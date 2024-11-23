Cop29: Tensions flair at climate talks as no deal situation remains

Tensions are escalating at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/cop/" target="_blank">Cop29</a> as negotiations reach an impasse in overtime at the climate summit. A continued tug of war between developed and developing nations over the details, commitments, and funding has caused delegates to walk out of talks. In a plenary session late on Saturday night, Cop29 President, Mukhtar Babayav said "time is not on our side". He urged negotiators to step up engagement with one another and "to bridge that remaining divide." Key players rejected a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/22/azerbaijan-puts-13-trillion-climate-deal-on-table-at-cop29/" target="_blank">$1.3 trillion proposal presented</a> by Azerbaijan on Friday. The plan aimed to establish a $250 billion annual minimum to fund the fight against climate change, to be arranged by wealthier nations—far below the amount requested by developing countries. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/15/vulnerable-island-states-angry-and-suffering-but-will-not-give-up-at-cop29/" target="_blank">Alliance of Small Island States (Aosis)</a> walked out of negotiations, they say the stalled NCQG discussions were "not offering a progressive way forward." Small island developing states and least developing countries are among the worst<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/18/climate-change-is-making-us-sick-children-call-for-action-at-cop29/" target="_blank"> impacted by the climate crisis. </a> Aosis chair, Minister Cedric Shuster said that its calls have been continuously ignored. "After this Cop29 ends, we cannot just sail off into the sunset. We are literally sinking." Brazil's Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva has questioned why the value of financing was only put forward in the final hours of the summit. In place of the $250 billion core proposed in the latest text, Brazil wants to push the figure to $300 billion until 2030, and $390 billion until 2035. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/14/we-wont-accept-pennies-cop29-protests-demand-climate-funding/" target="_blank">Climate activists</a> used a rally on Saturday to urge developing countries to “hold the line” in the talks. Haneen Mahmoud Ali Hamed, a delegate from Climate Action Network’s Arab world branch, said the global south was “asking for reasonable numbers”. “It’s not a lot. It’s our right,” she said. “We are asking for trillions – these trillions they are spending on nonsense. Wars, taking our resources… but they don’t want us to take the trillions that we deserve.” Pressure is on Azerbaijan to seal a deal for Cop29 to be deemed a success, and its not unusual for talks to go into overtime. The question is now whether overtime is enough and if we may end up with a no deal situation as delegates begin to fly home from Azerbaijan. According to the UNFCCC rules of procedure of the conference of parties, two thirds of the parties need to be present for a quorum - which would enable a decision to be made. While the lack of agreement on the new collective quantified goal is stealing the limelight - The Cop29 Presidency have managed to end the decade-long wait for the conclusion of negotiations on high integrity carbon markets. Known <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/12/carbon-credits-and-wrangling-over-agenda-tough-talks-ahead-at-cop29/" target="_blank">Article 6 under the 2015 Paris Agreement</a> - the aim was to provide transparent carbon markets for countries as they collaborate to reach their climate goals. It allows nations to transfer carbon credits earned through emission reductions to assist in meeting their climate targets. This cross-border cooperation is expected to reduce the cost of implementing countries’ national climate plans by up to $250 billion per year. “Today, we have unlocked one of the most complex and technical challenges in climate diplomacy." said Cop29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev. "Article 6 is hard to understand, but its impacts will be clear in our everyday lives. It means coal plants decommissioned, wind farms built and forests planted. It means a new wave of investment in the developing world.” The outcome was a hard-earned achievement. Although the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2022/05/11/john-kerry-world-must-act-20-times-faster-to-meet-cop26-goals/" target="_blank">Glasgow </a>and<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/2022/06/10/cop27-breathes-new-life-into-sharm-el-sheikh-after-covid-19-dry-spell/" target="_blank"> Sharm El-Sheikh Cops </a>succeeded in establishing key rules and procedures for carbon markets, the final components of Article 6 were left unresolved. Leading up to Cop29, these negotiations had reached a standstill, causing a significant delay in the full implementation.