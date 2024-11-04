Emirati travellers flying to the US can register for Global Entry, while Etihad is brining its A380 superjumbos back to Paris. Photo: Etihad
Emirati travellers flying to the US can register for Global Entry, while Etihad is brining its A380 superjumbos back to Paris. Photo: Etihad

Lifestyle

Travel

Travel Unpacked: Emiratis can register for US Global Entry Scheme and Etihad launches A380s to Paris

The National rounds up the most interesting tourism news you might have missed

Hayley Skirka
Hayley Skirka

November 04, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In