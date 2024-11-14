De Rose Cafe in Baghdad's Karada district is one the city's bright, modern and colourful cafes popular with young Iraqis. Photo: Stuart Butler
De Rose Cafe in Baghdad's Karada district is one the city's bright, modern and colourful cafes popular with young Iraqis. Photo: Stuart Butler

Lifestyle

Travel

Discovering Baghdad’s time-honoured cafe culture, one sip at a time

People, music and history combine in thriving Iraqi capital, which is adapting to a new generation

Stuart Butler

November 14, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In