UAE agrees travel deal with US to speed up entry process for Emiratis with US visas

The Ministry of Interior has signed an agreement with the US Department of Homeland Security which will allow the UAE inclusion into the Global Entry Programme.

The programme, which screens the security background of applicants before travel, will allow Global Entry participants to immediately check in at a Global Entry kiosk at a US customs facility or when they arrive at another US port of entry.

It will therefore allow UAE citizens to avoid long queues and forms on arrival as the process will be automated. All participants in the programme must still have a valid US visa to enter the country.

Coming into effect from October onwards, it is a US initiative that aims to facilitate entry procedures for travellers through US ports and airports. It comes as part of joint efforts to enhance security relations and facilitate trade and travel between the two countries.

Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and UAE ambassador to the US, said Emirati citizens who apply for the programme’s services will be able to enter US territory through 75 ports of entry using this system.

“This arrangement represents another step forward in our shared efforts to strengthen bilateral security and facilitate commerce and travel,” he said. The signing took place on the sidelines of President Sheikh Mohamed’s official visit to the US.

