results-oriented operationalisation of the hub,” said Mr Bayramov. “Together, we must seize this critical moment to deliver bold and inclusive solutions, to turn pledges into tangible actions.”

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Cargoz%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDate%20started%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20January%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Premlal%20Pullisserry%20and%20Lijo%20Antony%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

From Zero Artist: Linkin Park Label: Warner Records Number of tracks: 11 Rating: 4/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding

Januzaj's club record Manchester United 50 appearances, 5 goals Borussia Dortmund (loan) 6 appearances, 0 goals Sunderland (loan) 25 appearances, 0 goals

Tree of Hell Starring: Raed Zeno, Hadi Awada, Dr Mohammad Abdalla Director: Raed Zeno Rating: 4/5

TEAMS EUROPE:

Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson USA:

Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth,​​​​​​​ Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau ( 1 TBC)

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eco%20Way%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20December%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ivan%20Kroshnyi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electric%20vehicles%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Bootstrapped%20with%20undisclosed%20funding.%20Looking%20to%20raise%20funds%20from%20outside%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A