Breakfast is served at Belle Epoque conservatory Wintergarden at Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. Photo: Anantara
Breakfast is served at Belle Epoque conservatory Wintergarden at Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. Photo: Anantara

Lifestyle

Travel

Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam review: Room with a view and storied history

Dating back to 1856 when a tailor opened a coffee shop, this stunning city centre offering in heart of the Dutch capital is ideally located for exploring

Farah Andrews
Farah Andrews

November 22, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In