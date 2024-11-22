Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam review: Room with a view and storied history

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/07/21/amsterdam-to-ban-cruise-ships-in-latest-effort-to-curb-mass-tourism/" target="_blank">Amsterdam </a>is known for its tall, slim canal houses. The Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky was created by combining 55 of these. The result is a charming abode with higglety-pigglety corridors and hallways – and more elevators than I can keep track of. This hotel has a storied past dating back to 1856 when tailor Adolph Wilhelm Krasnapolsky opened a coffee shop on Dam Square. It eventually grew into a hotel with more and more rooms being added. Fast forward 168 years, and it now is part of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/04/24/anantara-santorini-abu-dhabi-hotel-review-insider/" target="_blank">Anantara </a>portfolio with 402-rooms. The welcome is as warm as they come. Staff greet me by name upon arrival and are keen to show me around the spacious lobby, ticking off The Tailor bar and pointing me in the direction of the spa, Wintergarden restaurant and Grand Cafe Krasnapolsky. Check in is fast and efficient, and I am in my room only a few minutes after stepping foot in the lobby. The hotel is in the heart of tourist-centric Amsterdam on Dam Square, right in the thick of the action in this lively city. Located across the square from the National Royal Palace and Nieuwe Kerk church, it is just around the corner from some of the best high-end shopping streets, Damrak and Warmoesstraat. It is also within walking distance of the city’s Museum Quarter, where the Rijksmuseum and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2023/06/13/van-gogh-museum-at-50-why-the-artists-work-continues-to-resonate-today/" target="_blank">Van Gogh Museum</a> are among the treasures. The former houses art by great Dutch masters like <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/rembrandt-s-the-night-watch-to-be-restored-under-public-view-1.781169" target="_blank">Rembrandt</a>, Johannes Vermeer and Frans Hals. A brisk autumn day wandering along canals banks, stopping for sustenance at independent cafes, bars and restaurants, via myriad local boutiques, and ending at the hotel for a Michelin-starred meal at The White Room (more of that to come), is a day very well spent. Owing to the hotel’s history, and the fact that it’s a combination of 55 individual buildings, there are 15 categories of rooms and suites. The hotel was renovated ahead of the Anantara rebranding in 2022, which means each room has a fresh, contemporary feel, with broadly neutral decor. I check into a Premium Dam View Room, which, as the name suggests, offers sensational views out over the city’s famed square. I look out over the lavish Royal Palace from my grand king sized-bed, from where I can also admire the gothic Nieuwe Kerk and National Monument. The room is decorated in hues of grey, stone and light mauve, with a spacious bathroom complete with a walk-in shower and a double vanity that looks into the room, and, by proxy, Dam Square. In-room amenities include a Nespresso machine and a well-stocked minibar. Culinary offerings at the hotel stand out as one of the highlights of a stay here. Grand Cafe Krasnapolsky is a must-visit on many a tourist itinerary. When I visit for a hearty lunch, plenty of people are at the bar or popping in to pick up one of the artisan pastries – the delicate lemon tarte was a personal highlight. Breakfast is served in grand conservatory Wintergarden, a Belle Epoque room with black and white chessboard flooring, lush greenery and balcony views over the space. An international spread is served daily, with made-to-order options, as well as a fresh and healthy fruit, cereal and cold cuts selection. The jewel in the hotel’s culinary crown is one-Michelin star White Room, run by chef Jacob Jan Boerma. An opulent room, decorated with chandeliers and golden panelling, the restaurant dates back to 1885, when it was called De Witte Zaal. It is one of the oldest restaurants in the city still serving dishes. A haute cuisine dining experience, the restaurant has a menu that changes to reflect the season and to serve the finest, and freshest, Dutch ingredients. A savoury macaron and succulent tenderloin beef with vibrant asparagus are among my highlights in the 12-course experience, which costs €159 ($168). As city hotels go, the hotel almost over-delivers on amenities – when the whole of Amsterdam is there to explore, is there also time to while hours away in the spa? A luxurious problem to have, but a conundrum no less. A small spa is curiously located behind the lobby, and offers a menu of Asian inspired treatments, a nod to Anantara’s Thai brand origin. The menu includes everything from a stress release massage (€140) to foot reflexology or an express 30-minute targeted massage. I enjoy a vigorous deep tissue massage, which is a 60-minute antidote for a post-flight haze. There is also a gym filled with ample cardio machines and weights. It even boasts a climbing wall. The hotel also offers custom experiences, created according to guest needs. In spring, options include things like dining in a field of tulips. My truly Dutch experience takes place on a canal boat, where Anantara chefs have decamped for the evening to serve a seven-course meal as we coast along the city’s famous waterways. It’s a fantastic way to see the highlights from the water. Without a doubt, the location is the biggest draw to the Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. It is a five-star hotel located in the heart of the city, so I’d have been hard-pushed to find an upgrade in terms of city accessibility. The culinary options also stand out. The White Room is another highlight, a world-class dining experience. The same can be said for the Cake Room at Grand Cafe Krasnapolsky, which spoils guests with a stunning selection of pastries, truffles and chocolate creations. Lowlights are few and far between, but floating out of the spa in my robe, and having to pass through the busy lobby takes me out of the inner-city resort feel that the treatment had brought on. A weakness in the hotel’s complicated floor plan means that elevators and floors often don’t meet-up, so navigating though the central lobby is essential. Service is attentive, warm and thorough. The concierge have an encyclopaedic knowledge of the city and everyone I encounter is keen to help. Having friendly staff on hand is very helpful to combat the maze-like structure of the hotel, with plenty of people available to guide any off-course guests back to their rooms. Every evening at 4.45pm there is an End of Day ceremony, where a cocktail is prepared in the lobby outside of The Tailor (named in honour of Mr Krasnapolsky’s trade). It’s a fun touch, often with some flambeed flamboyance, which brings guests together in a convivial way. Make time to pass by at least one of the ceremonies. While the hotel doesn’t always deliver as an inner-city resort, as charming and historic hotels go, it’s a stunning offering in the heart of Amsterdam. Rates start at $483 (excluding taxes). Check-in from 3pm; checkout is until noon. <i>This review was conducted at the invitation of the resort and reflects standards during this time. Services may change in the future</i>