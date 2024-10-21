Dubai Basketball 'show character' to clinch dramatic late win over Spartak Subotica

Dubai Basketball head coach Jurica Golemac has called on his team to play "much, much better" after their dramatic late win over Spartak Subotica in the ABA League on Sunday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/09/12/dubai-basketball-roster-fixtures-and-all-you-need-to-know-about-new-aba-league-team/" target="_blank">Dubai BC</a> secured an 80-79 victory over their Serbian opponents at Coca-Cola Arena for their fourth win in five games to start their historic inaugural season in the competition. The hosts left it perilously late, though, as Isaiah Taylor’s gutsy late drive to the rim proved the difference. With only 55 seconds remaining and the game tied at 78-78, Spartak’s Rasir Bolton – the ABA League's top points scorer – was sent to the free-throw line but could only convert one of two attempts. The stage was then set for Taylor’s heroics with just seconds left on the clock, his drive to the basket for Dubai gave them a one-point lead at the death. There was still time for some last-second tension as Bolton almost snatched victory for Spartak only to see his buzzer-beating shot cannon off the rim. Former NBA player Davis Bertans top-scored on the night with 17 points for Dubai, while Taylor contributed 15 points and six assists. Kaza Kajami-Keane led the way for Spartak with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. “I think that we need to be much, much better than we are today. We have time. We are a new team. We got a lot of injuries, and some of the players didn't practise all week," Golemac said. “In the end, we need to grow every game. It's easier when you win a tight game [like tonight’s]. So I really give the credit to the guys, they didn't give up; they showed their character and we wanted to take this win." Golemac also paid tribute to the fans in attendance for creating an atmosphere that spurred the team on to victory. “This was a very, very good home crowd," he said. "I want to thank the fans, they really helped us a lot today. They didn't give up and didn’t allow us to give up. You know, they believed in us. We got our energy from them.” Dubai Basketball marked Breast Cancer Awareness month with special pink warm-up jerseys before tip-off, while the lighting at Coca-Cola Arena was also turned pink. Dubai BC will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Croatia to take on Cibona in Zagreb for the first of three consecutive away games. Their next home game will be on November 17 against KRKA. Third in the ABA League standings after five games, Dubai BC is the first UAE-based professional basketball team to compete in a major European league.