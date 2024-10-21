Travel Unpacked: Blue NBA livery unveiled on Emirates superjumbo and more tourism protests in Spain

Dubai's largest airline is known for its signature red, white and gold branding, but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirates-airlines/" target="_blank">Emirates </a>has now unveiled a limited edition blue livery. As the temperature cools in the UAE, many are thinking about enjoying some <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/get-camping-before-it-s-too-late-1.589475" target="_blank">camping</a> in the desert. In Spain, meanwhile, overtourism is making headlines as residents protest against winter sunseekers. Here's a round-up of recent travel and tourism news – in case you missed it. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/21/emirates-orders-five-boeing-777f-freighters-and-plans-further-investment/" target="_blank">Emirates </a>has unveiled a bright blue paintjob on its latest A380 superjumbo to highlight a new partnership with the NBA for the 2024-2025 basketball season in the United States. Stretching from nose-to-tail, the livery features a blue gradient on the fuselage that's emblazoned with the Emirates logo in red, instead of the usual gold. An illustration of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/10/21/dubai-basketball-show-character-to-clinch-dramatic-late-win-over-spartak-subotica/" target="_blank">basketball</a> bounces between the logo and the NBA logo near the tail, while the engine nacelles are striped in red. The NBA-themed aircraft is one of only four in the fleet that have a bespoke design. The latest transformation took 24 days to complete. The sporty superjumbo will begin flying next week. Passengers will have NBA-branded headrests and drinks coasters, and can order food from courtside-themed menus. “The new livery is a celebration of the marketing partnership and the game which brings people together from around the world,” said Boutros<b> </b>Boutros, the airline's executive vice president of corporate communications, marketing and brand. The 2024 Emirates NBA Cup begins on November 12 when the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco. Dubai authorities have announced the start of the new season for temporary <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/things-to-do/2023/10/29/beginners-guide-camping-uae/" target="_blank">winter camping</a>. It will run for six months from October 21 to the end of April 2025. A designated camping area in Al Awir has been set up about a 20-minute drive from the city. Reservations are open to residents, who must obtain a permit before pitching a tent. Temporary camping spaces in Al Awir must be fenced and are limited to 400 square metres. The weekly permit fee is 44 fils per square metre. A host of etiquette rules are also in place to ensure everyone can enjoy the tranquillity of the dessert. These include speed limits of 20km per hour for sand bikes and no floodlights or speakers. Outdoor enthusiasts hoping to take advantage of the winter weather but without the hassle of applying for permits and setting up campsites can check out other excellent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2022/11/22/glamping-in-the-uae-dubai-ras-al-khaimah-abu-dhabi-and-fujairahs-22-best-camping-spots/" target="_blank">glamping and camping spots</a> across the country. Three former professional English footballers are heading to Dubai to coach children. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2022/04/29/liverpool-legend-michael-owens-new-goal-is-a-derby-winner-for-the-current-kop-stars/" target="_blank">Michael Owen</a>, Joleon Lescott and Michael Dawson will be in residence at<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jumeirah/" target="_blank"> Jumeirah</a> Beach Hotel in October and November, each hosting one of three Football Escapes camps. Kicking off on October 21, former Tottenham Hotspur star Dawson will take a five-day camp. Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United forward Owen will coach kids on penalty taking and more from October 28 until November 1, while ex-Manchester City star Lescott will focus on defending from 27 to 31 December. The camps are geared towards children aged five to 15 and take place at Janat Al Bahar, Jumeirah Beach Hotel's sprawling outdoor venue. Signed football shirts, training kits and medals are part of the package. Parents can also get involved with a special match each week giving them an opportunity play on the pitch alongside the legends. Thousands of locals have taken to the streets to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/04/20/mass-protests-in-canary-islands-against-over-tourism/" target="_blank">protest </a>against mass tourism in Spain's Canary Islands. On Sunday, residents of Gran Canaria, La Palma, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and El Hierro called for a change to the region's tourism model, which they say is unsustainable. The islands off the north-west coast of Africa attract large numbers of European travellers seeking winter sun. Holding signs saying 'Canary Islands has a limit' and 'We are not a theme park', locals turned out on beaches and in front of hotels to campaign against overtourism. They argue that it is making the destination unaffordable for residents and is putting stress on the archipelago's natural resources. The tourism industry in the region accounts for 35 per cent of the Canary Islands' GDP. Last year, 13.9 million people visited the islands, which have a combined population of about 2.2 million. It's not the first time this year that Spanish residents have shown their distaste for mass tourism. In April, more than 55,000 protesters marched across the country against rising tourist numbers. Some protesters in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/08/16/spain-over-tourism-protests-go-home-barcelona/" target="_blank"> Barcelona </a>were also filmed spraying tourists with water cannons.