Adults-only cruises to book for your next distraction-free getaway

While most cruises offer sufficient family fun, there are still voyages designed exclusively for adults. That means no screaming children and more relaxation.

These ships swap waterslides, laser tag arenas and escape rooms with amenities geared towards grown-ups who are looking to maximise their holiday without distractions.

Cruise lines typically deck their ships with overwhelming family-friendly programmes to attract more travellers, but on an adults-only journey less is more. Here are some options to check out.

Barcelona to Rome

Ibiza is known for its vibrant nightlife. AFP

Virgin Voyages is known for catering exclusively to adults and operates several itineraries from European to South Pacific lines. These cruises are for high-energy travellers looking to wild out at sea and include things such as pool parties and karaoke nights.

The Irresistible Med & Rome cruise spans seven nights aboard the company's Scarlet Lady ship. It's a journey across the Mediterranean with Barcelona as the starting point. The ship stops at Toulon, France and traverses the French Riviera to Rome. There's also an overnight stay in Ibiza before the ship heads back to Barcelona.

Eclectic dining and after parties aside, guests can also take advantage of group fitness classes, from yoga to high-intensity interval training sessions.

There are voyages scheduled from May to October. Rates start at $1,986 per person.

UK to Iceland

There is a stop in Alesund, regarded as one of the most beautiful towns in Norway. Photo: Samuel Han / Unsplash

Popular British line P & Cruises has two ships exclusively designed for adults. This journey is on board Arcadia, a 2,388-passenger ship with two pools, 15 bars and restaurants as well as The Globe, where film viewings, live musical performances and art auctions are hosted.

The cruise departs at Southampton on the south coast and sails to Norway and Iceland, coasting through still waters while taking in spellbinding views of rock formations, mountainside farms, verdant meadows and more. The entire nature-focused journey takes 16 days, with stops in cities such as Alesund, regarded as one of the most beautiful towns in Norway, as well as Iceland's Isafjordur, known for its dramatic landscapes.

The cruise commences on June 9. Rates start at $1,535.95 per person.

Dubai to Singapore

One of the excursions is a boat ride at Alappuzha, India. Photo: Abhishek Prasad / Unsplash

Perfect for honeymooners, this 17-night journey begins in Dubai and ends in Singapore, spanning seven countries, including India, Malaysia and Thailand.

The cruise includes several excursions, such as a Muscat city tour, a houseboat ride at India's Alappuzha, a local food trail in Malaysia and a cultural evening in Sri Lanka. Aboard the Azamara Pursuit, there are seven restaurants and several cafes and lounges. There's also a pool, spa and sun-drenched decks for guests to relax.

The journey begins on November 21. Rates start at $6,429 per person.

Dubai to Qatar

For a shorter-distance voyage, this intimate Azamara journey (also on the Azamara Pursuit) could be a good option. The eight-night cruise starts in Dubai and stops in Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Manama and Doha before it sails back to the starting point.

It ticks most items on the Gulf tourism bucket list, with a helicopter ride over Dubai, a wildlife adventure in Sir Bani Yas as well as souq and museum tours in the other GCC cities.

The ship departs on November 24. Rates start at $2,474 per person.

Mumbai to Bangkok

Southeast Asia is known for its vibrant street food culture. Photo: Syed Ahmad / Unsplash

From India and Sri Lanka's colonial histories to Malaysia's rich spiritual heritage, this Vikings trip is perfect for culture-hungry travellers. The cruise spans 16 days, five countries and includes eight guided tours. The city stops include Goa and Colombo.

There are interesting routes in the itinerary, including the Bay of Bengal, the Laccadive Sea and the narrow Strait of Malacca. The journey aims to bring travellers to Asia's hidden gems, sampling diverse food and other cultural artefacts along the way.

The next available trip is on November 10. Rates start at $7,499 per person.

Miami to Bahamas

Puerto Plata is located in Dominican Republic’s Atlantic north coast and is famous for its beaches. Photo: Corey Groseclose / Unsplash

For those looking for a beach-focused getaway, this Virgin Voyage trip hits the mark. Aboard Valiant Lady, the round-trip cruise begins in Miami and sails to the Bahamas.

Guests are taken to the snow-white shores of the Dominican Republic with plenty of time to experience the beach and explore the city. Travellers will have a full day at Puerto Plata, famous for tourists who want a jungle adventure, hiking and sliding down natural formations. There's also a full day and night spent at an exclusive beach club in Bimini, Bahamas. The journey runs for five nights.

The next available trip is on July 5. Rates start at $1,490.

Dover to Spain, via Egypt, Greece and more

Voyages organised by British operator Saga Cruises cater to travellers aged 50 and older, with smaller ships and amenities designed for this age group. The cruises come with meals, unlimited beverages, excursions, spa access and more. There's afternoon tea service, live music as well as occasional lectures from guest speakers.

This specific journey is over 26 nights, with a focus on exploring ancient cities packed with culture and history from Athens to Alexandria. There are excursions in Turkey, Cyprus and Spain.

The journey begins on September 9. Rates start at $8,864.77 per person.

