Rag’n’Bone Man to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena

Rag’n’Bone Man will perform the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 26.

The British blues singer returns to the UAE with new songs from his second album Life by Misadventure and tickets are now on sale for the show.

Led by the hit single Anywhere Away from Here, a duet with pop star Pink, the album cements the artist's (real name Rory Graham) place alongside Michael Kiwanuka in leading the UK's modern soul music scene.

“This song is an honest reflection of wanting to disappear from uncomfortable situations – about the vulnerabilities that we all face,” Graham said about Anywhere Away from Here. “It’s an honour to have Pink on this record and I’m so glad she is able to be a part of it.”

Pink said she fell in love with Graham's voice after hearing his first hit single Human, from the critically lauded 2017 debut album of the same name, which won Album of the Year at the BBC Music Awards as well as the Best British Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards.

“By then I had already fallen in love with his voice, and when we met in person I quickly learned he has a beautiful soul, too,” she said. “Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day."

But more impressive is the fact Graham initially began his career as a rapper.

His first musical foray was establishing the group Rum Committee. Performing as Slip Jam:B, the group supported US acts Pharoahe Monch and KRS-One, before releasing the 2012 album Boozetown.

With Rum Committee failing to take off, Graham hooked up with producer Mark Crew in 2014 and went on to reinvent himself as Rag'n'Bone Man.

While the move was striking, it was not a radical departure.

Human and Anywhere Away from Here feature some swaggering production hinting at Graham's enduring affection for hip-hop.

The Coca-Cola Arena show marks Rag'n'Bone Man’s second show in the UAE, having sold out Dubai Opera in 2017.

Tickets from Dh145 are available at www.ticketmasteruae.ae