Baghdad's Al Mutanabbi Street is lined with bookshops, cafes and outdoor book stalls. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye
Baghdad's Al Mutanabbi Street is lined with bookshops, cafes and outdoor book stalls. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye

Lifestyle

Travel

Walking through history with the booksellers of Baghdad

After decades of war, Iraq's capital is embracing a cultural revival through literature, art and a passion for learning

Stuart Butler

September 05, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In