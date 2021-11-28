Inside the $800 million 'MSC Virtuosa': Dubai’s largest cruise ship sets sail

The Middle East’s largest passenger cruise ship has set sail from Dubai.

With a 1,400 strong crew, the MSC Virtuosa was officially named on Saturday in a ceremony at Port Rashid that took place under the shadow of the $800 millon vessel.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed attended the naming ceremony, a long-standing maritime tradition for ships. Legendary Hollywood actor Sophia Loren joined Sheikh Mansoor and the Master of the Vessel, Captain Francisco Veniero, to officially christen the MSC Virtuosa.

Sheikh Mansoor and Sophia Loren took part in the 'MSC Virtuosa' Naming Ceremony in Dubai on Saturday. Getty Images for MSC Cruises

An impressive fireworks display lit up the night sky in Dubai as a bottle smashed on the ships left-hand hull, a traditional way of bestowing good luck and safe travel on any new ship. The lavish ceremony was followed by an intimate performance from British soul singer Rag’n’Bone Man, fresh from a sold-out performance at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The MSC Virtuosa, which can accommodate nearly 6,500 passengers, sailed out of Dubai early on Sunday morning, bound for Bani Yas. It will then sail to Abu Dhabi on Monday before crossing the sea to Doha as part of a new seven-day Arabian expedition.

During the cruise, travellers can disembark to take part in various excursions including day trips to Al Ain, visits to The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Doha’s Souq Waqif.

Rag 'N' Bone Man performs during the MSC Virtuosa Naming Ceremony in Dubai on November 27. Getty Images for MSC Cruises

MSC Virtuosa's namesake comes from the word virtuoso, which means someone highly skilled. It was designed to pay homage to the expertise of the MSC Cruises architects and shipyard partners at Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique in France, which designed and built the vessel.

Spread across 19 levels – although noticeably missing Deck 17 because of Italian superstitions surrounding the number – the Meraviglia-Plus class cruise ship is the largest in MSC’s fleet and the largest to be named in the Middle East.

A Swarovski-crystal staircase and a robot bartender

Travellers embarking on the new Arabian cruise will have plenty to discover on the ship, which is owned and operated by the world’s third largest cruise operator.

Filled with luxurious cabins, several restaurants and bars, luxury shopping and entertainment facilities, the MSC Virtuoso also has a glittering Swarovski-crystal staircase, the ocean's first robot drinks maker and a multi-game casino.

The sparkling Swarovski staircase pic.twitter.com/lOyiTpK8Rn — Hayley (@HayleyScottie) November 28, 2021

There is an on-board theatre that can accommodate nearly 1,000 guests at one time and where Broadway-style productions take place on a daily basis. Live musical performances also happen at the grand piano on Deck 5.

The MSC Aurea Spa offers a space to unwind, with massage treatments and therapies, a beauty salon and a traditional male barbershop. Up on Deck 15, the Tropical Pool has a retractable glass roof so it can be an open-air swimming pool, or a place for an indoor dip, depending on the weather. It also has several hot tubs.

The Savannah Aquapark is one of the biggest waterparks at sea, while the Horizon Pool offers amphitheatre-style seating and in-water loungers. A Himalayan Ropes course is where travellers can complete obstacles dangling some 80 metres above the ocean.

Comfortable cabins include interactive televisions, bathrooms with showers and, depending on the stateroom of choice, balconies overlooking the Arabian Gulf, terrace areas, connecting rooms or even a whirlpool in premium suites.

More than 30 restaurants, bars and lounges

The Piano Bar is located under a sparkling Swarovski staircase on the 'MSC Virtuosa', one of more than 30 restaurants, lounges and bars on the ship. Pawan Singh / The National

When it comes to dining there are 10 restaurants and more than 20 bars and lounges to choose from. Specialty restaurants include Hola! Tacos and Cantino and Kaito Teppanyaki Restaurant, and there are also five main dining areas plus the 24-hour, 1,336-seat Marketplace buffet.

Those craving some retail therapy can enjoy shopping on Deck Six at the luxury plaza with retail outlets, cafes and galleries. This is also where guests can walk under digitally projected ceiling art that changes throughout the course of the day depending on the ambience or any special occasions.

Children are well looked after at Doremiland, where there are separate facilities for infants, toddlers, children and teens. From a Duplo room to a mini cinema, Nintendo switch consoles, football pitches and foosball tables, there’s something for all ages. There are also interactive sessions where children can learn new skills such as on the ship's Drone Academy workshops.

An F1 Simulator on the 'MSC Virtuosa'. Pawan Singh / The National

For more fun, the Amusement Area doesn't disappoint. Designed for adults and children, it's home to a two-lane bowling alley, F1 simulators, an interactive XD cinema and a VR Maze. And if you're looking to keep your fitness regime on track, there’s a well-equipped gym with views of the open ocean and an al fresco running track.

MSC Virtuosa has introduced new health and safety measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. These include mandatory face masks, social distancing guidelines, hand washing stations outside restaurants and contact tracing electronic wrist bands. All payments on board the ship are also contactless and one-way systems are in place in high-traffic areas.

Dubai's rising cruise industry

The back deck of the 'MSC Virtuosa'. Pawan Singh / The National

The vessel's naming ceremony in Dubai followed the ships debut in the UK earlier this year. The MSC Virtuosa cruised around Europe in the summer. It will now remain in the Arabian Gulf until March next year. Having the largest ship in the fleet of one of the world’s leading cruise operators named in the UAE reflects the rising global profile of the emirate's cruise industry.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Mansoor said: "Dubai’s glorious seafaring legacy, which is an integral part of its cultural heritage, has inspired its development as a major global maritime destination. The emirate’s status as a leading international maritime hub has significantly strengthened its position as a pivotal global trade and tourism centre."

The cruise industry suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Diamond Princess ship captivated the world in February 2020 when cases of the virus were detected on-board, forcing all 3,700 people on-board into a two-week quarantine off the coast of Japan.

The cruise industry suffered during the global pandemic with many countries banning cruises. Pawan Singh / The National

Since then, several countries banned cruise ships with some destinations – including Canada and Hawaii – having extended restrictions against the vessels until 2022.

All travellers booking a trip on the MSC Virtuosa must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have a negative Covid-19 test result and complete a pre-boarding health questionnaire before gaining access. The company advises guests over the age of 65 to consult a doctor for guidance before booking a trip.

The next seven-night MSC Virtousa Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha cruise sets sail from Dubai on December 4, with rates starting from $519 per person; www.msccruises.com