The Ministry of Interior has signed an agreement with the US Department of Homeland Security which will allow the UAE inclusion into the Global Entry Programme.
The programme, which screens the security background of applicants before travel, will allow Global Entry participants to immediately check in at a Global Entry kiosk at a US customs facility or when they arrive at another US port of entry.
It will therefore allow UAE citizens to avoid long queues and forms on arrival as the process will be automated. All participants in the programme must still have a valid US visa to enter the country.
Coming into effect from October onwards, it is a US initiative that aims to facilitate entry procedures for travellers through US ports and airports. It comes as part of joint efforts to enhance security relations and facilitate trade and travel between the two countries.
Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and UAE ambassador to the US, said Emirati citizens who apply for the programme’s services will be able to enter US territory through 75 ports of entry using this system.
“This arrangement represents another step forward in our shared efforts to strengthen bilateral security and facilitate commerce and travel,” he said. The signing took place on the sidelines of President Sheikh Mohamed’s official visit to the US.
Quick facts on cancer
- Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, after cardiovascular diseases
- About one in five men and one in six women will develop cancer in their lifetime
- By 2040, global cancer cases are on track to reach 30 million
- 70 per cent of cancer deaths occur in low and middle-income countries
- This rate is expected to increase to 75 per cent by 2030
- At least one third of common cancers are preventable
- Genetic mutations play a role in 5 per cent to 10 per cent of cancers
- Up to 3.7 million lives could be saved annually by implementing the right health
strategies
- The total annual economic cost of cancer is $1.16 trillion
Chatham House Rule
A mark of Chatham House’s influence 100 years on since its founding, was Moscow’s formal declaration last month that it was an “undesirable
organisation”.
The depth of knowledge and academics that it drew on
following the Ukraine invasion had broadcast Mr Putin’s chicanery.
The institute is more used to accommodating world leaders,
with Nelson Mandela, Margaret Thatcher among those helping it provide
authoritative commentary on world events.
Chatham House was formally founded as the Royal Institute of
International Affairs following the peace conferences of World War One. Its
founder, Lionel Curtis, wanted a more scientific examination of international affairs
with a transparent exchange of information and ideas.
That arena of debate and analysis was enhanced by the “Chatham
House Rule” states that the contents of any meeting can be discussed outside Chatham
House but no mention can be made identifying individuals who commented.
This has enabled some candid exchanges on difficult subjects
allowing a greater degree of free speech from high-ranking figures.
These meetings are highly valued, so much so that
ambassadors reported them in secret diplomatic cables that – when they were
revealed in the Wikileaks reporting – were thus found to have broken the rule. However,
most speeches are held on the record.
Its research and debate has offered fresh ideas to
policymakers enabling them to more coherently address troubling issues from climate
change to health and food security.
