The move will expedite entry through busy US airports, allowing Emirati travellers to skip long queues. Fatima Al Marzooqi / The National
The move will expedite entry through busy US airports, allowing Emirati travellers to skip long queues. Fatima Al Marzooqi / The National

Business

Aviation

What is the Global Entry Programme and how will it speed up entry into the US for UAE citizens?

Move comes following a visit by the UAE President to the White House this week

The National

September 27, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In